SCTE35 tools for parsing in CLI using NodeJS or in a "modern" browser.
Visit https://comcast.github.io/scte35-js/ and paste the following in the text box and hit the
Parse button:
/DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ==
In order to deploy changes to the demo read the README found at https://github.com/Comcast/scte35-js/tree/master/ui.
// See ISCTE35 for methods & ISpliceInfoSection for results.
import { SCTE35 } from "scte35";
const scte35: SCTE35 = new SCTE35();
const result = scte35.parseFromB64("<base64 string>");
The parser can be executed from the bin by first installing it globally and then executing the
scte35 command:
npm i scte35 -g
scte35
> ? Please provide the SCTE-35 tag that you would like to parse
Parsing defaults to base 64, however hexadecimal can easily be parsed as well using the
--hex flag
#default base64
scte35 /DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ==
#hexadecimal
scte35 --hex fc3046000113f09fa900fff00506fe000000000030022e4355454940012b817fbf091f5349474e414c3a386953773965516946567741414141414141414242413d3d370303689e9165
#both will output the formatted JSON
> {
"tableId": 252,
"selectionSyntaxIndicator": false,
"privateIndicator": false,
...
}
The parser output can be piped into other tools, such as a JSON display utility like
fx in order to visualize the JSON object and interact with it.
npm i -g fx
scte35 /DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ== | fx