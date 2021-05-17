ANSI/SCTE35 JS PARSER

SCTE35 tools for parsing in CLI using NodeJS or in a "modern" browser.

Demo

Visit https://comcast.github.io/scte35-js/ and paste the following in the text box and hit the Parse button:

/DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ==

In order to deploy changes to the demo read the README found at https://github.com/Comcast/scte35-js/tree/master/ui.

SCTE35 Module

import { SCTE35 } from "scte35" ; const scte35: SCTE35 = new SCTE35(); const result = scte35.parseFromB64( "<base64 string>" );

CLI

The parser can be executed from the bin by first installing it globally and then executing the scte35 command:

npm i scte35 -g scte35 > ? Please provide the SCTE-35 tag that you would like to parse

Parsing defaults to base 64, however hexadecimal can easily be parsed as well using the --hex flag

scte35 /DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ== scte35 --hex fc3046000113f09fa900fff00506fe000000000030022e4355454940012b817fbf091f5349474e414c3a386953773965516946567741414141414141414242413d3d370303689e9165 > { "tableId" : 252, "selectionSyntaxIndicator" : false , "privateIndicator" : false , ... }

Piping

The parser output can be piped into other tools, such as a JSON display utility like fx in order to visualize the JSON object and interact with it.