scte35

by Comcast
0.4.0 (see all)

A SCTE 35 Parser for JavaScript

924

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ANSI/SCTE-35 JS

ANSI/SCTE35 JS PARSER

SCTE35 tools for parsing in CLI using NodeJS or in a "modern" browser.

Demo

Visit https://comcast.github.io/scte35-js/ and paste the following in the text box and hit the Parse button:

/DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ==

In order to deploy changes to the demo read the README found at https://github.com/Comcast/scte35-js/tree/master/ui.

SCTE35 Module

// See ISCTE35 for methods & ISpliceInfoSection for results.

    import { SCTE35 } from "scte35";
    const scte35: SCTE35 = new SCTE35();
    const result = scte35.parseFromB64("<base64 string>");

CLI

The parser can be executed from the bin by first installing it globally and then executing the scte35 command:

    npm i scte35 -g
    scte35
    > ? Please provide the SCTE-35 tag that you would like to parse

Parsing defaults to base 64, however hexadecimal can easily be parsed as well using the --hex flag


    #default base64
    scte35 /DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ==

    #hexadecimal
    scte35 --hex fc3046000113f09fa900fff00506fe000000000030022e4355454940012b817fbf091f5349474e414c3a386953773965516946567741414141414141414242413d3d370303689e9165

    #both will output the formatted JSON
    > {
        "tableId": 252,
        "selectionSyntaxIndicator": false,
        "privateIndicator": false,
        ...
    }

Piping

The parser output can be piped into other tools, such as a JSON display utility like fx in order to visualize the JSON object and interact with it.

    npm i -g fx
    scte35 /DBGAAET8J+pAP/wBQb+AAAAAAAwAi5DVUVJQAErgX+/CR9TSUdOQUw6OGlTdzllUWlGVndBQUFBQUFBQUJCQT09NwMDaJ6RZQ== | fx

