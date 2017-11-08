openbase logo
scs

scssify

by Cody Greene
3.0.1 (see all)

Browserify transfomer to compile Sass styles and optionally inject them into the browser. Plus watchify support!

Readme

scssify

Browserify transfomer to compile sass stylesheets. Features:

  • Inject a <style> tag at runtime or just export the compiled css as a string
  • Correctly informs watchify about any @imports
  • Supports postcss
  • Handles sourcemaps

node >= 4.0.0

Example

/* MyComponent.scss */
.MyComponent {
  color: red;
  background: blue;
}

// MyComponent.js
require('./MyComponent.scss') // or .sass, or .css
console.log('MyComponent background is blue')

Settings

const browserify = require('browserify')
const scssify = require('scssify')
browserify('entry.js')
  .transform(scssify, {
    // Disable/enable <style> injection; true by default
    autoInject: true,

    // Useful for debugging; adds data-href="src/foo.scss" to <style> tags
    autoInject: 'verbose',

    // This can be an object too
    autoInject: {
      verbose: false,

      // If true the <style> tag will be prepended to the <head>
      prepend: false
    },

    // require('./MyComponent.scss') === '.MyComponent{color:red;background:blue}'
    // autoInject: false, will also enable this
    // pre 1.x.x, this is enabled by default
    export: false,

    // Pass options to the compiler, check the node-sass project for more details
    sass: {
      // See the relevant node-sass documentation
      importer: 'custom-importers.js',

      // This will let the importer state be reset if scssify
      // is called several times within the same process, e.g. by factor-bundle
      // should export a factory function (which returns an importer function)
      // overrides opt.sass.importer
      importerFactory: 'custom-importer-factory.js',

      // Enable both of these to get source maps working
      // "browserify --debug" will also enable css sourcemaps
      sourceMapEmbed: true,
      sourceMapContents: true,

      // This is the default only when opt.sass is undefined
      outputStyle: 'compressed'
    },

    // Configure postcss plugins too!
    // postcss is a "soft" dependency so you may need to install it yourself
    postcss: {
      autoprefixer: {
        browsers: ['last 2 versions']
      }
    }
  })
  .bundle()

Example config using package.json:

{
  "browserify": {
    "transform": [
      ["scssify", {
        "sass": {
          "outputStyle": "compressed",
          "importerFactory": "custom-importers.js",
          "includePaths": ["node_modules", "bower_components"]
        }
      }],
    ]
  },
}

Command line usage:

$ browserify MyComponent.js -t scssify >bundle.js

