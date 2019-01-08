openbase logo
scs

scssfmt

by Masaaki Morishita
1.0.7 (see all)

Standard SCSS code formatter

Overview

Readme

Standard SCSS code formatter


Build Status NPM Version Dependency Status License

Installation

$ npm install scssfmt

Install to global (If you install scssfmt global, you can use it easily in CLI):

$ npm install -g scssfmt

Usage

in Command Line

Simple usage:

$ scssfmt input.css output.css

--watch

Watch one file:

$ scssfmt --watch input.css

Watch multiple files by glob:

$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'

with --ignore option:

$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore app/assets/stylesheets/ignore.css

also can use specify multiple files by glob:

$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore 'app/assets/stylesheets/ignore/**/*'

--recursive

Format multiple files by glob:

$ scssfmt --recursive 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'

--diff

Show diff (don't change code):

$ scssfmt input.css --diff

--help

CLI help:

$ scssfmt --help

Usage: scssfmt [options] input-name [output-name]

Options:

  -w, --watch            Watch directories or files
  -d, --diff             Output diff against original file
  -r, --recursive        Format list of space seperated files(globs) in place
  -v, --version          Output the version number
  -h, --help             Output usage information
  --stdin-filename       A filename to assign stdin input.

Use stdin as inputs

scssfmt can also read a file from stdin if there are no input-file as argument in CLI.

$ cat input.css | scssfmt --stdin-filename input.css

Node.js

const fs = require('fs')
const scssfmt = require('scssfmt')

const css = fs.readFileSync('example.css', 'utf-8')
const formatted = scssfmt(css)

PostCSS plugin

const fs = require('fs')
const scssfmt = require('scssfmt')

const css = fs.readFileSync('example.css', 'utf-8')
postcss([scssfmt.plugin()])
  .process(css, {syntax: scss})
  .then(result => {
    const formatted = result.css
  })

Rules for formatting

  • 2 spaces indentation
  • require 1 space between a simple selector and combinator
  • require new line between selectors
  • require 1 space between selectors and {
  • require new line after {
  • disallow any spaces between property and :
  • require 1 space between : and values
  • require a new line after declarations at least
  • require ; in last declaration
  • require 1 space between values and !important
  • Do not format any spaces between rules
  • Do not format any spaces between a rule and a comment
  • require 1 space between a value and !important
  • require 1 space between @mixin and mixin name
  • require 1 space between mixin name and (
  • require 1 space between @extend and base rules
  • require 1 space between @include and mixin name
  • disallow any spaces between $variable and :
  • require 1 space between : and name of variable
  • Do not format any spaces before @else

Examples

See tests.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Masaaki Morishita

