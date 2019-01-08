Standard SCSS code formatter
$ npm install scssfmt
Install to global (If you install scssfmt global, you can use it easily in CLI):
$ npm install -g scssfmt
Simple usage:
$ scssfmt input.css output.css
--watch
Watch one file:
$ scssfmt --watch input.css
Watch multiple files by glob:
$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'
with
--ignore option:
$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore app/assets/stylesheets/ignore.css
also can use specify multiple files by glob:
$ scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore 'app/assets/stylesheets/ignore/**/*'
--recursive
Format multiple files by glob:
$ scssfmt --recursive 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'
--diff
Show diff (don't change code):
$ scssfmt input.css --diff
--help
CLI help:
$ scssfmt --help
Usage: scssfmt [options] input-name [output-name]
Options:
-w, --watch Watch directories or files
-d, --diff Output diff against original file
-r, --recursive Format list of space seperated files(globs) in place
-v, --version Output the version number
-h, --help Output usage information
--stdin-filename A filename to assign stdin input.
scssfmt can also read a file from stdin if there are no input-file as argument in CLI.
$ cat input.css | scssfmt --stdin-filename input.css
const fs = require('fs')
const scssfmt = require('scssfmt')
const css = fs.readFileSync('example.css', 'utf-8')
const formatted = scssfmt(css)
const fs = require('fs')
const scssfmt = require('scssfmt')
const css = fs.readFileSync('example.css', 'utf-8')
postcss([scssfmt.plugin()])
.process(css, {syntax: scss})
.then(result => {
const formatted = result.css
})
