Standard SCSS code formatter

Installation

npm install scssfmt

Install to global (If you install scssfmt global, you can use it easily in CLI):

npm install -g scssfmt

Usage

in Command Line

Simple usage:

$ scssfmt input .css output .css

Watch one file:

$ scssfmt --watch input .css

Watch multiple files by glob:

scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'

with --ignore option:

scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore app/assets/stylesheets/ignore.css

also can use specify multiple files by glob:

scssfmt --watch 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss' --ignore 'app/assets/stylesheets/ignore/**/*'

Format multiple files by glob:

scssfmt --recursive 'app/assets/stylesheets/**/*.scss'

Show diff (don't change code):

$ scssfmt input .css

CLI help:

scssfmt -- help

Usage : scssfmt [options] input-name [output-name] Option s: - w , --watch Watch directories or files -d, --diff Output diff against original file -r, --recursive Format list of space seperated files (globs) in place -v, -- version Output the version number -h, -- help Output usage information --stdin-filename A filename to assign stdin input .

Use stdin as inputs

scssfmt can also read a file from stdin if there are no input-file as argument in CLI.

$ cat input .css | scssfmt

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const scssfmt = require ( 'scssfmt' ) const css = fs.readFileSync( 'example.css' , 'utf-8' ) const formatted = scssfmt(css)

PostCSS plugin

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const scssfmt = require ( 'scssfmt' ) const css = fs.readFileSync( 'example.css' , 'utf-8' ) postcss([scssfmt.plugin()]) .process(css, { syntax : scss}) .then( result => { const formatted = result.css })

Rules for formatting

2 spaces indentation

require 1 space between a simple selector and combinator

require new line between selectors

require 1 space between selectors and {

require new line after {

disallow any spaces between property and :

require 1 space between : and values

and values require a new line after declarations at least

require ; in last declaration

in last declaration require 1 space between values and !important

Do not format any spaces between rules

Do not format any spaces between a rule and a comment

require 1 space between a value and !important

require 1 space between @mixin and mixin name

and mixin name require 1 space between mixin name and (

require 1 space between @extend and base rules

and base rules require 1 space between @include and mixin name

and mixin name disallow any spaces between $variable and :

and require 1 space between : and name of variable

and name of variable Do not format any spaces before @else

Examples

See tests.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Masaaki Morishita