openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

scss-tokenizer

by sasstools
0.4.2 (see all)

A tokenzier for Sass' SCSS syntax

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9M

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

scss-tokenizer

A tokenizer for Sass' SCSS syntax

https://travis-ci.org/sasstools/scss-tokenizer.svg?branch=master https://www.npmjs.com/package/scss-tokenizer https://github.com/sasstools/scss-tokenizer/issues

Install

npm install scss-tokenizer

Usage

var scss = require('scss-tokenizer');
scss.tokenize(css);

API

tokenize

Tokenizes source css and returns an ordered array of tokens with positional data.

var tokenizer = require('scss-tokenizer');
var tokens = tokenize.tokenize(css);

Arguments:

  • css (string|#toString): String with input CSS or any object with toString() method, like file stream.
  • opts (object) optional: options:
    • from: the path to the source CSS file. You should always set from, because it is used in map generation and in syntax error messages.

Test

npm test

Attribution

This project started as a fork of the PostCSS tokenizer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial