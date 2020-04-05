A tokenizer for Sass' SCSS syntax

Install

npm install scss-tokenizer

Usage

var scss = require ( 'scss-tokenizer' ); scss.tokenize(css);

API

tokenize

Tokenizes source css and returns an ordered array of tokens with positional data.

var tokenizer = require ( 'scss-tokenizer' ); var tokens = tokenize.tokenize(css);

Arguments:

css (string|#toString) : String with input CSS or any object with toString() method, like file stream.

: String with input CSS or any object with method, like file stream. opts (object) optional : options: from : the path to the source CSS file. You should always set from , because it is used in map generation and in syntax error messages.

: options:

Test

npm test

Attribution

This project started as a fork of the PostCSS tokenizer.