A tokenizer for Sass' SCSS syntax
npm install scss-tokenizer
var scss = require('scss-tokenizer');
scss.tokenize(css);
tokenize
Tokenizes source
css and returns an ordered array of tokens with positional
data.
var tokenizer = require('scss-tokenizer');
var tokens = tokenize.tokenize(css);
Arguments:
css (string|#toString): String with input CSS or any object
with
toString() method, like file stream.
opts (object) optional: options:
from: the path to the source CSS file. You should always set
from,
because it is used in map generation and in syntax error messages.
npm test
This project started as a fork of the PostCSS tokenizer.