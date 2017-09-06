If you need a true grid system, I recommend using CSS Grid Layout. It's support is good enough for modern sites and applications. As such, I will no longer be spending any time maintaining this project. ✌️
grid using flex box & scss
Version:
0.3.5
Super simple, straight forward flex grid implementation. Check out the demo.
npm install scss-flex-grid
@import "../node_modules/scss-flex-grid/flex-grid";
@import the
_flexgrid.scss file as a partial or rename (
_flexgrid.scss -> flexgrid.scss) if you'd prefer it to be compiled independently.
Use the generated classes to build your layout. I prefer to keep my markup clean and
@extend the grid classes onto my elements so I don't have to muck around in html for style edits but whatever floats your boat.
$fg-columns: The number of columns you wnat your grid to be, defaults to 12
$fg-gutter: The gutter width used for each column, defaults to 0.5rem
$fg-breakpoints: The Flex Grid breakpoint object, binds grid namespaces to media queries. Read more about namespaces in the next section. Defaults to
((xs),(sm,768),(md,992px),(lg,1200px)).
$fg-class-row: The class to use for rows, defaults to 'row'
$fg-class-col: The class to use for columns, defaults to 'col'
$fg-class-off: The class to use for offsets, defaults to 'off'
.($fg-class-row): Flex box container, use this to wrap columns.
.($fg-class-col)-(namespace): This creates a column that will grow/shrink depending on available space in the defined namespace.
.($fg-class-col)-(namespace)-(number): This creates a column that span the specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-12.
.($fg-class-off)-(namespace)-(number): This will offset a column by a specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-11.
.($fg-class-off)-(namespace)-reset: This will reset a column's offset for the given and larger namespaces.
See docs about the row, col and offset class name variables, default is 'row', 'col', 'off'.
Valid namespaces are
xs,
sm,
md,
lg. The
xs namespace is default and uses no media queries.
David Gómez has based his Unistyle Flex Grid off of this project, check it out if you're into that sort of thing. 😀