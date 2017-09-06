If you need a true grid system, I recommend using CSS Grid Layout. It's support is good enough for modern sites and applications. As such, I will no longer be spending any time maintaining this project. ✌️

grid using flex box & scss Version: 0.3.5

Super simple, straight forward flex grid implementation. Check out the demo.

Responsive, mobile first approach

Define specific colum size or use a flex column (a column that grows to fill space)

Define offset to push column a specific number of columns.

Easily resetting offsets by namespace.

Set your own number of columns!

Set your own class names for rows, columns and offsets for nice library compatibilty!

NPM Method

npm install scss-flex-grid

@import "../node_modules/scss-flex-grid/flex-grid";

Ye Old download/git clone method

Just @import the _flexgrid.scss file as a partial or rename ( _flexgrid.scss -> flexgrid.scss ) if you'd prefer it to be compiled independently.

Use the generated classes to build your layout. I prefer to keep my markup clean and @extend the grid classes onto my elements so I don't have to muck around in html for style edits but whatever floats your boat.

$fg-columns : The number of columns you wnat your grid to be, defaults to 12

: The number of columns you wnat your grid to be, defaults to 12 $fg-gutter : The gutter width used for each column, defaults to 0.5rem

: The gutter width used for each column, defaults to 0.5rem $fg-breakpoints : The Flex Grid breakpoint object, binds grid namespaces to media queries. Read more about namespaces in the next section. Defaults to ((xs),(sm,768),(md,992px),(lg,1200px)) .

: The Flex Grid breakpoint object, binds grid namespaces to media queries. Read more about namespaces in the next section. Defaults to . $fg-class-row : The class to use for rows, defaults to 'row'

: The class to use for rows, defaults to 'row' $fg-class-col : The class to use for columns, defaults to 'col'

: The class to use for columns, defaults to 'col' $fg-class-off : The class to use for offsets, defaults to 'off'

.($fg-class-row) : Flex box container, use this to wrap columns.

: Flex box container, use this to wrap columns. .($fg-class-col)-(namespace) : This creates a column that will grow/shrink depending on available space in the defined namespace.

: This creates a column that will grow/shrink depending on available space in the defined namespace. .($fg-class-col)-(namespace)-(number) : This creates a column that span the specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-12.

: This creates a column that span the specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-12. .($fg-class-off)-(namespace)-(number) : This will offset a column by a specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-11.

: This will offset a column by a specific number of columns in the defined namespace. Default valid numbers are 1-11. .($fg-class-off)-(namespace)-reset : This will reset a column's offset for the given and larger namespaces.

See docs about the row, col and offset class name variables, default is 'row', 'col', 'off'.

Valid namespaces are xs , sm , md , lg . The xs namespace is default and uses no media queries.

Coming Up:

Dunno, considering ideas.. But they must adhere to the super simple approach.

Heavy use of sometimes not often used Sass @ directives, be sure and consult the Sass docs if something looks foreign.

This is for personal use, if you like and want to use it, great! But I want to keep it simple so if you have an idea feel free to add an issue but don't be upset if I don't accept a pull request. ❤️ (That's what forks are for!)

This purposefully doesn't account for any browser prefixes, be sure and use Autoprefixer.

Report bugs by opening a new issue

Have an idea? Open an issue and we can discuss it.

If you want to contribute some code, that's great! Open an issue for discussion first.

The main goal for this project is be super simple. The only requirement for users for this project will be sass, that won't change. No crazy build steps or unnecessary fluff, thanks.

David Gómez has based his Unistyle Flex Grid off of this project, check it out if you're into that sort of thing. 😀