Bundles all SCSS imports into a single file recursively.
scss-bundle
If you want to use
scss-bundle globally
$ npm install scss-bundle -g
Latest dev build is published under
canary tag.
$ npm install scss-bundle@canary
To start using the tool, create a config file and run command:
$ scss-bundle
It will bundle all scss files in specified
outFile location.
$ scss-bundle -h
Config file properties can be overridden with CLI flags.
|CLI Flag
|Bundler options
|Type
|Description
|Values
|Default
|-c, --config \<path>
|string
|Configuration file location.
|-p, --project \<path>
|project
|string
|Project location where
node_modules is located.
|-e, --entryFile \<path>
*
|entryFile
*
|string
|Bundle entry file location.
|-o, --outFile \<path>
*
|outFile
*
|string
|Bundle output location.
|--rootDir \<path>
|rootDir
|string
|Specifies the root directory of input files.
|-w, --watch [boolean]
|watch
|boolean
|Watch files for changes. Works with
rootDir.
|--ignoreImports \<list>
|ignoreImports
|string[]
|Ignore resolving import content by matching a regular expression.
|--includePaths \<list>
|includePaths
|string[]
|Include paths for resolving imports.
|--dedupeGlobs \<list>
|dedupeGlobs
|string[]
|Files that will be emitted in a bundle once.
|--logLevel \<level>
|logLevel
|string
|Console log level.
|silent, error, warning, info, debug, trace
|info
* - Required
Default name for configuration is
scss-bundle.config.json.
{
"bundlerOptions": {
"entryFile": "./tests/cases/simple/main.scss",
"rootDir": "./tests/cases/simple/",
"outFile": "./bundled.scss",
"ignoreImports": ["~@angular/.*"],
"logLevel": "silent"
}
}
import path from "path";
import { Bundler } from "scss-bundle";
(async () => {
// Absolute project directory path.
const projectDirectory = path.resolve(__dirname, "./cases/tilde-import");
const bundler = new Bundler(undefined, projectDirectory);
// Relative file path to project directory path.
const result = await bundler.bundle("./main.scss");
})();
import { Bundler } from "scss-bundle";
constructor(fileRegistry: FileRegistry = {}, projectDirectory?: string) {}
fileRegistry?: Registry - Dictionary of files contents by full path
projectDirectory?: string - Absolute project location, where
node_modules are located. Used for resolving tilde imports
public async bundle(file: string, fileRegistry: Registry = {}): Promise<BundleResult>
file: string - Main file full path
fileRegistry: Registry - Dictionary of files contents by full path
Promise<BundleResult
>
import { BundleResult } from "scss-bundle";
interface BundleResult {
imports?: BundleResult[];
tilde?: boolean;
filePath: string;
content?: string;
found: boolean;
}
imports: BundleResult
[] - File imports array
tilde?: boolean - Used tilde import
filePath: string - Full file path
content: string - File content
found: boolean - Is file found
import { Registry } from "scss-bundle";
interface Registry {
[id: string]: string | undefined;
}
id: string - File full path as dictionary id
string | undefined - File content
Released under the MIT license.