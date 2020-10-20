scryptsy is a pure Javascript implementation of the scrypt key derivation function that is fully compatible with Node.js and the browser (via Browserify).
Scrypt is an integral part of many crypto currencies. It's a part of the BIP38 standard for encrypting private Bitcoin keys. It also serves as the proof-of-work system for many crypto currencies, most notably: Litecoin and Dogecoin.
npm install --save scryptsy
When using a browserified bundle, be sure to add
setImmediate as a shim.
const scrypt = require('scryptsy')
async function main () {
var key = "pleaseletmein"
var salt = "SodiumChloride"
var data1 = scrypt(key, salt, 16384, 8, 1, 64)
console.log(data1.toString('hex'))
// => 7023bdcb3afd7348461c06cd81fd38ebfda8fbba904f8e3ea9b543f6545da1f2d5432955613f0fcf62d49705242a9af9e61e85dc0d651e40dfcf017b45575887
// async is actually slower, but it will free up the event loop occasionally
// which will allow for front end GUI elements to update and cause it to not
// freeze up.
// See benchmarks below
// Passing 300 below means every 300 iterations internally will call setImmediate once
var data2 = await scrypt.async(key, salt, 16384, 8, 1, 64, undefined, 300)
console.log(data2.toString('hex'))
// => 7023bdcb3afd7348461c06cd81fd38ebfda8fbba904f8e3ea9b543f6545da1f2d5432955613f0fcf62d49705242a9af9e61e85dc0d651e40dfcf017b45575887
}
main().catch(console.error)
Internal iterations are N * p, so changing r doesn't affect the number of calls to setImmediate. Decreasing pI decreases performance in exchange for more frequently freeing the event loop. (pI Default is 5000 loops per setImmediate call)
Note: these benchmarks were done on node v10 on a CPU with good single thread performance. browsers show a much larger difference. Please tinker with the pI setting to balance between performance and GUI responsiveness.
If
pI >= N, setImmediate will only be called
p * 2 times total (on the i = 0 of each for loop).
---------------------------
time : type : (N,r,p,pI) (pI = promiseInterval)
---------------------------
2266 ms : sync (2^16,16,1)
2548 ms : async (2^16,16,1,5000)
12.44% increase
---------------------------
2616 ms : sync (2^16,1,16)
2995 ms : async (2^16,1,16,5000)
14.49% increase
---------------------------
2685 ms : sync (2^20,1,1)
3090 ms : async (2^20,1,1,5000)
15.08% increase
---------------------------
2235 ms : sync (2^16,16,1)
2627 ms : async (2^16,16,1,10)
17.54% increase
---------------------------
2592 ms : sync (2^16,1,16)
3305 ms : async (2^16,1,16,10)
27.51% increase
---------------------------
2705 ms : sync (2^20,1,1)
3363 ms : async (2^20,1,1,10)
24.33% increase
---------------------------
2278 ms : sync (2^16,16,1)
2773 ms : async (2^16,16,1,1)
21.73% increase
---------------------------
2617 ms : sync (2^16,1,16)
5632 ms : async (2^16,1,16,1)
115.21% increase
---------------------------
2727 ms : sync (2^20,1,1)
5723 ms : async (2^20,1,1,1)
109.86% increase
---------------------------
Buffer or
string.
Buffer or
string.
number (integer)
number (integer)
number (integer)
number (integer)
1000 ops. Passes in
{current, total, percent} as first parameter to
progressCallback().
Returns
Buffer.
Buffer or
string.
Buffer or
string.
number (integer)
number (integer)
number (integer)
number (integer)
1000 ops. Passes in
{current, total, percent} as first parameter to
progressCallback().
Returns
Promise<Buffer>.
MIT