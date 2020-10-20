scryptsy

scryptsy is a pure Javascript implementation of the scrypt key derivation function that is fully compatible with Node.js and the browser (via Browserify).

Scrypt is an integral part of many crypto currencies. It's a part of the BIP38 standard for encrypting private Bitcoin keys. It also serves as the proof-of-work system for many crypto currencies, most notably: Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Installation

npm install --save scryptsy

Browserify Note

When using a browserified bundle, be sure to add setImmediate as a shim.

Example

const scrypt = require ( 'scryptsy' ) async function main ( ) { var key = "pleaseletmein" var salt = "SodiumChloride" var data1 = scrypt(key, salt, 16384 , 8 , 1 , 64 ) console .log(data1.toString( 'hex' )) var data2 = await scrypt.async(key, salt, 16384 , 8 , 1 , 64 , undefined , 300 ) console .log(data2.toString( 'hex' )) } main().catch( console .error)

Benchmarks

Internal iterations are N * p, so changing r doesn't affect the number of calls to setImmediate. Decreasing pI decreases performance in exchange for more frequently freeing the event loop. (pI Default is 5000 loops per setImmediate call)

Note: these benchmarks were done on node v10 on a CPU with good single thread performance. browsers show a much larger difference. Please tinker with the pI setting to balance between performance and GUI responsiveness.

If pI >= N , setImmediate will only be called p * 2 times total (on the i = 0 of each for loop).

--------------------------- time : type : (N,r,p,pI) (pI = promiseInterval) --------------------------- 2266 ms : sync (2^16,16,1) 2548 ms : async (2^16,16,1,5000) 12.44% increase --------------------------- 2616 ms : sync (2^16,1,16) 2995 ms : async (2^16,1,16,5000) 14.49% increase --------------------------- 2685 ms : sync (2^20,1,1) 3090 ms : async (2^20,1,1,5000) 15.08% increase --------------------------- 2235 ms : sync (2^16,16,1) 2627 ms : async (2^16,16,1,10) 17.54% increase --------------------------- 2592 ms : sync (2^16,1,16) 3305 ms : async (2^16,1,16,10) 27.51% increase --------------------------- 2705 ms : sync (2^20,1,1) 3363 ms : async (2^20,1,1,10) 24.33% increase --------------------------- 2278 ms : sync (2^16,16,1) 2773 ms : async (2^16,16,1,1) 21.73% increase --------------------------- 2617 ms : sync (2^16,1,16) 5632 ms : async (2^16,1,16,1) 115.21% increase --------------------------- 2727 ms : sync (2^20,1,1) 5723 ms : async (2^20,1,1,1) 109.86% increase ---------------------------

API

key : The key. Either Buffer or string .

: The key. Either or . salt : The salt. Either Buffer or string .

: The salt. Either or . N : The number of iterations. number (integer)

: The number of iterations. (integer) r : Memory factor. number (integer)

: Memory factor. (integer) p : Parallelization factor. number (integer)

: Parallelization factor. (integer) keyLenBytes : The number of bytes to return. number (integer)

: The number of bytes to return. (integer) progressCallback: Call callback on every 1000 ops. Passes in {current, total, percent} as first parameter to progressCallback() .

Returns Buffer .

key : The key. Either Buffer or string .

: The key. Either or . salt : The salt. Either Buffer or string .

: The salt. Either or . N : The number of iterations. number (integer)

: The number of iterations. (integer) r : Memory factor. number (integer)

: Memory factor. (integer) p : Parallelization factor. number (integer)

: Parallelization factor. (integer) keyLenBytes : The number of bytes to return. number (integer)

: The number of bytes to return. (integer) progressCallback : Call callback on every 1000 ops. Passes in {current, total, percent} as first parameter to progressCallback() .

: Call callback on every ops. Passes in as first parameter to . promiseInterval: The number of internal iterations before calling setImmediate once to free the event loop.

Returns Promise<Buffer> .

Resources

License

MIT