A human-friendly API wrapper for the Node.js Scrypt bindings, because the default bindings kind of suck.
This module will change and do the following things for you:
scrypt.params(0.1), this can be overridden on a per-hash basis (see API documentation below).
The API supports both Promises and nodebacks.
WTFPL or CC0, whichever you prefer.
Pull requests welcome. Please make sure your modifications are in line with the overall code style, and ensure that you're editing the
.coffee files, not the
.js files.
As this module could potentially deal with authentication, tests are needed; a pull request for those would be especially welcome.
Build tool of choice is
gulp; simply run
gulp while developing, and it will watch for changes.
Be aware that by making a pull request, you agree to release your modifications under the licenses stated above.
var scrypt = require("scrypt-for-humans");
var Promise = require("bluebird");
/* Using Promises */
var theHash;
Promise.try(function(){
return scrypt.hash("secretpassword");
}).then(function(hash){
console.log("The hash is " + hash);
theHash = hash;
/* Now let's see if it verifies - number 1 is correct. */
return scrypt.verifyHash("secretpassword", theHash);
}).then(function(){
console.log("Number 1 was correct!");
}).catch(scrypt.PasswordError, function(err){
console.log("Number 1 was wrong!");
}).then(function(){
/* And let's see if it fails correctly - number 2 is wrong. */
return scrypt.verifyHash("wrongpassword", theHash);
}).then(function(){
console.log("Number 2 was correct!");
}).catch(scrypt.PasswordError, function(err){
console.log("Number 2 was wrong!");
});
/* Using nodebacks */
scrypt.hash("secretpassword", {}, function(err, hash){
console.log("The hash is " + hash);
/* Now let's see if it verifies - number 1 is correct. */
scrypt.verifyHash("secretpassword", hash, function(err, result){
if(err) {
console.log("Number 1 was wrong!", err);
} else {
console.log("Number 1 was correct!");
}
/* And let's see if it fails correctly - number 2 is wrong. */
scrypt.verifyHash("wrongpassword", hash, function(err, result){
if(err) {
console.log("Number 2 was wrong!", err);
} else {
console.log("Number 2 was correct!");
}
});
});
});
Due to changes in the underlying
scrypt library, there has been a minor indirect change in our documented API as well. Specifically,
scrypt.scryptLib.params is now asynchronous by default, with (poor) support for ES6 Promises. The new documentation can be found here. Due to its inconsistent behaviour, I recommend manual promisification using Bluebird or
es6-promisify.
The other changes in
scrypt do not affect the
scrypt-for-humans API, other than introducing support for Node.js 4. If you were not using custom
params, you can remain using
scrypt-for-humans like you have done previously.
Creates a hash.
scrypt.params(0.1). If you want to change these, you'll probably need
scrypt.scryptLib (documented below).
If this is successful, the hash is returned as either the resolved Promise value or the second callback parameter, depending on the API you use.
If an error occurs, either the Promise will reject with it, or it will be passed as the first callback parameter, depending on the API you use. All errors correctly inherit from
Error, and are documented below.
Verifies an input against a hash.
scrypt.hash).
If the input is correct and matches the hash, the Promise will resolve or the callback will be called with
true as the value.
If the input does not match the hash, this is considered a PasswordError, not a
false value!
If an error occurs, either the Promise will reject with it, or it will be passed as the first callback parameter, depending on the API you use. All errors correctly inherit from
Error, and are documented below.
This error is thrown if the input did not match the specified hash. The original error message is retained.
This error is thrown if there is a different problem with the input (either the to-be-hashed value, or the hash), such as a malformed hash. The original error message is retained.
This error is thrown when an internal error of some other kind occurs in the
scrypt library. The original error message is retained.
Provides access to the underlying
scrypt library that is used. Useful if you want to eg. specify custom Scrypt parameters.
Initial release.