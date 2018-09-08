Fast "async" scrypt implementation in JavaScript.
Works in browsers without throwing "kill slow script" warnings due to configurable interruptStep, which yields from calculation. Compatible even with old versions of IE. Also works with Node.js (but you should really use the C implementation for that).
You can install it via a package manager:
NPM:
$ npm install scrypt-async
Yarn:
$ yarn add scrypt-async
To improve performance with small interruptStep values, use
setImmediate shim,
such as https://github.com/YuzuJS/setImmediate.
Derives a key from password and salt and calls callback with derived key as the only argument.
If interruptStep is set, calculations are interrupted with setImmediate (or zero setTimeout) at the given interruptSteps to avoid freezing the browser. If it's not set or set to zero, the callback is called immediately after the calculation, avoiding setImmediate.
string or
Array of bytes or
Uint8Array)
string or
Array of bytes or
Uint8Array)
function (Array|Uint8Array|string))
N — CPU/memory cost parameter (must be power of two;
alternatively, you can specify
logN where N = 2^logN).
r — block size parameter
p — parallelization parameter (default is 1)
dkLen — derived key length (default is 32)
interruptStep — (optional) the amount of loop cycles to execute before the next setImmediate/setTimeout (defaults to 0)
encoding — (optional) result encoding
'base64' or
'hex' (result will be a
string),
'binary' (result will be a
Uint8Array) or undefined (result will be an
Array of bytes).
scrypt('mypassword', 'saltysalt', {
N: 16384,
r: 8,
p: 1,
dkLen: 16,
encoding: 'hex'
}, function(derivedKey) {
console.log(derivedKey); // "5012b74fca8ec8a4a0a62ffdeeee959d"
});
Legacy API doesn't support parallelization parameter greater than 1.
string or
Array of bytes or
Uint8Array)
string or
Array of bytes or
Uint8Array)
function (Array|Uint8Array|string))
'base64',
'hex',
'binary' or undefined).
When encoding is not set, the result is an
Array of bytes.
BSD-like, see LICENSE file or MIT license at your choice.