openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
swa

scrollto-with-animation

by David Sancho
3.0.4 (see all)

Animated Scroll with requestAnimationFrame

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

### Live demo

Build Status js-standard-style npm

  • Using requestAnimationFrame
  • 3.2k minified and gzipped
  • Runs the animation at 60 FPS
  • Available as a script or UMD
  • Only one dependency to have requestAnimationFrame cross-browser
  • If user scrolls while animation is running, scroll animation would be immediately canceled

Install

npm install scrollto-with-animation --save

Usage

Available as a UMD

var scrollToWithAnimation = require('scrollto-with-animation')
// or ES6+
import scrollToWithAnimation from 'scrollto-with-animation'

or as a script

<script src="https://unpkg.com/scrollto-with-animation/dist/scrollto-with-animation.min.js"></script>

Example

scrollToWithAnimation(
    document.documentElement, // element to scroll
    'scrollTop', // direction to scroll
    0, // target scrollY (0 means top of the page)
    10000, // duration in ms
    'easeInOutCirc', /*
        Can be a name of the list of 'Possible easing equations' or a callback
        that defines the ease. # http://gizma.com/easing/
    */
    function () { // callback function that runs after the animation (optional)
      console.log('done!')
    }
);

This will scroll to top of the page and the animation will run for 10 seconds (10000ms).

## Options

Posible easings equations

  • linearTween
  • easeInQuad
  • easeOutQuad
  • easeInOutQuad
  • easeInCubic
  • easeOutCubic
  • easeInOutCubic
  • easeInQuart
  • easeOutQuart
  • easeInOutQuart
  • easeInQuint
  • easeOutQuint
  • easeInOutQuint
  • easeInSine
  • easeOutSine
  • easeInOutSine
  • easeInExpo
  • easeOutExpo
  • easeInOutExpo
  • easeInCirc
  • easeOutCirc
  • easeInOutCirc

Feel free to add more ease functions to easings.js open a Pull request!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial