### Live demo

Using requestAnimationFrame

3.2k minified and gzipped

minified and gzipped Runs the animation at 60 FPS

Available as a script or UMD

Only one dependency to have requestAnimationFrame cross-browser

to have If user scrolls while animation is running, scroll animation would be immediately canceled

Install

npm install scrollto-with-animation --save

Usage

Available as a UMD

var scrollToWithAnimation = require ( 'scrollto-with-animation' ) import scrollToWithAnimation from 'scrollto-with-animation'

or as a script

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/scrollto-with-animation/dist/scrollto-with-animation.min.js" > </ script >

Example

scrollToWithAnimation( document .documentElement, 'scrollTop' , 0 , 10000 , 'easeInOutCirc' , function ( ) { console .log( 'done!' ) } );

This will scroll to top of the page and the animation will run for 10 seconds (10000ms).

## Options

Posible easings equations

linearTween

easeInQuad

easeOutQuad

easeInOutQuad

easeInCubic

easeOutCubic

easeInOutCubic

easeInQuart

easeOutQuart

easeInOutQuart

easeInQuint

easeOutQuint

easeInOutQuint

easeInSine

easeOutSine

easeInOutSine

easeInExpo

easeOutExpo

easeInOutExpo

easeInCirc

easeOutCirc

easeInOutCirc

Feel free to add more ease functions to easings.js open a Pull request!

License

MIT