ScrollStory is a jQuery plugin for building scroll-based stories. Rather than doing a specific task, it aims to be a tool to help solve general problems.
For example, it can help you update your nav as you scroll down the page. It can auto-scroll to sections of your story on a mouse click or custom event. It can trigger custom callbacks that manipulate the page as you scroll, like lazy loading media. It can dynamically insert markup into the page using an array of data on instantiation, or use pre-existing markup. Additionally, it maintains data associated with all these custom interactions.
ScrollStory is built on the idea that scrolling stories often comprise discrete elements stacked on a page that exclusively require a reader’s focus. These elements — or
items in ScrollStory speak — can be anything: sections of text (like the sections of this page), a video, a photo and caption, or any HTML element that can be scrolled to.
ScrollStory follows these items, internally tracking the scroll distance until an item requires the reader’s focus, at which point custom code can be executed to manipulate the experience, like updating the navigation bar and fading the background color on this page. Additionally, custom code can be run whenever any
item enters the viewport; any
item within a ScrollStory collection is activated (or, inversely, when none are activated); when an item is
filtered, a ScrollStory construct meaning it is no longer an active part of a collection; or any of 17 custom events.
ScrollStory
items aren't just DOM nodes. Rather, they’re data objects that have a corresponding representation in the DOM. ScrollStory instances maintain data about each
item object in a collection and provides numerous methods of accessing, querying and modifying that data.
npm install scrollstory
In its most basic form, ScrollStory takes a container element and searches for
.story child elements.
<body>
<!-- Default markup style -->
<div id="container">
<div class="story"><h2>Story 1</h2><p>...</p></div>
<div class="story"><h2>Story 2</h2><p>...</p></div>
</div>
<!-- include jquery and scrollstory -->
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.scrollstory.js"></script>
<script>
// Instantiation
$(function(){
$("#container").scrollStory();
});
</script>
</body>
Internally, ScrollStory turns those elements into
item objects and assigns them several default properties, like its index position in the list, its
inViewport status and a
data object for user data.
{
id: 'story0-2', // globally unique across every instance of ScrollStory. User-assigned or auto generated.
index: 0, // zero-based index for this item within this instance of ScrollStory
el: $(), // jQuery object containing the item node
data: {}, // user data for this item
inViewport: true,
fullyInViewport: false,
active: false, // is this the exclusively active item
filtered: false, // has this item been removed from the collection
category: 'people', // optional. single, top-level association.
tags: ['friend', 'relative'], // optional. array of strings defining lose relationships between items.
distanceToOffset: -589, // px distance to global trigger,
adjustedDistanceToOffet: -589, //px distance to trigger taking into account any local adjustments for this item
scrollStory: {}, // reference to the scrollstory instance this item belongs to
height: 582, // item element height
width: 1341, // item element width
scrollOffset: false, // a number if the scrollOffset for this item is different from the global one
triggerOffset: false // a number if the triggerOffset for this item is different from the global one
}
In addition to creating item objects on instantiation, ScrollStory modifies the DOM to reflect various states.
scrollStory is added to the container element.
scrollStoryActive is added to the container element if any item is active.
scrollStoryActiveItem-{itemId} is added to the container element to reflect currently "active" item.
scrollStoryItem is added to every item element.
active is added to the currently active item element.
inviewport is added to item elements partially or fully in the viewport.
<div id="container" class="scrollStory scrollStoryActive scrollStoryActiveItem-story0-0">
<div id="story0-0" class="story scrollStoryItem inviewport active ">...</div>
<div id="story0-1" class="story scrollStoryItem inviewport">...</div>
<div id="story0-2" class="story scrollStoryItem">...</div>
<div id="story0-3" class="story scrollStoryItem">...</div>
</div>
Data can be dynamically added to individual item objects by adding it as data attributes in markup. Combined with ScrollStory's API methods, some very dynamic applications can be built.
<div id="container">
<div class="story" data-organization="The New York Times" data-founded="1851"></div>
<div class="story" data-organization="The Washington Post" data-founded="1877"></div>
...
</div>
<script>
$(function(){
$("#container").scrollStory();
});
</script>
Internally, ScrollStory turns those elements into item objects and assigns them several default properties, like its index position in the list, its inViewport status and a data object for user data.
[{
id: 'story0-0',
index: 0
inViewport: true,
active: true,
...
data: {
organization: "The New York Times",
founded: "1851"
}
},{
id: 'story0-1',
index: 1
inViewport: false,
active: false,
...
data: {
organization: "The Washington Post",
founded: "1877"
}
}]
<div id="container" class="scrollStory scrollStoryActive scrollStoryActiveItem-story0-0">
<div id="story0-0" class="story scrollStoryItem inviewport active" data-organization="The New York Times" data-founded="1851">...</div>
<div id="story0-1" class="story scrollStoryItem" data-organization="The Washington Post" data-founded="1877">...</div>
</div>
A ScrollStory instance can be built with an array of data objects instead of markup, which will be used to generate all the ScrollStory items and elements on the page. The items array and rendered markup are idential to the example above.
$(function(){
// data
var newspapers=[{
organization: "The New York Times",
founded: "1851"
},{
organization: "The Washington Post",
founded: "1877"
}];
// pass in the data
$("#container").scrollStory({content: newspapers});
});
<div id="container" class="scrollStory scrollStoryActive scrollStoryActiveItem-story0-0">
<div id="story0-0" class="story scrollStoryItem inviewport active" data-organization="The New York Times" data-founded="1851">...</div>
<div id="story0-1" class="story scrollStoryItem" data-organization="The Washington Post" data-founded="1877">...</div>
</div>
Item data can be used in most ScrollStory events and callbacks. For example, you can to use the data to dynamically generate markup during instantiation.
$(function(){
var newspapers=[{organization: "The New York Times", founded: "1851"},{organization: "The Washington Post", founded: "1877"}];
$("#container").scrollStory({
content: newspapers,
itembuild: function(ev, item){
item.el.append("<h2>"+item.data.organization+"</h2>");
},
itemfocus: function(ev, item){
console.log(item.data.organization + ", founded in " + item.data.founded + ", is now active!");
}
});
});
<div id="container" class="scrollStory scrollStoryActive scrollStoryActiveItem-story0-0">
<div id="story0-0" class="story scrollStoryItem inviewport active" data-organization="The New York Times" data-founded="1851">
<h2>The New York Times</h2>
</div>
<div id="story0-1" class="story scrollStoryItem" data-organization="The Washington Post" data-founded="1877">
<h2>The Washington Post</h2>
</div>
</div>
You could also, for example, manipulate the styles of items as they gain and lose focus. Here we'll interact with the same instance as before, but instead of callbacks we'll use events, which are available after instantiation.
$("container").on('itemfocus', function(item){
if(item.index === 0){
item.el.css('background-color', 'purple');
} else {
item.el.css('background-color', 'red');
}
});
$("container").on('itemblur', function(ev, item){
item.el.css('background-color', 'white');
});
Admittedly this example is a bit contrived as we could have done the same thing in CSS alone:
.story{
background-color: white;
}
.story.active{
background-color: red;
}
.scrollStoryActiveItem-story0-0 .story.active{
background-color: purple;
}
Type:
jQuery Object,
String, or
array
Default value: 'null'
$('#container').scrollStory({
content: [{name:'Josh', town: 'San Francisco'}]
});
If given a jQuery object, class selector string, or array of values, use the cooresponding data to build items in this instance.
Type:
String
Default value: '.story'
$('#container').scrollStory({
contentSelector: '.story'
});
A jQuery selector to find story items within your widget.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: true
$('#container').scrollStory({
keyboard: true
});
Enable left and right arrow keys to move between story items.
Type:
Number
Default value: 0
$('#container').scrollStory({
triggerOffset: 0
});
The trigger offset is the distance from the top of the page used to determine which item is active.
Type:
Number
Default value: 0
$('#container').scrollStory({
scrollOffset: 0
});
When programatically scrolled, this is the position in pixels from the top the item is scrolled to.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
$('#container').scrollStory({
autoActivateFirstItem: false
});
Automatically activate the first item on page load, regardless of its position relative to the offset and the 'preOffsetActivation' setting. Common case: you want to disable 'preOffsetActivation' to ensure late scroll activations but need the first item to be enabled on load. With 'preOffsetActivation:true', this is ignored.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: true
$('#container').scrollStory({
disablePastLastItem: true
});
Disable last item -- and the entire widget -- once the last item has scrolled beyond the trigger point.
Type:
Number
Default value: 800
$('#container').scrollStory({
speed: 800
});
Automated scroll speed in ms. Set to 0 to remove animation.
Type:
String
Default value: 'swing'
$('#container').scrollStory({
easing: 'swing'
});
The easing, 'swing' or 'linear', to use during programatic scrolls.
Type:
Number
Default value: 100
$('#container').scrollStory({
scrollSensitivity: 100
});
How often in milliseconds to check for the active item during a scroll. Use a higher number if performance becomes an issue.
Type:
String
Default value: 'debounce'
$('#container').scrollStory({
throttleType: 'debounce' // debounce or throttle
});
Set the throttle -- or rate-limiting -- method used when testing items' active state. These are wrappers around Underscore's throttle and debounce functions. Use 'throttle' to trigger active state on the leading edge of the scroll event. Use 'debounce' to trigger on the trailing edge.
Type:
Boolean\Object
Default value: null
$('#container').scrollStory({
throttleTypeOptions: null
});
Options to pass to Underscore's throttle or debounce for scroll. Type/functionality dependent on 'throttleType'
Type:
Boolean
Default value: true
$('#container').scrollStory({
autoUpdateOffsets: true
});
Update offsets after likely repaints, like window resizes and filters. If updates aren't offset, the triggering of scroll events may be inaccurate.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: true
$('#container').scrollStory({
enabled: true
});
Whether or not the scroll checking is enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
$('#container').scrollStory({
debug: true
});
Whether or not the scroll trigger point should be visible on the page.
Most of ScrollStory's functionality is available via callbacks and events.
// via callbacks on instantiation
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemfocus: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
// or via events on the container
$('#container').on('itemfocus', function(ev, item){
// do something
});
Fired early in instantiation, before any items are added or offsets calculated. Usefull for manipulating the page before ScrollStory does anything.
$('#container').scrollStory({
setup: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item gains 'focus', which can happen from a scroll-based activation (most commonly), or externally via this.index().
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemfocus: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item loses 'focus'.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemblur: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item is filtered, which means it is no longer considered when ScrollStory determines which item is currently active. By default, there is no visual change on filter, but you can achive visual changes through this event and css rules.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemfilter: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item is unfiltered.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemunfilter: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item enters the visible portion of the screen. This is useful for triggering things like lazy loads.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itementerviewport: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when an item leaves the visible portion of the screen.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itemexitviewport: function(ev, item) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when the widget is made aware of an individual item during instantiation. This is a good time to add additional properties to the object. If you're passing in data to build the DOM via the 'content' property, you should append HTML to the item here, as the item hasn't yet been added to the page and the render will be faster.
$('#container').scrollStory({
itembuild: function(ev, item) {
item.el.html('<p>My new content!</p>');
}
})
Fired when new active item is in a different category than previously active item.
$('#container').scrollStory({
categoryfocus: function(ev, category) {
// do something
}
})
Fired when the instance changes states from having no active item to an active item. Depending on instantiation options, this may or not be on instantiation.
$('#container').scrollStory({
containeractive: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired when the instance changes states from having an active item to not having an active item.
$('#container').scrollStory({
containerinactive: function() {
// do something
}
})
Throttled scroll event.
$('#container').scrollStory({
containerscroll: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired after offsets have been updated.
$('#container').scrollStory({
updateoffsets: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired after a trigger offset as been updated via
.updateTriggerOffset()
$('#container').scrollStory({
triggeroffsetupdate: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired after a scroll offset as been updated via
.updateScrollOffset()
$('#container').scrollStory({
scrolloffsetupdate: function() {
// do something
}
})
Fired when object's instantiation is complete.
$('#container').scrollStory({
complete: function() {
// do something
}
})
ScrollStory exposes many methods for interacting with the instance.
// save instance object
var scrollStory = $('#container').scrollStory().data('plugin_scrollStory');
// scroll to fourth item
scrollStory.index(3);
// or access the methods from within the object
$('#container').scrollStory({
complete: function() {
this.index(3); // scroll to fourth item
}
})
Whether or not any of the items are active. If so, the entire widget is considered to be 'active.'
Update the object's awareness of each item's distance to the trigger. This method is called internally after instantiation and automatically on window resize. It should also be called externally anytime DOM changes affect your items' position on the page, like when filtering changes the size of an element.
Get or set the current index of the active item. On set, also scroll to that item.
Convenience method to navigate to the item after the active one.
Convenience method to navigate to the item before the active one.
Iterate over each item, passing the item to a callback.
this.each(function(item, index){
item.el.append('<h2>'+item.id+'</h2>');
});
The currently active item object.
Given an item object, make it active, including updating its scroll position.
Return an array of all item objects.
Return an array of all item objects currently visible on the screen.
Return an array of all item objects in the given category.
Return an array of all item objects whose filtered state has been set to true.
Return an array of all item objects whose filtered state has been not been set to true.
Given an
item.id, return its data.
scrollStory.getItemByIndex(): Given an item's zero-based index, return its data.
Return an array of item objects that pass an aribitrary truth test.
this.getItemsBy(function(item){
return item.data.slug=='josh_williams';
});
Returns an array of items where all the properties match an item's properties. Property tests can be any combination of values or truth tests.
// Values
this.getItemsWhere({index:2});
this.getItemsWhere({filtered:false});
this.getItemsWhere({category:'cats', width: 300});
// Methods that return a value
this.getItemsWhere({width: function(width){ return 216 + 300;}});
// Methods that return a boolean
this.getItemsWhere({index: function(index){ return index > 2; } });
// Mix and match:
this.getItemsWehre({filtered:false, index: function(index){ return index < 30;} })
Most recently active item.
Sorted array of items that were previously active, with most recently active at the front of the array.
Return an array of all filtered items.
Return an array of all unfiltered items.
Return the number of items.
Return an array of category slugs.
Given an item, change its state to filtered.
Given an item, change its state to unfiltered.
Filter items that pass an abritrary truth test.
scrollStory.filterBy(function(item){
return item.data.slug=='josh_williams';
});
Change all items' state to filtered.
Change all items' state to unfiltered.
Disable scroll updates. This is useful in the rare case when you want to manipulate the page but not have ScrollStory continue to check positions, fire events, etc. Usually a
disable is temporary and followed by an
enable.
Enable scroll updates.
1.0.0
0.3.8
0.3.7
0.3.6
0.3.5
0.3.4
.each() callback that was original added in Issue 7, but got lost in the 0.3 rewrite.
0.3.3
setup event.
0.3.2
0.3.1 - Rewrite/Breaking changes
0.2.1
0.2.0
.each method iterates over each item, passing the item to a callback that is called with two arguments:
item and
index.
0.1.1
0.1.0
0.0.3
0.0.2
0.0.1
###License ScrollStory is licensed under the MIT license.