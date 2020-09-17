ScrollScene

ScrollScene is an extra layer on top of ScrollMagic as well as using IntersectionObserver to achieve similar effects.

Examples

View the online Storybook.

Install

yarn add scrollscene scrollmagic

or

npm install scrollscene scrollmagic

If plan to use only the ScrollObserver, currently you can

yarn add scrollscene && yarn add -D scrollmagic

to avoid import errors.

Import

ScrollScene (uses ScrollMagic)

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'

ScrollObserver (uses IntersectionObserver)

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'

ScrollMagic (with SSR catch)

import { ScrollMagic } from 'scrollscene'

or

import { ScrollMagicSsr } from 'scrollscene'

ScrollMagic and ScrollMagicSsr are the exact same thing.

Options

ScrollScene Options (uses ScrollMagic)

option Description / Example breakpoints breakpoints: { 0: false, 768: true } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first. controller controller: { vertical: false } . Add anything from new ScrollMagic.Controller(options). duration duration: '100%' OR duration: { 0: '50%', 768: '100% } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first. OR set as a dom node (HTMLElement) duration: triggerElement and the scene will last as long as the height of the element. gsap Init a Gsap timeline with gsap: { timeline: myTimeline, reverseSpeed: 2, yoyo: true, delay: 2 } . offset Used to change the ScrollMagic offset . scene scene: { loglevel: 1 } . Add anything from new ScrollMagic.Scene(options). toggle Toggle a className on an element with toggle: { element: containerRef.current, className: 'lets-do-this' } . The element key does not accept string; eg: .className . Use a dom node selector instead. triggerElement triggerElement: document.querySelector('#element') is used to set the element you wish to trigger events based upon. Does not accept string; eg: .className . Use a dom node selector instead. Optional: If left blank, will use top of page. triggerHook Used to change the ScrollMagic triggerHook . methods You can actually apply all the ScrollMagic.Scene methods to ScrollScene , like const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({...}); scrollScene.Scene.on('enter', ()) or setPin . See all the options here: http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html. The same goes for ScrollMagic.Controller, scrollScene.Controller.destroy(true) , but be careful if you're using the built-in globalController .

ScrollObserver Options (uses IntersectionObserver)

option Description / Example breakpoints breakpoints: { 0: false, 768: true } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first. gsap Init a Gsap timeline with gsap: { timeline: myTimeline, reverseSpeed: 2, yoyo: true, delay: 2 } . observer observer: { rootMargin: '-50% 0%' } is used to pass extra options to pass the IntersectionObserver, like root , rootMargin , or threshold (to override the thresholds option). observer: { rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 1.0 } offset Used to change the rootMargin easy. offset: '-10% will be rootMargin: '-10% 0%' . This is a bit wonky and needs more testing. thresholds thresholds: 1 is to set the number of thresholds you want. thresholds: 100 = [0, 0.1, 0.2, ... 0.98, 0.99, 1] . It's easy to use whenVisible . toggle Toggle a className on an element with toggle: { element: containerRef.current, className: 'lets-do-this' } . The element key does not accept string; eg: .className . Use a dom node selector instead. triggerElement triggerElement: document.querySelector('#element') is used to set the element you wish to trigger events based upon. Does not accept string; eg: .className . Use a dom node selector instead. useDuration useDuration: true to use the percentage of element visibility to scrub the gsap timeline. Similar to ScrollMagic Duration on a Gsap timeline, but not quite the same if the element is longer than the viewport height, thus the element visibility will never reach 100%, thus the gsap timeline will never reach 100%. destroyImmediately destroyImmediately: true to destroy the scene immediately after firing once the element is visible. whenVisible whenVisible: '50%' make the scene active when the triggerElement is visible whatever percentage you set. "50%" means to fire the event when the element is 50% in the viewport. This will override thresholds . callback For adding callback functions. Make sure you pass functions. You can supply one or both callbacks. callback: { active: () => (), notActive: () => () }

See below for examples.

Key Notes

This project sought out to overcome the issues of using Gsap3 with ScrollMagic, as well as ESM related problems. In the end it added more features, like video playback, scene init breakpoints, scene duration breakpoints, gsap speed controls, and using an IntersectionObserver when it fits your usecase better.

Is written in TypeScript so you have access to the types.

This does not include gsap or scrollmagic . If you plan to use them, you'll need to install them in addition to scrollscene . If you don't plan to use ScrollScene, you currently still have to install scrollmagic , but can so as a dev dependency. yarn add -D scrollmagic ,

or . If you plan to use them, you'll need to install them in addition to . If you don't plan to use ScrollScene, you currently still have to install , but can so as a dev dependency. , This works with Gsap without having to import the extra animation.gsap.js file from ScrollMagic (though you'll have to install in yourself yarn add gsap or npm install gsap ). In turn this is smaller than using ScrollMagic and animation.gsap.js.

file from ScrollMagic (though you'll have to install in yourself or ). In turn this is smaller than using ScrollMagic and animation.gsap.js. It allows for scene init breakpoints, and for scene duration breakpoints. This will also will on SSR if implemented correctly.

You do not need to create a ScrollMagic controller. It is done for you.

This will Tree Shake if your webpack is set up correctly. Next.js, for example, does this for you. Thus you can just ScrollObserver and not ScrollScene if you wanted and your build should exclude ScrollScene and scrollmagic (as long as you did import them).

and not if you wanted and your build should exclude and (as long as you did import them). Does not work with jQuery . You need to provide a domNodeSelector. Whether a document.querySelector('#element') or React ref myRef.current .

. You need to provide a domNodeSelector. Whether a or React ref . You can add all the methods from ScrollMagic.Scene directly onto the scrollScene . See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html. You can do a setPin , or on event handler.

Next Steps

Add native setPin functionality using ScrollObserver to deprecate using it with ScrollMagic.

Add out-of-the-box split text animations, svg line draw, etc...

Move ScrollObserver to a separate package.

Usage

ScrollScene (uses ScrollMagic)

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const myElement = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : myElement, })

Toggle a className

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, })

Toggle a className on a duration

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , reverse : true , }, triggerHook : 1 , duration : '100%' , })

Add extra options from ScrollMagic (like a triggerHook or offset)

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, offset : 50 , triggerHook : 0.5 , })

or anything from new ScrollMagic.Scene(options) under the scene key to contain those options.

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, scene : { logLevel : 1 , }, })

Same for new ScrollMagic.Controller(options) under the controller key to contain those options.

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, controller : { logLevel : 3 , }, })

Use a new local controller

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, useGlobalController : false , })

Add event handlers ( on ) or setPin . See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html.

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, }) scrollScene.Scene.on( 'enter' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Scene entered.' ) })

Add methods to the controller. See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Controller.html. But be careful if you're using the built-in globalController , as it'll impact all the scenes you have.

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, }) scrollScene.Controller.destroy( true )

Using GSAP (Greensock)

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollTrigger = document .querySelector( '.scroll-trigger-01' ) myTimeline.to(domNode, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : scrollTrigger, gsap : { timeline : myTimeline, }, })

Using GSAP (Greensock), and setting the reserveSpeed

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollTrigger = document .querySelector( '.scroll-trigger-01' ) myTimeline.to(domNode, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : scrollTrigger, gsap : { timeline : tl, reverseSpeed : 4 , }, })

Using GSAP (Greensock), and tying it to the user scrolling with a duration

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollTrigger = document .querySelector( '.scroll-trigger-01' ) myTimeline.to(domNode, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : scrollTrigger, gsap : { timeline : tl, }, duration : 500 , })

Add Indicators (Using the addIndicators plugin from ScrollMagic)

I added to this package a modified version of the addIndicators plugin. It's easy to use. Just remember to remove it after you're done testing so it doesn't go into production.

import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , reverse : true , }, triggerHook : 1 , duration : '100%' , }) scrollScene.Scene.addIndicators({ name : 'pin scene' , colorEnd : '#FFFFFF' })

Note: Notice that it's scrollScene.Scene . scrollScene actually returns Scene and Controller methods, which you can then modify. scrollScene.addIndicators will not work.

Alternatively you could do this and it'll apply to the built-in globalController...

import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene' const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ controller : { addIndicators : true , }, })

or

import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene' const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ ...options, }) scrollScene.Controller({ addIndicators : true })

ScrollObserver (uses IntersectionObserver)

Toggle a className while element is visible on the page

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const anotherDomNode = document .querySelector( '#element2' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, toggle : { element : anotherDomNode, className : 'turn-blue' , }, })

Toggle a Gsap animation while element is visible on the page

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const squareElement = document .querySelector( '#square' ) tl.to(squareElement, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, gsap : { timeline : tl, }, })

Toggle a Gsap animation while element is visible on the page with a yoyo effect and repeat delay of 0

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const squareElement = document .querySelector( '#square' ) tl.to(squareElement, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, gsap : { timeline : tl, yoyo : true , delay : 0 , }, })

Scrub a Gsap timeline based on element visibility

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' import { gsap } from 'gsap' const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused : true }) const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const squareElement = document .querySelector( '#square' ) tl.to(squareElement, { x : -200 , duration : 1 , ease : 'power2.out' , }) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, gsap : { timeline : tl, }, useDuration : true , })

Start a video when an element is visible and pause the video when it's not

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const videoTagDomNode = document .querySelector( '#video' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, video : { element : videoTagDomNode, playingClassName : 'is-playing' , pausedClassName : 'is-paused' , }, })

Using a scene once

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, destroyImmediately : true , })

Set a percentage for the visibility threshold

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, whenVisible : '50%' , })

Set a different threshold

The below would create an array of 100 thresholds ([0, 0.1, 0.2, ... 0.98, 0.99, 1]), effectively says any percent from 1 to 100 of the element intersecting the viewport should trigger the scene.

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, thresholds : 100 , })

Extra observer options

The below adds extra options to the IntersectionObserver. See others properities you could add here.

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, observer : { rootMargin : '-50% 0%' }, })

or

import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene' const domNode = document .querySelector( '#element' ) const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({ triggerElement : domNode, observer : { rootMargin : '0px' , threshold : 1.0 , }, })

Destroy the scene

Whatever you've named your scene, whether const scrollScene or const scrollObserver , you can destroy it with...

scrollScene.destroy()

scrollObserver.destroy()

Using React?

With React it's best to do this inside either a useEffect hook or using the componentDidMount and componentWillUnmount lifecycle. Whatever you choose, make sure to destroy the scene on the unmount.

See the Storybook source for good examples (story.js) found here.

import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene' const MyComponent = () => { const containerRef = React.useRef( null ) const triggerRef = React.useRef( null ) React.useEffect( () => { const { current : containerElement } = containerRef const { current : triggerElement } = triggerRef if (!containerElement && !triggerElement) { return undefined } const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ triggerElement : triggerElement, toggle : { element : containerElement, className : 'turn-blue' , }, }) return () => { scrollScene.destroy() } }) return ( <div ref={containerRef}> <div style={{ height: '50vh' }} /> <h3>Basic Example</h3> <h1>Scroll Down</h1> <div style={{ height: '150vh' }} /> <div ref={triggerRef}>When this hits the top the page will turn blue</div> <div style={{ height: '150vh' }} /> </div> ) }

Other options

You can now set breakpoints so you scene is more responsive. They work mobile first. The below would set up a scene on tablet, but not mobile, and resizing will init and destroy.

const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ breakpoints : { 0 : false , 768 : true }, })

duration also can be responsive, finally! The below would set up a scene that lasts 50vh on mobile, 100% after.

const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({ duration : { 0 : '50%' , 768 : '100%' }, })

Polyfill

In order to use ScrollObserver on IE, you'll need a polyfill IntersectionObserver. You can do this with loading a polyfill script from https://polyfill.io/.

Using Next.js or Webpack?

With Next.js you can load polyfills another way. See https://github.com/zeit/next.js/blob/canary/examples/with-polyfills/client/polyfills.js.

Add following to client/polyfills.js

import 'intersection-observer'

And then modify the next.config.js

const nextConfig = { webpack(config) { const originalEntry = config.entry config.entry = async () => { const entries = await originalEntry() if (entries[ 'main.js' ] && !entries[ 'main.js' ].includes( './client/polyfills.js' )) { entries[ 'main.js' ].unshift( './client/polyfills.js' ) } return entries } return config }, } module .exports = nextConfig

For more on ScrollMagic, hit up scrollmagic.io/ and https://github.com/janpaepke/ScrollMagic