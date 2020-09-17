ScrollScene is an extra layer on top of ScrollMagic as well as using IntersectionObserver to achieve similar effects.
View the online Storybook.
yarn add scrollscene scrollmagic
or
npm install scrollscene scrollmagic
If plan to use only the ScrollObserver, currently you can
yarn add scrollscene && yarn add -D scrollmagic
to avoid import errors.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
import { ScrollMagic } from 'scrollscene'
or
import { ScrollMagicSsr } from 'scrollscene'
ScrollMagic and
ScrollMagicSsr are the exact same thing.
|option
|Description / Example
breakpoints
breakpoints: { 0: false, 768: true } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first.
controller
controller: { vertical: false }. Add anything from new ScrollMagic.Controller(options).
duration
duration: '100%' OR
duration: { 0: '50%', 768: '100% } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first. OR set as a dom node (HTMLElement)
duration: triggerElement and the scene will last as long as the height of the element.
gsap
|Init a Gsap timeline with
gsap: { timeline: myTimeline, reverseSpeed: 2, yoyo: true, delay: 2 }.
offset
|Used to change the ScrollMagic
offset.
scene
scene: { loglevel: 1 }. Add anything from new ScrollMagic.Scene(options).
toggle
|Toggle a className on an element with
toggle: { element: containerRef.current, className: 'lets-do-this' }. The
element key does not accept string; eg:
.className. Use a dom node selector instead.
triggerElement
triggerElement: document.querySelector('#element') is used to set the element you wish to trigger events based upon. Does not accept string; eg:
.className. Use a dom node selector instead. Optional: If left blank, will use top of page.
triggerHook
|Used to change the ScrollMagic
triggerHook.
|methods
|You can actually apply all the ScrollMagic.Scene methods to
ScrollScene, like
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({...}); scrollScene.Scene.on('enter', ()) or
setPin. See all the options here: http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html. The same goes for ScrollMagic.Controller,
scrollScene.Controller.destroy(true), but be careful if you're using the built-in
globalController.
|option
|Description / Example
breakpoints
breakpoints: { 0: false, 768: true } is used to set responsiveness of the new ScrollMagic.Scene, mobile-first.
gsap
|Init a Gsap timeline with
gsap: { timeline: myTimeline, reverseSpeed: 2, yoyo: true, delay: 2 }.
observer
observer: { rootMargin: '-50% 0%' } is used to pass extra options to pass the IntersectionObserver, like
root,
rootMargin, or
threshold (to override the thresholds option).
observer: { rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 1.0 }
offset
|Used to change the
rootMargin easy.
offset: '-10% will be
rootMargin: '-10% 0%'. This is a bit wonky and needs more testing.
thresholds
thresholds: 1 is to set the number of thresholds you want.
thresholds: 100 = [0, 0.1, 0.2, ... 0.98, 0.99, 1]. It's easy to use
whenVisible.
toggle
|Toggle a className on an element with
toggle: { element: containerRef.current, className: 'lets-do-this' }. The
element key does not accept string; eg:
.className. Use a dom node selector instead.
triggerElement
triggerElement: document.querySelector('#element') is used to set the element you wish to trigger events based upon. Does not accept string; eg:
.className. Use a dom node selector instead.
useDuration
useDuration: true to use the percentage of element visibility to scrub the gsap timeline. Similar to ScrollMagic Duration on a Gsap timeline, but not quite the same if the element is longer than the viewport height, thus the element visibility will never reach 100%, thus the gsap timeline will never reach 100%.
destroyImmediately
destroyImmediately: true to destroy the scene immediately after firing once the element is visible.
whenVisible
whenVisible: '50%' make the scene active when the triggerElement is visible whatever percentage you set. "50%" means to fire the event when the element is 50% in the viewport. This will override
thresholds.
callback
|For adding callback functions. Make sure you pass functions. You can supply one or both callbacks.
callback: { active: () => (), notActive: () => () }
See below for examples.
gsap or
scrollmagic. If you plan to use them, you'll need to install them in addition to
scrollscene. If you don't plan to use ScrollScene, you currently still have to install
scrollmagic, but can so as a dev dependency.
yarn add -D scrollmagic,
animation.gsap.js file from ScrollMagic (though you'll have to install in yourself
yarn add gsap or
npm install gsap). In turn this is smaller than using ScrollMagic and animation.gsap.js.
ScrollObserver and not
ScrollScene if you wanted and your build should exclude
ScrollScene and
scrollmagic (as long as you did import them).
jQuery. You need to provide a domNodeSelector. Whether a
document.querySelector('#element') or React ref
myRef.current.
scrollScene. See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html. You can do a
setPin, or
on event handler.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const myElement = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: myElement,
})
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
})
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
reverse: true,
},
triggerHook: 1,
duration: '100%',
})
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
offset: 50,
triggerHook: 0.5,
})
or anything from new ScrollMagic.Scene(options) under the
scene key to contain those options.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
scene: {
logLevel: 1,
},
})
Same for new ScrollMagic.Controller(options) under the
controller key to contain those options.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
controller: {
logLevel: 3,
},
})
Use a new local controller
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
useGlobalController: false,
})
Add event handlers (
on) or
setPin. See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
})
scrollScene.Scene.on('enter', function(event) {
console.log('Scene entered.')
})
Add methods to the controller. See options here http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Controller.html. But be careful if you're using the built-in
globalController, as it'll impact all the scenes you have.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
})
scrollScene.Controller.destroy(true)
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollTrigger = document.querySelector('.scroll-trigger-01')
myTimeline.to(domNode, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: scrollTrigger,
gsap: {
timeline: myTimeline,
},
})
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollTrigger = document.querySelector('.scroll-trigger-01')
myTimeline.to(domNode, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: scrollTrigger,
gsap: {
timeline: tl,
reverseSpeed: 4,
},
})
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const myTimeline = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollTrigger = document.querySelector('.scroll-trigger-01')
myTimeline.to(domNode, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: scrollTrigger,
gsap: {
timeline: tl,
},
duration: 500,
})
I added to this package a modified version of the addIndicators plugin. It's easy to use. Just remember to remove it after you're done testing so it doesn't go into production.
import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
reverse: true,
},
triggerHook: 1,
duration: '100%',
})
scrollScene.Scene.addIndicators({ name: 'pin scene', colorEnd: '#FFFFFF' })
Note: Notice that it's
scrollScene.Scene.
scrollScene actually returns
Scene and
Controller methods, which you can then modify.
scrollScene.addIndicators will not work.
Alternatively you could do this and it'll apply to the built-in globalController...
import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene'
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
controller: {
addIndicators: true,
},
})
or
import { ScrollScene, addIndicators } from 'scrollscene'
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
...options,
})
scrollScene.Controller({ addIndicators: true })
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const anotherDomNode = document.querySelector('#element2')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
toggle: {
element: anotherDomNode,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const squareElement = document.querySelector('#square')
tl.to(squareElement, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
gsap: {
timeline: tl,
},
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const squareElement = document.querySelector('#square')
tl.to(squareElement, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
gsap: {
timeline: tl,
yoyo: true,
delay: 0,
},
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
import { gsap } from 'gsap'
// create a timeline and add a tween
const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused: true })
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const squareElement = document.querySelector('#square')
tl.to(squareElement, {
x: -200,
duration: 1,
ease: 'power2.out',
})
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
gsap: {
timeline: tl,
},
useDuration: true,
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const videoTagDomNode = document.querySelector('#video')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
video: {
element: videoTagDomNode,
playingClassName: 'is-playing',
pausedClassName: 'is-paused',
},
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
destroyImmediately: true,
})
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
whenVisible: '50%',
})
The below would create an array of 100 thresholds ([0, 0.1, 0.2, ... 0.98, 0.99, 1]), effectively says any percent from 1 to 100 of the element intersecting the viewport should trigger the scene.
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
thresholds: 100,
})
The below adds extra options to the IntersectionObserver. See others properities you could add here.
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
observer: { rootMargin: '-50% 0%' },
})
or
import { ScrollObserver } from 'scrollscene'
const domNode = document.querySelector('#element')
const scrollObserver = new ScrollObserver({
triggerElement: domNode,
observer: {
rootMargin: '0px',
threshold: 1.0,
},
})
Whatever you've named your scene, whether
const scrollScene or
const scrollObserver, you can destroy it with...
scrollScene.destroy()
scrollObserver.destroy()
With React it's best to do this inside either a
useEffect hook or using the
componentDidMount and
componentWillUnmount lifecycle. Whatever you choose, make sure to destroy the scene on the unmount.
See the Storybook source for good examples (story.js) found here.
import { ScrollScene } from 'scrollscene'
const MyComponent = () => {
// init ref
const containerRef = React.useRef(null)
const triggerRef = React.useRef(null)
React.useEffect(() => {
const { current: containerElement } = containerRef
const { current: triggerElement } = triggerRef
if (!containerElement && !triggerElement) {
return undefined
}
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
triggerElement: triggerElement,
toggle: {
element: containerElement,
className: 'turn-blue',
},
})
// destroy on unmount
return () => {
scrollScene.destroy()
}
})
return (
<div ref={containerRef}>
<div style={{ height: '50vh' }} />
<h3>Basic Example</h3>
<h1>Scroll Down</h1>
<div style={{ height: '150vh' }} />
<div ref={triggerRef}>When this hits the top the page will turn blue</div>
<div style={{ height: '150vh' }} />
</div>
)
}
You can now set
breakpoints so you scene is more responsive. They work mobile first. The below would set up a scene on tablet, but not mobile, and resizing will init and destroy.
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
breakpoints: { 0: false, 768: true },
})
duration also can be responsive, finally! The below would set up a scene that lasts 50vh on mobile, 100% after.
const scrollScene = new ScrollScene({
duration: { 0: '50%', 768: '100%' },
})
In order to use ScrollObserver on IE, you'll need a polyfill IntersectionObserver. You can do this with loading a polyfill script from https://polyfill.io/.
With Next.js you can load polyfills another way. See https://github.com/zeit/next.js/blob/canary/examples/with-polyfills/client/polyfills.js.
Add following to
client/polyfills.js
/*
* This files runs at the very beginning (even before React and Next.js core)
* https://github.com/zeit/next.js/blob/canary/examples/with-polyfills/client/polyfills.js
*/
// https://www.npmjs.com/package/intersection-observer
import 'intersection-observer'
And then modify the
next.config.js
// next.config.js
const nextConfig = {
webpack(config) {
/*
* Add polyfills
* https://github.com/zeit/next.js/blob/canary/examples/with-polyfills/next.config.js
*/
const originalEntry = config.entry
config.entry = async () => {
const entries = await originalEntry()
if (entries['main.js'] && !entries['main.js'].includes('./client/polyfills.js')) {
entries['main.js'].unshift('./client/polyfills.js')
}
return entries
}
return config
},
}
module.exports = nextConfig
For more on ScrollMagic, hit up scrollmagic.io/ and https://github.com/janpaepke/ScrollMagic