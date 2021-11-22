Animate elements as they scroll into view.
ScrollReveal is a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport. It was designed to be robust and flexible, but hopefully you’ll be surprised below at how easy it is to pick up.
A simple and fast way to get started is to include this script on your page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/scrollreveal"></script>
This will create the global variable
ScrollReveal
Be careful using this method in production. Without specifying a fixed version number, Unpkg may delay your page load while it resolves the latest version. Learn more at unpkg.com
npm install scrollreveal
const ScrollReveal = require('scrollreveal')
import ScrollReveal from 'scrollreveal'
Installation provides us with the constructor function
ScrollReveal(). Calling this function returns the ScrollReveal instance, the “brain” behind the magic.
ScrollReveal employs the singleton pattern; no matter how many times the constructor is called, it will always return the same instance. This means we can call it anywhere, worry-free.
There’s a lot we can do with this instance, but most of the time we’ll be using the
reveal() method to create animation. Fundamentally, this is how to use ScrollReveal:
<h1 class="headline">
Widget Inc.
</h1>
ScrollReveal().reveal('.headline')
🔎 See this demo live on JSBin
If you’re using an older version of ScrollReveal, you can find legacy documentation in the wiki
For commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, keep your source code private/proprietary by purchasing a Commercial License.
Licensed under the GNU General Public License 3.0 for compatible open source projects and non-commercial use.
Copyright 2021 Fisssion LLC
