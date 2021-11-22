openbase logo
scrollreveal

by Julian Lloyd
4.0.9 (see all)

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8K

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scroll

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/526

contributorpw

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

ScrollReveal


ScrollReveal

Animate elements as they scroll into view.

Build status Monthly downloads Version 5.7 kB min+gzip GPLv3 License


Introduction

ScrollReveal is a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport. It was designed to be robust and flexible, but hopefully you’ll be surprised below at how easy it is to pick up.


Installation

Browser

A simple and fast way to get started is to include this script on your page:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/scrollreveal"></script>

This will create the global variable ScrollReveal

Be careful using this method in production. Without specifying a fixed version number, Unpkg may delay your page load while it resolves the latest version. Learn more at unpkg.com

Module

npm install scrollreveal

CommonJS

const ScrollReveal = require('scrollreveal')

ES2015

import ScrollReveal from 'scrollreveal'

Usage

Installation provides us with the constructor function ScrollReveal(). Calling this function returns the ScrollReveal instance, the “brain” behind the magic.

ScrollReveal employs the singleton pattern; no matter how many times the constructor is called, it will always return the same instance. This means we can call it anywhere, worry-free.

There’s a lot we can do with this instance, but most of the time we’ll be using the reveal() method to create animation. Fundamentally, this is how to use ScrollReveal:

<h1 class="headline">
    Widget Inc.
</h1>

ScrollReveal().reveal('.headline')

🔎 See this demo live on JSBin


The full documentation can be found at https://scrollrevealjs.org

If you’re using an older version of ScrollReveal, you can find legacy documentation in the wiki


Commercial License Badge

License

For commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, keep your source code private/proprietary by purchasing a Commercial License.

Licensed under the GNU General Public License 3.0 for compatible open source projects and non-commercial use.


Copyright 2021 Fisssion LLC

Alex Ivanov36 Ratings72 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation

ScrollReveal employs the singleton pattern; no matter how many times the constructor is called, it will always return the same instance. This means we can call it anywhere, worry-free. Really magic.

