Animate elements as they scroll into view.

Introduction

ScrollReveal is a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport. It was designed to be robust and flexible, but hopefully you’ll be surprised below at how easy it is to pick up.

Installation

Browser

A simple and fast way to get started is to include this script on your page:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/scrollreveal" > </ script >

This will create the global variable ScrollReveal

Be careful using this method in production. Without specifying a fixed version number, Unpkg may delay your page load while it resolves the latest version. Learn more at unpkg.com

Module

npm install scrollreveal

CommonJS

const ScrollReveal = require ( 'scrollreveal' )

ES2015

import ScrollReveal from 'scrollreveal'

Usage

Installation provides us with the constructor function ScrollReveal() . Calling this function returns the ScrollReveal instance, the “brain” behind the magic.

ScrollReveal employs the singleton pattern; no matter how many times the constructor is called, it will always return the same instance. This means we can call it anywhere, worry-free.

There’s a lot we can do with this instance, but most of the time we’ll be using the reveal() method to create animation. Fundamentally, this is how to use ScrollReveal:

< h1 class = "headline" > Widget Inc. </ h1 >

ScrollReveal().reveal( '.headline' )

🔎 See this demo live on JSBin

The full documentation can be found at https://scrollrevealjs.org

If you’re using an older version of ScrollReveal, you can find legacy documentation in the wiki

License

For commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, keep your source code private/proprietary by purchasing a Commercial License.

Licensed under the GNU General Public License 3.0 for compatible open source projects and non-commercial use.

Copyright 2021 Fisssion LLC