A function to get the scrolling parent of an html element.

Install

npm install scrollparent --save

Example

var Scrollparent = require ( "scrollparent" ); Scrollparent( document .getElementById( "content" ))

var Scrollparent = require ( "scrollparent" ); Scrollparent( document .getElementById( "inside-a-scrolling-div" ))

Note about the root scrolling element

Internally, the root scrolling element is determined in this library as the result of

document .scrollingElement || document .documentElement;

This should give a usable result in most browsers today but if you want to ensure full support you should use a document.scrollingElement polyfill such as this one.

Contributors

Ola Holmström (@olahol)

Bart Nagel (@tremby)

Daniel White (@danbrianwhite)

License

MIT