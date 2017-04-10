A function to get the scrolling parent of an html element.
npm install scrollparent --save
var Scrollparent = require("scrollparent");
Scrollparent(document.getElementById("content")) // HTMLHtmlElement or HTMLBodyElement as appropriate
var Scrollparent = require("scrollparent");
Scrollparent(document.getElementById("inside-a-scrolling-div")) // HTMLDivElement
Internally, the root scrolling element is determined in this library as the result of
document.scrollingElement || document.documentElement;
This should give a usable result in most browsers today
but if you want to ensure full support
you should use a
document.scrollingElement polyfill such as
this one.
MIT