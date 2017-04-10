openbase logo
scrollparent

by Ola
2.0.1 (see all)

A function to get the scrolling parent of an html element.

337K

50

5yrs ago

3

0

ISC

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

scrollparent.js

A function to get the scrolling parent of an html element.

Install

npm install scrollparent --save

Example

var Scrollparent = require("scrollparent");

Scrollparent(document.getElementById("content")) // HTMLHtmlElement or HTMLBodyElement as appropriate

var Scrollparent = require("scrollparent");

Scrollparent(document.getElementById("inside-a-scrolling-div")) // HTMLDivElement

Note about the root scrolling element

Internally, the root scrolling element is determined in this library as the result of

document.scrollingElement || document.documentElement;

This should give a usable result in most browsers today but if you want to ensure full support you should use a document.scrollingElement polyfill such as this one.

Contributors

  • Ola Holmström (@olahol)
  • Bart Nagel (@tremby)
  • Daniel White (@danbrianwhite)

License

MIT

