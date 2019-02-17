This is a React component that provides an API to the scrollMonitor. It lets you create both watchers and scroll containers.
There is now a React hooks version.
It adds all the boolean properties from a watcher to
this.props and takes all the method properties as properties.
Scrollmonitor-react is two higher order components. They're functions that you pass an original component and receive a new component that adds functionality to the original.
import React from 'react';
import { Watch } from 'scrollmonitor-react';
export default Watch(class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render () {
var text;
if (this.props.isInViewport) {
text = 'I AM in the viewport!';
} else {
text = 'You will never see this because it gets replaced when it enters the viewport.'
}
return (<span>
{text}
{this.props.children}
</span>);
}
});
Provide methods with the scrollMonitor event names as props to your component.
import React from 'react';
import MyWatchedComponent from './the/example/above';
export default MyParentComponent extends React.Component {
receiveStateChange (watcher) {
console.log('state changed!', watcher)
}
render () {
return (<MyWatchedComponent stateChange={this.receiveStateChange} />)
}
}
By default the watcher is started on every enhanced component, but there can be situations where you want to start the watcher later so you can set the prop
autoStart to
false to avoid starting the watcher automatically.
this.props provided to your component
this.props.isInViewport - true if any part of the element is visible, false if not.
this.props.isFullyInViewport - true if the entire element is visible [1].
this.props.isAboveViewport - true if any part of the element is above the viewport.
this.props.isBelowViewport - true if any part of the element is below the viewport.
this.props.lockWatcher() - locks the watcher letting you move the element but watch the same place. See the scrollMonitor's documentation for more info.
this.props.unlockWatcher() - unlocks the watcher.
this.props.startWatcher() - starts the watcher if it's not running
this.props.stopWatcher() - stops the watcher if it's running
1. If the element is larger than the viewport
isFullyInViewport is true when the element spans the entire viewport.
<MyWatchedComponent
autoStart={true|false} // Decide if watcher should start when component is mounted. Default: true
innerRef={(el, watcher, props) => this.foo = el} // allows you to gain access to the DOM element, the watcher, and the child's props
stateChange={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // Called when any part of the state changes.
visibilityChange={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // when the element partially enters or fully exits the viewport.
enterViewport={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // when the element enters the viewport.
fullyEnterViewport={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // when the element is completely in the viewport [1].
exitViewport={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // when the element completely leaves the viewport.
partiallyExitViewport={(watcher, childProps) => {}} // when the element goes from being fully in the viewport to only partially [2]
>
<h1>Child components are fine too.</h1>
</MyWatchedComponent>
All callbacks receive two arguments: the watcher and the props of the child.
1. If the element is larger than the viewport
fullyEnterViewport will be triggered when the element spans the entire viewport.
2. If the element is larger than the viewport
partiallyExitViewport will be triggered when the element no longer spans the entire viewport.
The
ScrollContainer HOC lets you create scrollMonitor Scroll Containers. It provides a scroll container on
this.props that it must pass to its children.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { ScrollContainer } from 'scrollmonitor-react';
import MyWatchedContainer from 'the/example/above';
// Your container gets this.props.scrollContainer, which it must pass to the child components.
var Container = ScrollContainer(ContainerComponent extends React.Component {
render () {
i = 1;
return (<div className="container-scroll">
<MyWatchedContainer scrollContainer={this.props.scrollContainer}>{i++}</MyWatchedContainer>
{...times a million}
</div>);
}
}