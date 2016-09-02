document.scrollingElement
A polyfill for
document.scrollingElement as defined in the CSSOM specification.
In an HTML document:
<script src="scrollingelement.js"></script>
It’s recommended to place this right before the closing
</body> tag.
The polyfill can be used in
frameset HTML documents (in that case, place the
<script> in the
<head>) or in XML documents as well.
The polyfill has been tested in the following browsers:
Thanks to Diego Perini (@diegoperini) for his
getScrollingElement implementation, and for allowing me to re-use it as part of this polyfill.
This polyfill was written by Mathias Bynens and Simon Pieters, with help from contributors.
This project is available under the MIT license.