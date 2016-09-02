A polyfill for document.scrollingElement as defined in the CSSOM specification.

Installation

In an HTML document:

< script src = "scrollingelement.js" > </ script >

It’s recommended to place this right before the closing </body> tag.

The polyfill can be used in frameset HTML documents (in that case, place the <script> in the <head> ) or in XML documents as well.

Browser support

The polyfill has been tested in the following browsers:

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Diego Perini (@diegoperini) for his getScrollingElement implementation, and for allowing me to re-use it as part of this polyfill.

Authors

This polyfill was written by Mathias Bynens and Simon Pieters, with help from contributors.

License

This project is available under the MIT license.