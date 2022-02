A polyfill for document.scrollingElement as defined in the CSSDOM specification

Installation

npm install scrolling-element --save

In an HTML document:

<script src= "scrolling-element.js" > </ script >

For Babel and ES2015+, just import the file

import 'scrolling-element'

Which browser need this?

Browser compatibility

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Mathias Bynens for his document.scrollingElement, and for allowing me to simplify the polyfill

License

MIT