Decouple the scroll event from the callback functions using requestAnimationFrames.

It’s a very, very, bad idea to attach handlers to the window scroll event.

Depending upon the browser the scroll event can fire a lot and putting code in the scroll callback will slow down any attempts to scroll the page (not a good idea). Any performance degradation in the scroll handler(s) as a result will only compound the performance of scrolling overall. Instead it’s much better to use some form of a timer to check every X milliseconds OR to attach a scroll event and only run your code after a delay (or even after a given number of executions – and then a delay).

by John Resig.

Based on

Installation

npm install scrolling bower install scrolling component install pazguille/scrolling

Usage

First, requires the scrolling component:

var scrolling = require ( 'scrolling' );

Now, define a listener for any HTMLElement:

function foo ( event ) { console .log( 'foo' ); console .log(event); console .log( this .scrollTop); } function bar ( ) { console .log( 'bar' ); }

Then, add some HTMLelements and its listeners to scrolling:

scrolling( document .querySelector( '#box' ), foo);

scrolling( window , bar); scrolling(bar);

API

Adds an el with a listener to the collection.

el [optional] - A given HTMLElement to add to scroll.

[optional] - A given to add to scroll. listener - A given listener to execute when the given el is scrolled.

scrolling(el, listener);

Removes an el or its listener from the collection with the given el .

el - A given HTMLElement to remove.

- A given to remove. listener [optional] - A given listener to remove.

scrolling.remove(el, listener); scrolling.remove(el);

Build

npm run dist

Test

Open file ./test/test.html in your browser.

