A pure logic component for scrolling/zooming. It is independent of any specific kind of rendering or event system. Scroller has been forked from ZyngaScroller to incorporate UMD support. Pull-to-refresh and EasyScroll have been removed from this fork.
The "demo" folder contains examples for usage with DOM and Canvas renderings which works both, on mouse and touch driven devices.
See ZyngaScroller's original demos here: http://popham.github.com/scroller/
These are the available options with their defaults.
Options can be modified using the second constructor parameter or during runtime by modification of
scrollerObj.options.optionName.
Callback (first parameter of constructor) is required. Options are optional.
Defaults are listed above.
The created instance must have proper dimensions using a
setDimensions() call.
Afterwards you can pass in event data or manually control scrolling/zooming via the API.
var scrollerObj = new Scroller(function(left, top, zoom) {
// apply coordinates/zooming
}, {
scrollingY: false
});
// Configure to have an outer dimension of 1000px and inner dimension of 3000px
scrollerObj.setDimensions(1000, 1000, 3000, 3000);
scrollerObj.setDimensions(clientWidth, clientHeight, contentWidth, contentHeight);
scrollerObj.setPosition(clientLeft, clientTop);
snapping is enabled)
scrollerObj.setSnapSize(width, height);
scrollerObj.activatePullToRefresh(height, activate, deactivate, start);
scrollerObj.finishPullToRefresh();
scrollerObj.getValues() => { left, top, zoom }
scrollerObj.zoomTo(level, animate ? false, originLeft ? center, originTop ? center)
zoomTo but by a relative value.
scrollerObj.zoomBy(factor, animate ? false, originLeft ? center, originTop ? center);
scrollerObj.scrollTo(left, top, animate ? false);
scrollerObj.scrollBy(leftOffset, topOffset, animate ? false);
This API part can be used to pass event data to the
scrollerObj to react on user actions.
doMouseZoom(wheelDelta, timeStamp, pageX, pageY)
doTouchStart(touches, timeStamp)
doTouchMove(touches, timeStamp, scale)
doTouchEnd(timeStamp)
For a touch device just pass the native
touches event data to the doTouch* methods.
On mouse systems one can emulate this data using an array with just one element:
doTouchMove(e.touches, e.timeStamp);
doTouchMove([e], e.timeStamp);
To zoom using the
mousewheel event just pass the data like this:
doMouseZoom(e.wheelDelta, e.timeStamp, e.pageX, e.pageY);
For more information about this please take a look at the demos.