openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scr

scrolldir

by Jeff Wainwright
1.5.2 (see all)

0 dependency JS plugin to leverage scroll direction with CSS ⬆⬇ 🔌💉

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

688

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

scrolldir banner

Leverage Vertical Scroll Direction with CSS 😎

CDNJS unpkg snyk npm version Share on Twitter

ScrollDir ⬆⬇

ScrollDir, short for Scroll Direction, is a 0 dependency, ~1kb micro Javascript plugin to easily leverage vertical scroll direction in CSS via a data attribute. 💪

ScrollDir is perfect for:

  • showing or hiding sticky elements based on scroll direction 🐥
  • only changing its direction attribute when scrolled a significant amount 🔥
  • ignoring small scroll movements that cause unwanted jitters 😎

Usage

ScrollDir will set the data-scrolldir attribute on the <html> element to up or down:

<html data-scrolldir="up"></html>

or

<html data-scrolldir="down"></html>

Now it’s easy to change styles based on the direction the user is scrolling!

[data-scrolldir="down"] .my-fixed-header {
  display: none;
}

In Action 🎥

Scrolldir gif

Install 📦

npm

npm install scrolldir --save

bower

bower install scrolldir --save

yarn

yarn add scrolldir

Setup 📤

Easy Mode

Add dist/scrolldir.auto.min.js and you’re done. There is nothing more to do! Scrolldir will just work.

Now go write some styles using [data-scrolldir="down"] and [data-scrolldir="up"].

Custom Mode 🛠

Add dist/scrolldir.min.js. You have access to the API options below and must invoke scrollDir.

scrollDir();

To use an attribute besides data-scrolldir:

scrollDir({ attribute: "new-attribute-name" });

To add the Scrolldir attribute to a different element:

scrollDir({ el: "your-new-selector" });

To turn Scrolldir off:

scrollDir({ off: true });

To turn provide a different scroll direction on page load (or app start):

scrollDir({ dir: "up" }); // the default is 'down'

To change the thresholdPixels—the number of pixels to scroll before re-evaluating the direction:

scrollDir({ thresholdPixels: someNumber }); // the default is 64 pixels
// example: scrollDir({ thresholdPixels: 10 })

Example 🌴

This is a modular version of pwfisher's scroll-intent. If you'd like to use scrolldir with jQuery—use Scroll Intent. Scrolldir should work easily within any front-end framework so it ditches library dependencies. ~TY!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial