Leverage Vertical Scroll Direction with CSS 😎
ScrollDir, short for Scroll Direction, is a 0 dependency, ~1kb micro Javascript plugin to easily leverage vertical scroll direction in CSS via a data attribute. 💪
ScrollDir will set the
data-scrolldir attribute on the
<html> element to
up or
down:
<html data-scrolldir="up"></html>
or
<html data-scrolldir="down"></html>
Now it’s easy to change styles based on the direction the user is scrolling!
[data-scrolldir="down"] .my-fixed-header {
display: none;
}
npm
npm install scrolldir --save
bower
bower install scrolldir --save
yarn
yarn add scrolldir
Add dist/scrolldir.auto.min.js and you’re done. There is nothing more to do! Scrolldir will just work.
Now go write some styles using
[data-scrolldir="down"] and
[data-scrolldir="up"].
Add dist/scrolldir.min.js. You have access to the API options below and must invoke scrollDir.
scrollDir();
To use an attribute besides
data-scrolldir:
scrollDir({ attribute: "new-attribute-name" });
To add the Scrolldir attribute to a different element:
scrollDir({ el: "your-new-selector" });
To turn Scrolldir off:
scrollDir({ off: true });
To turn provide a different scroll direction on page load (or app start):
scrollDir({ dir: "up" }); // the default is 'down'
To change the
thresholdPixels—the number of pixels to scroll before re-evaluating the direction:
scrollDir({ thresholdPixels: someNumber }); // the default is 64 pixels
// example: scrollDir({ thresholdPixels: 10 })
This is a modular version of pwfisher's scroll-intent. If you'd like to use scrolldir with jQuery—use Scroll Intent. Scrolldir should work easily within any front-end framework so it ditches library dependencies. ~TY!