Leverage Vertical Scroll Direction with CSS 😎

ScrollDir ⬆⬇

ScrollDir, short for Scroll Direction, is a 0 dependency, ~1kb micro Javascript plugin to easily leverage vertical scroll direction in CSS via a data attribute. 💪

ScrollDir is perfect for:

showing or hiding sticky elements based on scroll direction 🐥

only changing its direction attribute when scrolled a significant amount 🔥

ignoring small scroll movements that cause unwanted jitters 😎

Usage

ScrollDir will set the data-scrolldir attribute on the <html> element to up or down :

< html data-scrolldir = "up" > </ html >

or

< html data-scrolldir = "down" > </ html >

Now it’s easy to change styles based on the direction the user is scrolling!

[data-scrolldir="down"] .my-fixed-header { display : none; }

Install 📦

npm

npm install scrolldir --save

bower

bower install scrolldir --save

yarn

yarn add scrolldir

Setup 📤

Easy Mode

Add dist/scrolldir.auto.min.js and you’re done. There is nothing more to do! Scrolldir will just work.

Now go write some styles using [data-scrolldir="down"] and [data-scrolldir="up"] .

Custom Mode 🛠

Add dist/scrolldir.min.js. You have access to the API options below and must invoke scrollDir.

scrollDir();

To use an attribute besides data-scrolldir :

scrollDir({ attribute : "new-attribute-name" });

To add the Scrolldir attribute to a different element:

scrollDir({ el : "your-new-selector" });

To turn Scrolldir off:

scrollDir({ off : true });

To turn provide a different scroll direction on page load (or app start):

scrollDir({ dir : "up" });

To change the thresholdPixels —the number of pixels to scroll before re-evaluating the direction:

scrollDir({ thresholdPixels : someNumber });

Example 🌴

scrolldir on codepen.

This is a modular version of pwfisher's scroll-intent. If you'd like to use scrolldir with jQuery—use Scroll Intent. Scrolldir should work easily within any front-end framework so it ditches library dependencies. ~TY!