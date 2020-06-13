openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scr

scrollbooster

by Ilya Shubin
3.0.2 (see all)

Enjoyable content drag-to-scroll library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

857

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ScrollBooster

Enjoyable drag-to-scroll micro library (~2KB gzipped). Supports smooth content scroll via mouse/touch dragging, trackpad or mouse wheel. Zero dependencies.

Easy to setup yet flexible enough to support any custom scrolling logic.

Installation

You can install it via npm or yarn package manager or via script tag:

npm i scrollbooster

yarn add scrollbooster

<script src="https://unpkg.com/scrollbooster@2/dist/scrollbooster.min.js"></script>

Usage

The most simple setup with default settings:

import ScrollBooster from 'scrollbooster';

new ScrollBooster({
    viewport: document.querySelector('.viewport'),
    scrollMode: 'transform'
});

Please note that in order to support IE11 you should replace arrow functions and string templates from code examples to supported equivalents or just use Babel.

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
viewportDOM NodenullContent viewport element (required)
contentDOM Nodeviewport child elementScrollable content element inside viewport
scrollModeStringundefinedScroll technique - via CSS transform or natively. Could be 'transform' or 'native'
directionString'all'Scroll direction. Could be 'horizontal', 'vertical' or 'all'
bounceBooleantrueEnables elastic bounce effect when hitting viewport borders
textSelectionBooleanfalseEnables text selection inside viewport
inputsFocusBooleantrueEnables focus for elements: 'input', 'textarea', 'button', 'select' and 'label'
pointerModeString'all'Specify pointer type. Supported values - 'touch' (scroll only on touch devices), 'mouse' (scroll only on desktop), 'all' (mobile and desktop)
frictionNumber0.05Scroll friction factor - how fast scrolling stops after pointer release
bounceForceNumber0.1Elastic bounce effect factor
emulateScrollBooleanfalseEnables mouse wheel/trackpad emulation inside viewport
preventDefaultOnEmulateScrollStringfalsePrevents horizontal or vertical default when emulateScroll is enabled (eg. useful to prevent horizontal trackpad gestures while enabling vertical scrolling). Could be 'horizontal' or 'vertical'.
lockScrollOnDragDirectionStringfalseDetect drag direction and either prevent default mousedown/touchstart event or lock content scroll. Could be 'horizontal', 'vertical' or 'all'
dragDirectionToleranceNumber40Tolerance for horizontal or vertical drag detection
onUpdateFunctionnoopHandler function to perform actual scrolling. Receives scrolling state object with coordinates
onClickFunctionnoopClick handler function. Here you can, for example, prevent default event for click on links. Receives object with scrolling metrics and event object. Calls after each click in scrollable area
onPointerDownFunctionnoopmousedown/touchstart events handler
onPointerUpFunctionnoopmouseup/touchend events handler
onPointerMoveFunctionnoopmousemove/touchmove events handler
onWheelFunctionnoopwheel event handler
shouldScrollFunctionnoopFunction to permit or disable scrolling. Receives object with scrolling state and event object. Calls on pointerdown (mousedown, touchstart) in scrollable area. You can return true or false to enable or disable scrolling

List of methods

MethodDescription
setPositionSets new scroll position in viewport. Receives an object with properties x and y
scrollToSmooth scroll to position in viewport. Receives an object with properties x and y
updateMetricsForces to recalculate elements metrics. Useful for cases when content in scrollable area change its size dynamically
updateOptionsSets option value. All properties from Options config object are supported
getStateReturns current scroll state in a same format as onUpdate
destroyRemoves all instance's event listeners

Full Example

const viewport = document.querySelector('.viewport');
const content = document.querySelector('.scrollable-content');

const sb = new ScrollBooster({
  viewport,
  content,
  bounce: true,
  textSelection: false,
  emulateScroll: true,
  onUpdate: (state) => {
    // state contains useful metrics: position, dragOffset, dragAngle, isDragging, isMoving, borderCollision
    // you can control scroll rendering manually without 'scrollMethod' option:
    content.style.transform = `translate(
      ${-state.position.x}px,
      ${-state.position.y}px
    )`;
  },
  shouldScroll: (state, event) => {
    // disable scroll if clicked on button
    const isButton = event.target.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'button';
    return !isButton;
  },
  onClick: (state, event, isTouchDevice) => {
    // prevent default link event
    const isLink = event.target.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'link';
    if (isLink) {
      event.preventDefault();
    }
  }
});

// methods usage examples:
sb.updateMetrics();
sb.scrollTo({ x: 100, y: 100 });
sb.updateOptions({ emulateScroll: false });
sb.destroy();

Live ScrollBooster Examples On CodeSandbox

Browser support

ScrollBooster has been tested in IE 11, Edge and other modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Special thanks

David DeSandro for his talk "Practical UI Physics".

License

MIT License (c) Ilya Shubin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ss
smooth-scrollbarCustomizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
scr
scrollrevealAnimate elements as they scroll into view.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
lj
lax.jsSimple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagicThe javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ful
fullview⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
149
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial