Scrollama is a modern & lightweight JavaScript library for scrollytelling using IntersectionObserver in favor of scroll events. Current version: 3.0.3

Why 3.0?

The core parts of the Scrollama code base are being refactored for 3.0 to simplfy and clarify the logic. The goal behind this to ease make future maintainance, bug fixing, and feature additions easier moving forward.

New Fetaures

Built-in resize using resize observers.

Custom offsets on steps with data attributes

Deprecated Features

the order option

Important Changes

Version 3.0.0+ : order has been deprecated.

: has been deprecated. Version 2.0.0+ : .onContainerEnter and .onContainerExit have been deprecated in favor of CSS property position: sticky; . How to use position sticky.

: and have been deprecated in favor of CSS property . How to use position sticky. Version 1.4.0+: you must manually add the IntersectionObserver polyfill for cross-browser support. See installation for details.

Scrollytelling can be complicated to implement and difficult to make performant. The goal of this library is to provide a simple interface for creating scroll-driven interactives. Scrollama is focused on performance by using IntersectionObserver to handle element position detection.

Examples

Note: most of these examples use D3 to keep the code concise, but this can be used with any library, or with no library at all.

Basic - just step triggers

Progress - incremental step progress callback

Sticky Graphic (Side by Side) - using CSS position: sticky; to create a fixed graphic to the side of the text.

to create a fixed graphic to the side of the text. Sticky Graphic (Overlay) - using CSS position: sticky; to create a fixed graphic with fullscreen graphic with text overlayed.

to create a fixed graphic with fullscreen graphic with text overlayed. Custom Offset - Adding a data attribute to an element to provide a unique offset for a step.

Mobile Pattern - using pixels instead of percent for offset value so it doesn't jump around on scroll direction change

Installation

Note: As of version 1.4.0, the IntersectionObserver polyfill has been removed from the build. You must include it yourself for cross-browser support. Check here to see if you need to include the polyfill.

Old school (exposes the scrollama global):

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/scrollama" > </ script >

New school:

npm install scrollama intersection-observer --save

And then import/require it:

import scrollama from "scrollama" ; const scrollama = require ( "scrollama" );

How to use

Basic

You can use this library to simply trigger steps, similar to something like Waypoints. This is useful if you need more control over your interactive, or you don't want to follow the sticky scrollytelling pattern.

You can use any id/class naming conventions you want. The HTML structure should look like:

< div class = "step" data-step = "a" > </ div > < div class = "step" data-step = "b" > </ div > < div class = "step" data-step = "c" > </ div >

const scroller = scrollama(); scroller .setup({ step : ".step" , }) .onStepEnter( ( response ) => { }) .onStepExit( ( response ) => { });

API

options:

step (string | HTMLElement[]): Selector (or array of elements) for the step elements that will trigger changes. required

(string | HTMLElement[]): Selector (or array of elements) for the step elements that will trigger changes. offset (number 0 - 1, or string with "px"): How far from the top of the viewport to trigger a step. (default: 0.5) (middle of screen)

(number 0 - 1, or string with "px"): How far from the top of the viewport to trigger a step. progress (boolean): Whether to fire incremental step progress updates or not. (default: false)

(boolean): Whether to fire incremental step progress updates or not. threshold (number, 1+): The granularity of the progress interval in pixels (smaller = more granular). (default: 4)

(number, 1+): The granularity of the progress interval in pixels (smaller = more granular). once (boolean): Only trigger the step to enter once then remove listener. (default: false)

(boolean): Only trigger the step to enter once then remove listener. debug (boolean): Whether to show visual debugging tools or not. (default: false)

(boolean): Whether to show visual debugging tools or not. parent (HTMLElement[]): Parent element for step selector (use if you steps are in shadow DOM). (default: undefined)

Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step element enters the offset threshold.

The argument of the callback is an object: { element: DOMElement, index: number, direction: string }

element : The step element that triggered

index : The index of the step of all steps

direction : 'up' or 'down'

Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step element exits the offset threshold.

The argument of the callback is an object: { element: DOMElement, index: number, direction: string }

element : The step element that triggered

index : The index of the step of all steps

direction : 'up' or 'down'

Callback that fires the progress (0 - 1) a step has made through the threshold.

The argument of the callback is an object: { element: DOMElement, index: number, progress: number }

element : The step element that triggered

index : The index of the step of all steps

progress : The percent of completion of the step (0 - 1)

direction : 'up' or 'down'

scrollama.offsetTrigger([number or string])

Get or set the offset percentage. Value must be between 0-1 (where 0 = top of viewport, 1 = bottom), or a string that includes "px" (e.g., "200px"). If set, returns the scrollama instance.

This is no longer necessary with the addition of a built-in resize observer. Tell scrollama to get latest dimensions the browser/DOM. It is best practice to throttle resize in your code, update the DOM elements, then call this function at the end.

Tell scrollama to resume observing for trigger changes. Only necessary to call if you have previously disabled.

Tell scrollama to stop observing for trigger changes.

Removes all observers and callback functions.

custom offset

To override the offset passed in the options, set a custom offset for an individual element using data attributes. For example: <div class="step" data-offset="0.25"> or data-offset="100px" .

Tips

Avoid using viewport height (vh) in your CSS because scrolling up and down constantly triggers vh to change, which will also trigger a window resize.

Alternatives

Logo

Logo by the awesome Elaina Natario

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2021 Russell Goldenberg

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.