Scrollability

Scrollability adds a good imitation of iOS native scrolling to your mobile web apps.

Scrollability is a single script, it's small, and it has no external dependencies. Drop it into your page, add a few CSS classes to scrollable elements, and scroll away.

Status

This project is a work-in-progress, but I hope to have a stable, documented release in time for iOS 5. Stay tuned!

Plan

As of this writing, Scrollability supports only basic vertical or horizontal scrolling. Future plans include:

Snapping to pages

Sticky table headers

Photo browser

More customization of the animation details

License

Copyright 2011 Joe Hewitt

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.