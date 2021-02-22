A lightweight, blazing fast, rAF based, scroll watcher.
A more up-to-date approach to this scrolling watchers stuff. Slightly inspired by scrollMonitor.
→ Scrolling, Moving and Recalculating
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/scroll-watcher@latest/dist/scroll-watcher.min.js"></script>
Download latest release.
npm install scroll-watcher
var scroll = new ScrollWatcher();
scroll
.watch("my-element")
.on("enter", function(evt) {
console.log("I'm partially inside viewport");
})
.on("enter:full", function(evt) {
console.log("I'm entirely within the viewport");
})
.on("exit:partial", function(evt) {
console.log("I'm partially out of viewport");
})
.on("exit", function(evt) {
console.log("I'm out of viewport");
});
watcher.on("page:load", function(evt) {
// maybe trigger a scroll?
window.setTimeout(() => window.scrollBy(0, 1), 20);
});
target -
{String|Element} String or DOM node.
offset -
{Number|Object|undefined} (optional) Element offset.
on/once/off - common events
update - updates the location of the element in relation to the document
target - DOM node being watched
offset -
{Number|undefined} (optional) How far to offset.
offset -
{Number|undefined} (optional) How far to offset.
on/once/off
You can simply watch for scrolling action:
var watcher = new ScrollWatcher();
watcher.on("scrolling", function(evt) {
console.log(evt);
});
// or just once
watcher.once("scrolling", function(evt) {
console.log(evt);
});
// and turn it off (later)
watcher.off("scrolling");