A lightweight, blazing fast, rAF based, scroll watcher.

A more up-to-date approach to this scrolling watchers stuff. Slightly inspired by scrollMonitor.

Demos

→ Scrolling, Moving and Recalculating

→ Static Website Menu

How to use it?

→ CDN Hosted - jsDelivr

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/scroll-watcher@latest/dist/scroll-watcher.min.js" > </ script >

→ Self hosted

Download latest release.

npm install scroll-watcher

Instantiate and watch for a specific (or a list) DOM element

var scroll = new ScrollWatcher(); scroll .watch( "my-element" ) .on( "enter" , function ( evt ) { console .log( "I'm partially inside viewport" ); }) .on( "enter:full" , function ( evt ) { console .log( "I'm entirely within the viewport" ); }) .on( "exit:partial" , function ( evt ) { console .log( "I'm partially out of viewport" ); }) .on( "exit" , function ( evt ) { console .log( "I'm out of viewport" ); });

Make some decision when page is loaded (or reloaded)

watcher.on( "page:load" , function ( evt ) { window .setTimeout( () => window .scrollBy( 0 , 1 ), 20 ); });

Instance Methods

target - {String|Element} String or DOM node.

- String or DOM node. offset - {Number|Object|undefined} (optional) Element offset.

Methods on/once/off - common events update - updates the location of the element in relation to the document

Properties target - DOM node being watched



offset - {Number|undefined} (optional) How far to offset.

offset - {Number|undefined} (optional) How far to offset.

Instance Events - on/once/off

You can simply watch for scrolling action:

var watcher = new ScrollWatcher(); watcher.on( "scrolling" , function ( evt ) { console .log(evt); }); watcher.once( "scrolling" , function ( evt ) { console .log(evt); }); watcher.off( "scrolling" );

License

MIT