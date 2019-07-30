openbase logo
scroll-to-element

by Will Hoag
2.0.3 (see all)

Smooth scrolling to an element via selector or node reference

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80.5K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

scroll-to-element

Smooth scrolls to element of the specified selector or element reference with optional offset, scroll-positon, easing, and duration. Takes into account document height for elements low on the page.

NPM

scrollToElement(selector, <options>)

Valid options:
offset : number

Add an additional offset to the final position. if > 0 then page is moved to the bottom otherwise the page is moved to the top.

align : string

Alignment of the element in the resulting viewport. Can be one of 'top', 'middle' or 'bottom'. Defaulting to 'top'.

ease : string

Easing function defaulting to "out-circ" (view ease for more)

duration : number

Animation duration defaulting to 1000

Callback support

scrollToElement emits an end event when the scroll animation is complete, and can be optionally consumed to perform a callback.

EXAMPLE

var scrollToElement = require('scroll-to-element');

scrollToElement('#id');

// with options
scrollToElement('.className', {
    offset: 0,
    ease: 'out-bounce',
    duration: 1500
}).on('end', () => {
    console.log('Done scrolling!');
});

// or if you already have a reference to the element
var elem = document.querySelector('.className');
scrollToElement(elem, {
    offset: 0,
    ease: 'out-bounce',
    duration: 1500
});

LICENSE

MIT

