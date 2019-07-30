Smooth scrolls to element of the specified selector or element reference with optional offset, scroll-positon, easing, and duration. Takes into account document height for elements low on the page.

Valid options:

offset : number

Add an additional offset to the final position. if > 0 then page is moved to the bottom otherwise the page is moved to the top.

align : string

Alignment of the element in the resulting viewport. Can be one of 'top' , 'middle' or 'bottom' . Defaulting to 'top' .

ease : string

Easing function defaulting to "out-circ" (view ease for more)

duration : number

Animation duration defaulting to 1000

Callback support

scrollToElement emits an end event when the scroll animation is complete, and can be optionally consumed to perform a callback.

EXAMPLE

var scrollToElement = require ( 'scroll-to-element' ); scrollToElement( '#id' ); scrollToElement( '.className' , { offset : 0 , ease : 'out-bounce' , duration : 1500 }).on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Done scrolling!' ); }); var elem = document .querySelector( '.className' ); scrollToElement(elem, { offset : 0 , ease : 'out-bounce' , duration : 1500 });

LICENSE

MIT