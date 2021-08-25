Overview

We provide you with a React.Context.Provider ( <ScrollSync/> ) Component that you wrap your "context" with, and then wrap each of your scrollable elements with a scroll listner ( <ScrollSyncNode/> ) And see the magic happen

Note

I needed this type of functionality on a side project, so I researched and found this library https://github.com/okonet/react-scroll-sync

I have so much similarity with this library, but it's not maintained anymore, and uses the legacy context api, which introduced unexpected bugs, so I re-implemented it with the new context API and using react-hooks

codesandbox

A codesandbox that utilizes the latest of this package https://codesandbox.io/s/gallant-sky-joiou

Installation

npm i scroll-sync-react --save

Usage

import { ScrollSync, ScrollSyncNode } from './build' ; const App = () => < ScrollSync > < div style = {{ display: ' flex ', position: ' relative ', height: 300 }}> < ScrollSyncNode group = "a" > < div style = {{ overflow: ' auto ' }}> < section style = {{ height: 1000 }}> < h1 > This is group `a` </ h1 > Scrollable things </ section > </ div > </ ScrollSyncNode > < ScrollSyncNode group = "a" > < div style = {{ overflow: ' auto ' }}> < section style = {{ height: 1000 }}> < h1 > This is group `a` </ h1 > Scrollable things </ section > </ div > </ ScrollSyncNode > </ div > </ ScrollSync >

API

ScrollSync

prop type required default description children ReactElement true wrapper of to-be-synced elements disabled boolean false false whether syncing is enabled or not proportional boolean false true In case we want scroll to be proportionally applied regardless of the width and/or height

ScrollSyncNode

prop type required default description children ReactElement true scrollable element group string false "default" the group of scollable elements this node will be synced with scroll "two-way", "synced-only" or "syncer-only" false "two-way" to determine scroll configuration with other ScrollSyncNode s selfLockAxis "X", "Y", "XY" or null false null to specifiy current node scroll lock axis onScroll (event) => void false ()=>{} on Node Scroll callback

gify example!

A photo equals a thousand word, how about a GIF!