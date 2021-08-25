We provide you with a React.Context.Provider (
<ScrollSync/>) Component that you wrap your "context" with, and then wrap each of your scrollable elements with a scroll listner (
<ScrollSyncNode/>)
And see the magic happen
I needed this type of functionality on a side project, so I researched and found this library https://github.com/okonet/react-scroll-sync
I have so much similarity with this library, but it's not maintained anymore, and uses the legacy context api, which introduced unexpected bugs, so I re-implemented it with the new context API and using react-hooks
A codesandbox that utilizes the latest of this package https://codesandbox.io/s/gallant-sky-joiou
npm i scroll-sync-react --save
import { ScrollSync, ScrollSyncNode } from './build';
const App = () =>
<ScrollSync>
<div style={{ display: 'flex', position: 'relative', height: 300 }}>
<ScrollSyncNode group="a">
<div style={{ overflow: 'auto' }}>
<section style={{ height: 1000 }}>
<h1>This is group `a`</h1>
Scrollable things
</section>
</div>
</ScrollSyncNode>
<ScrollSyncNode group="a">
<div style={{ overflow: 'auto' }}>
<section style={{ height: 1000 }}>
<h1>This is group `a`</h1>
Scrollable things
</section>
</div>
</ScrollSyncNode>
</div>
</ScrollSync>
|prop
|type
|required
|default
|description
|children
ReactElement
|true
|wrapper of to-be-synced elements
|disabled
boolean
|false
|false
|whether syncing is enabled or not
|proportional
boolean
|false
|true
|In case we want scroll to be proportionally applied regardless of the width and/or height
|prop
|type
|required
|default
|description
|children
ReactElement
|true
|scrollable element
|group
|string
|false
|"default"
|the group of scollable elements this node will be synced with
|scroll
|"two-way", "synced-only" or "syncer-only"
|false
|"two-way"
|to determine scroll configuration with other
ScrollSyncNodes
|selfLockAxis
|"X", "Y", "XY" or
null
|false
null
|to specifiy current node scroll lock axis
|onScroll
|(event) => void
|false
|()=>{}
|on Node Scroll callback
A photo equals a thousand word, how about a GIF!
scroll prop
onScroll node callback