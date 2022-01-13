Snap page when user stops scrolling, basically implements CSS Scroll Snap, adding a customizable configuration and a consistent cross browser behaviour.

Works in all modern browsers

requestAnimationFrame for 60fps

for 60fps Customizable settings (including easing functions)

No additional dependencies

No extra stylesheet

Installation

yarn add scroll-snap

You can also grab a pre-built version from unpkg

Usage

createScrollSnap(element, settings, [callback])

Arguments

element: HTMLElement

The HTML DOM Element to attach the scroll listener to.

settings: Settings

A configuraiton object consisting of one or more of the following keys:

snapDestinationX: string | number

Snap destination for x axis, should be a valid css value expressed as px | % | vw | vh

snapDestinationY: string | number

Snap destination for y axis, should be a valid css value expressed as px | % | vw | vh

timeout: number

Time in ms after which scrolling is considered finished

[default: 100]

duration: number

Duration in ms for the smooth snap

[default: 300]

threshold: number

Threshold to reach before scrolling to next/prev element, expressed as a percentage in the range [0, 1][default: 0.2]

snapStop: boolean

When true, the scroll container is not allowed to "pass over" the other snap positions

[default: false]

easing: (t: number) => number

Custom easing function

@param t : normalized time typically in the range [0, 1][default: `easeInOutQuad`] For reference: https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294

callback: () => void [Optional]

Optional callback to execute once the animation ends.

Returns

An object including two handlers to manually attach and remove the scroll event listener

{ bind : () => void unbind : () => void }

Example

import createScrollSnap from 'scroll-snap' const element = document .getElementById( 'container' ) const { bind, unbind } = createScrollSnap(element, { snapDestinationX : '0%' , snapDestinationY : '90%' , timeout : 100 , duration : 300 , threshold : 0.2 , snapStop : false , easing : easeInOutQuad, }, () => console .log( 'element snapped' ))

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/lucafalasco/scroll-snap.git cd scroll-snap yarn install

Start the testing environment from playground/ :

yarn start

Build lib for production:

yarn build

License

MIT