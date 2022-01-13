openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

scroll-snap

by Luca Falasco
4.0.1 (see all)

↯ Snap page when user stops scrolling, with a customizable configuration and a consistent cross browser behaviour

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

451

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

scroll-snap

npm npm npm downloads

Snap page when user stops scrolling, basically implements CSS Scroll Snap, adding a customizable configuration and a consistent cross browser behaviour.

  • Works in all modern browsers
  • requestAnimationFrame for 60fps
  • Customizable settings (including easing functions)
  • No additional dependencies
  • No extra stylesheet

Installation

yarn add scroll-snap

You can also grab a pre-built version from unpkg

Usage

createScrollSnap(element, settings, [callback])

Arguments

element: HTMLElement

The HTML DOM Element to attach the scroll listener to.

settings: Settings

A configuraiton object consisting of one or more of the following keys:

snapDestinationX: string | number

Snap destination for x axis, should be a valid css value expressed as px | % | vw | vh

snapDestinationY: string | number

Snap destination for y axis, should be a valid css value expressed as px | % | vw | vh

timeout: number

Time in ms after which scrolling is considered finished
[default: 100]

duration: number

Duration in ms for the smooth snap
[default: 300]

threshold: number

Threshold to reach before scrolling to next/prev element, expressed as a percentage in the range [0, 1][default: 0.2]

snapStop: boolean

When true, the scroll container is not allowed to "pass over" the other snap positions
[default: false]

easing: (t: number) => number

Custom easing function
@param t: normalized time typically in the range [0, 1][default: `easeInOutQuad`]

For reference: https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294

callback: () => void [Optional]

Optional callback to execute once the animation ends.

Returns

An object including two handlers to manually attach and remove the scroll event listener

{
  // attaches the scroll event listener 
  bind: () => void 
  // removes the scroll event listener
  unbind: () => void 
}

Example

import createScrollSnap from 'scroll-snap'

const element = document.getElementById('container')

const { bind, unbind } = createScrollSnap(element, {
  snapDestinationX: '0%',
  snapDestinationY: '90%',
  timeout: 100,
  duration: 300,
  threshold: 0.2,
  snapStop: false,
  easing: easeInOutQuad,
}, () => console.log('element snapped'))

// remove the listener 
// unbind();

// re-instantiate the listener 
// bind();

Usage with React

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/lucafalasco/scroll-snap.git
cd scroll-snap
yarn install

Start the testing environment from playground/:

yarn start

Build lib for production:

yarn build

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial