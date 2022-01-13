scroll-snap
Snap page when user stops scrolling, basically implements CSS Scroll Snap, adding a customizable configuration and a consistent cross browser behaviour.
requestAnimationFrame for 60fps
yarn add scroll-snap
You can also grab a pre-built version from unpkg
createScrollSnap(element, settings, [callback])
element: HTMLElement
The HTML DOM Element to attach the scroll listener to.
settings: Settings
A configuraiton object consisting of one or more of the following keys:
snapDestinationX: string | number
Snap destination for x axis, should be a valid css value expressed as
px | % | vw | vh
snapDestinationY: string | number
Snap destination for y axis, should be a valid css value expressed as
px | % | vw | vh
timeout: number
Time in ms after which scrolling is considered finished
[default: 100]
duration: number
Duration in ms for the smooth snap
[default: 300]
threshold: number
Threshold to reach before scrolling to next/prev element, expressed as a percentage in the range [0, 1][default: 0.2]
snapStop: boolean
When true, the scroll container is not allowed to "pass over" the other snap positions
[default: false]
easing: (t: number) => number
Custom easing function
@param t: normalized time typically in the range [0, 1][default: `easeInOutQuad`]
For reference: https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294
callback: () => void [Optional]
Optional callback to execute once the animation ends.
An object including two handlers to manually attach and remove the scroll event listener
{
// attaches the scroll event listener
bind: () => void
// removes the scroll event listener
unbind: () => void
}
import createScrollSnap from 'scroll-snap'
const element = document.getElementById('container')
const { bind, unbind } = createScrollSnap(element, {
snapDestinationX: '0%',
snapDestinationY: '90%',
timeout: 100,
duration: 300,
threshold: 0.2,
snapStop: false,
easing: easeInOutQuad,
}, () => console.log('element snapped'))
// remove the listener
// unbind();
// re-instantiate the listener
// bind();
git clone https://github.com/lucafalasco/scroll-snap.git
cd scroll-snap
yarn install
Start the testing environment from
playground/:
yarn start
Build lib for production:
yarn build
MIT