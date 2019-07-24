Prevent the scroll restoration caused by the
popstateevent or back/forward buttons. Demo
Warning: it works in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox 46+, but there's no IE/Edge support yet.
The polyfill has no API. Once included, just use the official API as described on Chrome Developers:
// Prevent the scroll, always
history.scrollRestoration = 'manual';
// Stop preventing the scroll
history.scrollRestoration = 'auto';
Pick your favorite:
<script src="dist/scroll-restoration-polyfill.browser.js"></script>
npm install --save scroll-restoration-polyfill
require('scroll-restoration-polyfill');
import 'scroll-restoration-polyfill';
Two lightweight dependencies, already included in
scroll-restoration-polyfill's
