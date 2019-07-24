openbase logo
srp

scroll-restoration-polyfill

by Federico Brigante
0.6.1 (see all)

Polyfill for the "History API: Scroll Restoration"

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

426

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

scroll-restoration-polyfill

Prevent the scroll restoration caused by the popstate event or back/forward buttons. Demo

Warning: it works in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox 46+, but there's no IE/Edge support yet.

Usage

The polyfill has no API. Once included, just use the official API as described on Chrome Developers:

// Prevent the scroll, always
history.scrollRestoration = 'manual';

// Stop preventing the scroll
history.scrollRestoration = 'auto';

Install

Pick your favorite:

<script src="dist/scroll-restoration-polyfill.browser.js"></script>

npm install --save scroll-restoration-polyfill

require('scroll-restoration-polyfill');

import 'scroll-restoration-polyfill';

Dependencies

Two lightweight dependencies, already included in scroll-restoration-polyfill's scroll-restoration-polyfill's gzipped size

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

