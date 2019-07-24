Prevent the scroll restoration caused by the popstate event or back/forward buttons. Demo

Warning: it works in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox 46+, but there's no IE/Edge support yet.

Usage

The polyfill has no API. Once included, just use the official API as described on Chrome Developers:

history.scrollRestoration = 'manual' ; history.scrollRestoration = 'auto' ;

Install

Pick your favorite:

< script src = "dist/scroll-restoration-polyfill.browser.js" > </ script >

npm install --save scroll-restoration-polyfill

require ( 'scroll-restoration-polyfill' );

import 'scroll-restoration-polyfill' ;

Specification: http://majido.github.io/scroll-restoration-proposal/history-based-api.html

Native compatibility table: https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/Web/API/History#Browser_compatibility

Chrome Developers post: https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2015/09/history-api-scroll-restoration

Dependencies

Two lightweight dependencies, already included in scroll-restoration-polyfill 's

License

MIT © Federico Brigante