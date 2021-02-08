npm install scroll-lock
# or
yarn add scroll-lock
//es6 import
import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock';
//or
import scrollLock from 'scroll-lock';
scrollLock.disablePageScroll();
//...
//require
const scrollLock = require('scroll-lock');
scrollLock.disablePageScroll();
//...
<script src="path/to/scroll-lock.min.js"></script>
<script>
scrollLock.disablePageScroll();
//...
</script>
The es6 import will be used further in the examples, but these methods will also be available from the
scrollLock object.
When you call the
disablePageScroll method, scrolling is also disabled in iOS and other touch devices (essence of the problem). But scrolling on touch devices will be disabled on all elements. To do this, you must explicitly specify which element will scroll on the page.
import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock';
//Get the element that should scroll when page scrolling is disabled
const $scrollableElement = document.querySelector('.my-scrollable-element');
//Pass the element to the argument and disable scrolling on the page
disablePageScroll($scrollableElement);
// Also, pass the element to the argument and enable scrolling on the page
enablePageScroll($scrollableElement);
Alternatively, you can specify the
data-scroll-lock-scrollable attribute of the scrollable element.
<div class="my-scrollable-element" data-scroll-lock-scrollable></div>
textarea and
contenteditable
If a
textarea or
contenteditable is nested in a scrollable element, then do not worry, they will scroll without explicit indication.
When the
disablePageScroll method is called, the scroll-lock indicates
overflow: hidden; for
body, thereby hiding the scroll bar. In some operating systems, the scroll bar has its physical width on the page, thus we get the effect of "displacement":
To prevent this, scroll-lock calculates the scroll bar width when calling the
disablePageScroll method and fills in the space for the
body element.
But this does not work for elements with
fixed positioning. To do this, you must explicitly indicate which element needs to fill in the space.
import { addFillGapTarget, addFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
//selector
addFillGapSelector('.my-fill-gap-selector');
//element
const $fillGapElement = document.querySelector('.my-fill-gap-element');
addFillGapTarget($fillGapElement);
Or you can specify the
data-scroll-lock-fill-gap attribute.
<div class="my-fill-gap-element" data-scroll-lock-fill-gap></div>
A call to the
disablePageScroll method creates a queue of calls. If you call the
disablePageScroll method twice in a row, and then
enablePageScroll, the page scrolling is not activated, because the
enablePageScroll method will need to be called a second time.
If for some reason you need to activate scrolling the page out of turn, use the
clearQueueScrollLocks method:
import { disablePageScroll, clearQueueScrollLocks } from 'scroll-lock';
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
enablePageScroll();
console.log(getScrollState()); //false
clearQueueScrollLocks();
enablePageScroll();
console.log(getScrollState()); //true
disablePageScroll(scrollableTarget)
Hides the scroll bar and disables page scrolling.
scrollableTarget - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) scrollable element
import { disablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock';
const $scrollableElement = document.querySelector('.my-scrollable-element');
disablePageScroll($scrollableElement);
enablePageScroll(scrollableTarget)
Shows the scroll bar and enables page scrolling.
scrollableTarget - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) scrollable element
import { enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock';
const $scrollableElement = document.querySelector('.my-scrollable-element');
enablePageScroll($scrollableElement);
getScrollState()
Returns the state of the page scroll bar.
import { disablePageScroll, getScrollState } from 'scroll-lock';
console.log(getScrollState()); //true
disablePageScroll();
console.log(getScrollState()); //false
clearQueueScrollLocks()
Clears the queue value.
import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll, clearQueueScrollLocks, getScrollState } from 'scroll-lock';
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
disablePageScroll();
enablePageScroll();
console.log(getScrollState()); //false
clearQueueScrollLocks();
enablePageScroll();
console.log(getScrollState()); //true
getPageScrollBarWidth(onlyExists)
Returns the width of the scroll bar.
onlyExists - (
Boolean) only if scroll bar is exists
false
import { getPageScrollBarWidth } from 'scroll-lock';
document.body.style.overflow = 'scroll';
console.log(getPageScrollBarWidth()); //Number
disablePageScroll();
console.log(getPageScrollBarWidth(true)); //Number
document.body.style.overflow = 'hidden';
console.log(getPageScrollBarWidth()); //Number
console.log(getPageScrollBarWidth(true)); //0
getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth()
Returns the width of the scroll bar to specific moment.
import { disablePageScroll, getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth } from 'scroll-lock';
console.log(getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth()); //Number
disablePageScroll();
console.log(getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth()); //0
addScrollableSelector(scrollableSelector)
Makes elements with this selector scrollable.
scrollableSelector - (
String | String array) scrollable selector
['[data-scroll-lock-scrollable]']
import { disablePageScroll, addScrollableSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
addScrollableSelector('.my-scrollable-selector');
disablePageScroll();
removeScrollableSelector(scrollableSelector)
Makes elements with this selector not scrollable.
scrollableSelector - (
String | String array) scrollable selector
import { removeScrollableSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
removeScrollableSelector('.my-scrollable-selector');
addScrollableTarget(scrollableTarget)
Makes the element scrollable.
scrollableSelector - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) scrollable element
import { disablePageScroll, addScrollableTarget } from 'scroll-lock';
const $scrollableElement = document.querySelector('.my-scrollable-element');
addScrollableTarget($scrollableElement);
disablePageScroll();
removeScrollableTarget(scrollableTarget)
Makes the element not scrollable.
scrollableSelector - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) scrollable element
import { removeScrollableTarget } from 'scroll-lock';
const $scrollableElement = document.querySelector('.my-scrollable-element');
removeScrollableTarget($scrollableElement);
addLockableSelector(lockableSelector)
Makes elements with this selector lockable.
lockableSelector - (
String | String array) lockable selector
['[data-scroll-lock-lockable]']
import { disablePageScroll, addLockableSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
addLockableSelector('.my-lockable-selector');
disablePageScroll();
addLockableTarget(lockableTarget)
Makes the element lockable.
lockableTarget - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) lockable element
import { disablePageScroll, addLockableTarget } from 'scroll-lock';
const $lockableElement = document.querySelector('.my-lockable-element');
addLockableTarget($lockableElement);
disablePageScroll();
addFillGapSelector(fillGapSelector)
Fills the gap with elements with this selector.
fillGapSelector - (
String | String array) a fill gap selector
['body', '[data-scroll-lock-fill-gap]']
import { addFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
addFillGapSelector('.my-fill-gap-selector');
removeFillGapSelector(fillGapSelector)
Returns the gap for elements with this selector.
fillGapSelector - (
String | String array) a fill gap selector
import { removeFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock';
removeFillGapSelector('.my-fill-gap-selector');
addFillGapTarget(fillGapTarget)
Fills the gap at the element.
fillGapTarget - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) a fill gap element
import { addFillGapTarget } from 'scroll-lock';
const $fillGapElement = document.querySelector('.my-fill-gap-element');
addScrollableTarget($fillGapElement);
removeFillGapTarget(fillGapTarget)
Returns the gap at the element.
fillGapTarget - (
HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array) a fill gap element
import { removeFillGapTarget } from 'scroll-lock';
const $fillGapElement = document.querySelector('.my-fill-gap-element');
removeFillGapTarget($fillGapElement);
setFillGapMethod(fillGapMethod)
Changes the method of filling the gap.
fillGapMethod - (
String: 'padding', 'margin', 'width', 'max-width', 'none') gap-filling method
padding
import { setFillGapMethod } from 'scroll-lock';
setFillGapMethod('margin');
refillGaps()
Recalculates filled gaps.
import { refillGaps } from 'scroll-lock';
refillGaps();
🙌 🙌 I would like to thank “Armani” for the translation. 🙌 🙌