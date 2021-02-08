Cross-browser JavaScript library to disable scrolling page

New features 2.0

More advanced touch event handling algorithm

Horizontal scrolling support

Support for nested scrollable elements

Support for nested textarea and contenteditable

New API

Installation

Via npm or yarn

npm install scroll-lock or yarn add scroll-lock

import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock' ; import scrollLock from 'scroll-lock' ; scrollLock.disablePageScroll(); const scrollLock = require ( 'scroll-lock' ); scrollLock.disablePageScroll();

Via script tag

< script src = "path/to/scroll-lock.min.js" > </ script > < script > scrollLock.disablePageScroll(); </ script >

The es6 import will be used further in the examples, but these methods will also be available from the scrollLock object.



Disable page scrolling

When you call the disablePageScroll method, scrolling is also disabled in iOS and other touch devices (essence of the problem). But scrolling on touch devices will be disabled on all elements. To do this, you must explicitly specify which element will scroll on the page.

import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $scrollableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-scrollable-element' ); disablePageScroll($scrollableElement); enablePageScroll($scrollableElement);

Alternatively, you can specify the data-scroll-lock-scrollable attribute of the scrollable element.

< div class = "my-scrollable-element" data-scroll-lock-scrollable > </ div >

textarea and contenteditable

If a textarea or contenteditable is nested in a scrollable element, then do not worry, they will scroll without explicit indication.

Filling the gap

When the disablePageScroll method is called, the scroll-lock indicates overflow: hidden; for body , thereby hiding the scroll bar. In some operating systems, the scroll bar has its physical width on the page, thus we get the effect of "displacement":







To prevent this, scroll-lock calculates the scroll bar width when calling the disablePageScroll method and fills in the space for the body element.







But this does not work for elements with fixed positioning. To do this, you must explicitly indicate which element needs to fill in the space.

import { addFillGapTarget, addFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; addFillGapSelector( '.my-fill-gap-selector' ); const $fillGapElement = document .querySelector( '.my-fill-gap-element' ); addFillGapTarget($fillGapElement);

Or you can specify the data-scroll-lock-fill-gap attribute.

< div class = "my-fill-gap-element" data-scroll-lock-fill-gap > </ div >

Queue

A call to the disablePageScroll method creates a queue of calls. If you call the disablePageScroll method twice in a row, and then enablePageScroll , the page scrolling is not activated, because the enablePageScroll method will need to be called a second time.

If for some reason you need to activate scrolling the page out of turn, use the clearQueueScrollLocks method:

import { disablePageScroll, clearQueueScrollLocks } from 'scroll-lock' ; disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); enablePageScroll(); console .log(getScrollState()); clearQueueScrollLocks(); enablePageScroll(); console .log(getScrollState());

API

Hides the scroll bar and disables page scrolling.

scrollableTarget - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) scrollable element

import { disablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $scrollableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-scrollable-element' ); disablePageScroll($scrollableElement);

Shows the scroll bar and enables page scrolling.

scrollableTarget - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) scrollable element

import { enablePageScroll } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $scrollableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-scrollable-element' ); enablePageScroll($scrollableElement);

Returns the state of the page scroll bar.

import { disablePageScroll, getScrollState } from 'scroll-lock' ; console .log(getScrollState()); disablePageScroll(); console .log(getScrollState());

Clears the queue value.

import { disablePageScroll, enablePageScroll, clearQueueScrollLocks, getScrollState } from 'scroll-lock' ; disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); disablePageScroll(); enablePageScroll(); console .log(getScrollState()); clearQueueScrollLocks(); enablePageScroll(); console .log(getScrollState());

Returns the width of the scroll bar.

onlyExists - ( Boolean ) only if scroll bar is exists

Default value: false

import { getPageScrollBarWidth } from 'scroll-lock' ; document .body.style.overflow = 'scroll' ; console .log(getPageScrollBarWidth()); disablePageScroll(); console .log(getPageScrollBarWidth( true )); document .body.style.overflow = 'hidden' ; console .log(getPageScrollBarWidth()); console .log(getPageScrollBarWidth( true ));

Returns the width of the scroll bar to specific moment.

import { disablePageScroll, getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth } from 'scroll-lock' ; console .log(getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth()); disablePageScroll(); console .log(getCurrentPageScrollBarWidth());

Makes elements with this selector scrollable.

scrollableSelector - ( String | String array ) scrollable selector

Initial value: ['[data-scroll-lock-scrollable]']

import { disablePageScroll, addScrollableSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; addScrollableSelector( '.my-scrollable-selector' ); disablePageScroll();

Makes elements with this selector not scrollable.

scrollableSelector - ( String | String array ) scrollable selector

import { removeScrollableSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; removeScrollableSelector( '.my-scrollable-selector' );

Makes the element scrollable.

scrollableSelector - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) scrollable element

import { disablePageScroll, addScrollableTarget } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $scrollableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-scrollable-element' ); addScrollableTarget($scrollableElement); disablePageScroll();

Makes the element not scrollable.

scrollableSelector - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) scrollable element

import { removeScrollableTarget } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $scrollableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-scrollable-element' ); removeScrollableTarget($scrollableElement);

Makes elements with this selector lockable.

lockableSelector - ( String | String array ) lockable selector

Initial value: ['[data-scroll-lock-lockable]']

import { disablePageScroll, addLockableSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; addLockableSelector( '.my-lockable-selector' ); disablePageScroll();

Makes the element lockable.

lockableTarget - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) lockable element

import { disablePageScroll, addLockableTarget } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $lockableElement = document .querySelector( '.my-lockable-element' ); addLockableTarget($lockableElement); disablePageScroll();

Fills the gap with elements with this selector.

fillGapSelector - ( String | String array ) a fill gap selector

Initial value: ['body', '[data-scroll-lock-fill-gap]']

import { addFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; addFillGapSelector( '.my-fill-gap-selector' );

Returns the gap for elements with this selector.

fillGapSelector - ( String | String array ) a fill gap selector

import { removeFillGapSelector } from 'scroll-lock' ; removeFillGapSelector( '.my-fill-gap-selector' );

Fills the gap at the element.

fillGapTarget - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) a fill gap element

import { addFillGapTarget } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $fillGapElement = document .querySelector( '.my-fill-gap-element' ); addScrollableTarget($fillGapElement);

Returns the gap at the element.

fillGapTarget - ( HTMLElement | NodeList | HTMLElement array ) a fill gap element

import { removeFillGapTarget } from 'scroll-lock' ; const $fillGapElement = document .querySelector( '.my-fill-gap-element' ); removeFillGapTarget($fillGapElement);

Changes the method of filling the gap.



fillGapMethod - ( String: 'padding', 'margin', 'width', 'max-width', 'none' ) gap-filling method

Default value: padding

import { setFillGapMethod } from 'scroll-lock' ; setFillGapMethod( 'margin' );

Recalculates filled gaps.

import { refillGaps } from 'scroll-lock' ; refillGaps();

