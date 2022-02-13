A light-weight library that will allow you to scroll any html element using native javascript.
In addition to providing extra scrolling features, this library also aims to be a polyfill for the scrollTo
and scrollIntoView APIs and allows you to scroll
using animations that are based loosely on the
scrollOptions of the DOM specification.
Manipulates native scroll properties so that native events fire appropriately and uses browser's animation frames for
fast and smooth rendering.
Many other scroller libraries use absolutely positioning, css animations, transitions and other types of workarounds directly on
the
window.document,
<html>,
<body> and other elements to "fake" a scrolling effect in order to get the scroller to behave.
While this is clever, desktop and mobile devices (mobile mainly), heavily depend on the natural scroll events of these elements to do helpful things for the user. Like hiding the location url bar as you scroll down the window of the document (on mobile browsers), for instance. Or pausing heavy processes, until the user is done performing a task as to not interrupt them, or adding inertia or natural momentum when scrolling. So it's increasingly important that the scroll logic added to these elements is done in a way that lends nicely to these use cases, which is what this library does.
async/
await is supported)
document.body element
You can install the library as a npm module by running the following command:
npm i scroll-js
Alternatively, you can simply download one of the distribution files (un-minified or minified version) in the /dist folder and reference them directly in your html file.
<script src="node_modules/scroll-js/dist/scroll.js"></script>
import { scrollTo } from 'scroll-js';
scrollTo(window, { top: 500 }).then(function () {
// window has scrolled 500 pixels down the page
});
In addition to the samples below, you can find more in the examples folder.
You can manually scroll any element on a page and optionally detect when done. Just make sure the element you want to scroll has:
height css property.
overflow property that is set to
hidden.
The following example scrolls the window (document body).
import { scrollTo } from 'scroll-js';
scrollTo(document.body, { top: 500 }).then(function () {
//scrolling down 500 pixels has completed!
});
import { scrollIntoView } from 'scroll-js';
var myElement = document.body.getElementsByClassName('my-element')[0];
scrollIntoView(myElement, document.body, { behavior: 'smooth' }).then(
function () {
// done scrolling document's body to show myElement
}
);
You can scroll with easing using the
behavior option of the scrollTo specification.
import { scrollTo } from 'scroll-js';
scrollTo(document.body, { top: 600, behavior: 'smooth' }).then(function () {
// scrolled down 600 pixels smoothly
});
Easing is also supported simply by passing the
easing option with an easing string that can be found in the
src/scroll.ts file.
import { scrollTo } from 'scroll-js';
scrollTo(document.body, { top: 200, easing: 'ease-in-out' }).then(function () {
// scrolled down 200 pixels, easing on beginning and end
});
Note that even though
easing option is supported by this package,
it is not guaranteed that it will be supported by the specification.
Listen in on native scroll events the same way you would if a user was scrolling with a mouse or touch event.
import { scrollTo } from 'scroll-js';
window.addEventListener('scroll', function () {
// scrolling!
});
scrollTo(document.body, { top: 300 }); // scroll to trigger event
|Option
|Type
|Description
element
HTMLElement
|The element to scroll
options
ScrollToOptions
|A set of scroll options (see writeup below) (i.e.
{behavior: 'smooth', top: '20', left: '0''})
The
scrollTo method allows a set of options which are synonymous with the
ScrollToOptions of the CSS specification,
but some additional ones are provided by this library until supported natively.
|Option
|Type
|Description
behavior
|String
|The type of scroll behavior which can be set to
auto or
smooth. This is the recommended option since this is already natively supported. If this is set, all other options are ignored.
duration
|Number
|The number of milliseconds the scroll will take to complete
easing
|String
|The easing to use when scrolling. Only keyword values of the animation-timing-function are supported. But passing function values will eventually be supported also (ie.
cubic-bezier(0.1, 0.7, 1.0, 0.1),
steps(4, end), etc)
|Option
|Type
|Description
element
HTMLElement
|The element to scroll into the viewport
scroller
HTMLElement
|The element to be scrolled (defaults to
document.body)
options
ScrollIntoViewOptions
|A set of scroll options to scroll the element into view (see writeup below) (i.e.
{behavior: 'smooth', top: '20', left: '0''})
A set of ScrollIntoViewOptions can be passed to the
scrollIntoView method.
|Option
|Type
|Description
behavior
|String
|The type of scroll behavior which can be set to
auto or
smooth. Defaults to
auto.
Code samples showing how to use this package can be found in the examples folder. To run them, pull down this project and
npm start
Which will make the examples available at http://localhost:9383/examples/.
Run tests:
npm install
npm test
The following runs E2E tests on the files in the examples folder.
npm run test:e2e