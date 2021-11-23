openbase logo
siv

scroll-into-view

by Kory Nunn
1.16.0 (see all)

Scrolls an element into view if possible

npm
GitHub
CDN

53.2K

GitHub Stars

291

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

scroll-into-view example-gif

Build Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

What

Scrolls an element into view

Also scrolls any scroll-parents so that the element is in view.

Donating

If you want to show your support financially, I'm on Patreon

Example

Example

How

require it

var scrollIntoView = require('scroll-into-view');

use it

scrollIntoView(someElement);

You can pass settings to control the time, easing, and whether or not a parent is a valid element to scroll, and alignment:

All options are optional.

scrollIntoView(someElement, {

    time: 500, // half a second


    ease: function(value){
        return Math.pow(value,2) - value; // Do something weird.
    },

    validTarget: function(target, parentsScrolled){

        // Only scroll the first two elements that don't have the class "dontScroll"
        // Element.matches is not supported in IE11, consider using Element.prototype.msMatchesSelector if you need to support that browser

        return parentsScrolled < 2 && target !== window && !target.matches('.dontScroll');
    },

    align:{
        top: 0 to 1, default 0.5 (center)
        left: 0 to 1, default 0.5 (center)
        topOffset: pixels to offset top alignment
        leftOffset: pixels to offset left alignment,
        lockX: boolean to prevent X scrolling,
        lockY: boolean to prevent Y scrolling
    },

    isScrollable: function(target, defaultIsScrollable){

        // By default scroll-into-view will only attempt to scroll elements that have overflow not set to `"hidden"` and who's scroll width/height is larger than their client height.
        // You can override this check by passing an `isScrollable` function to settings:

        return defaultIsScrollable(target) || target !== window && ~target.className.indexOf('scrollable');
    },

    isWindow: function(target){
        // If you need special detection of the window object for some reason, you can do it here.
        return target.self === target;
    },

    cancellable: true, // default is true, set to false to prevent users from cancelling the scroll with a touch or mousewheel

    maxSynchronousAlignments: 3, // default is 3. Maximum number of times to try and align elements synchronously before completing.

    debug: true // default is false. This will spit out some logs that can help you understand what scroll-into-view is doing if it isn't doing what you expect.
});

You can pass a callback that will be called when all scrolling has been completed or canceled.

scrollIntoView(someElement [, settings], function(type){
    // Scrolling done.
    // type will be 'complete' if the scroll completed or 'canceled' if the current scroll was canceled by a new scroll
});

You can cancel the current scroll by using the cancel function returned by scrollIntoView:

var cancel = scrollIntoView(someElement);

// ... later ...

cancel()

Size

Small. ~3.03 KB for the standalone.

Changelog

View Changeog

Testing

Testing scrolling is really hard without stuff like webdriver, but what's there works ok for the moment.

The tests will attempt to launch google-chrome. If you don't have chrome, lol just kidding you do.

npm run test

Standalone

If you want to use this module without browserify, you can use scrollIntoView.min.js

<script src="scrollIntoView.min.js"></script>

<script>
    window.scrollIntoView(someElement);
</script>

Browser support

All evergreen browsers are supported.

Yes this means IE11 is not supported, scroll-into-view has the same support targets as microsoft: https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-sets-deadline-for-end-of-support-of-ie-11-by-365-apps/

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

