What

Scrolls an element into view

Also scrolls any scroll-parents so that the element is in view.

Example

Example

How

require it

var scrollIntoView = require ( 'scroll-into-view' );

use it

scrollIntoView(someElement);

You can pass settings to control the time, easing, and whether or not a parent is a valid element to scroll, and alignment:

All options are optional.

scrollIntoView(someElement, { time : 500 , ease : function ( value ) { return Math .pow(value, 2 ) - value; }, validTarget : function ( target, parentsScrolled ) { return parentsScrolled < 2 && target !== window && !target.matches( '.dontScroll' ); }, align :{ top : 0 to 1 , default 0.5 (center) left : 0 to 1 , default 0.5 (center) topOffset : pixels to offset top alignment leftOffset : pixels to offset left alignment, lockX : boolean to prevent X scrolling, lockY : boolean to prevent Y scrolling }, isScrollable : function ( target, defaultIsScrollable ) { return defaultIsScrollable(target) || target !== window && ~target.className.indexOf( 'scrollable' ); }, isWindow : function ( target ) { return target.self === target; }, cancellable : true , maxSynchronousAlignments : 3 , debug : true });

You can pass a callback that will be called when all scrolling has been completed or canceled.

scrollIntoView(someElement [, settings], function ( type ) { });

You can cancel the current scroll by using the cancel function returned by scrollIntoView:

var cancel = scrollIntoView(someElement); cancel()

Size

Small. ~3.03 KB for the standalone.

Testing

Testing scrolling is really hard without stuff like webdriver, but what's there works ok for the moment.

The tests will attempt to launch google-chrome. If you don't have chrome, lol just kidding you do.

npm run test

Standalone

If you want to use this module without browserify, you can use scrollIntoView.min.js

< script src = "scrollIntoView.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .scrollIntoView(someElement); </ script >

Browser support

All evergreen browsers are supported.

Yes this means IE11 is not supported, scroll-into-view has the same support targets as microsoft: https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-sets-deadline-for-end-of-support-of-ie-11-by-365-apps/

