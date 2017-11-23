scrollDoc

Feature detected access to the scroller element

import scrollDoc from 'scroll-doc' ; const scrollElement = scrollDoc(); scrollElement.scrollTop = 0 ;

How it works

ScrollDoc uses feature detection to detect which element is valid for scrolling the document. It attempts to scroll 1px using document.documentElement if it succeeds, it will reset document.documentElement to it's original scroll position and return document.documentElement; if it fails, it will return document.body. The result is cached and the cached value is returned on subsequent calls.