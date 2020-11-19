openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sd

scroll-depth

by Rob Flaherty
1.2.0 (see all)

Google Analytics plugin to track visitor scroll depth

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scroll Depth

Scroll Depth is a Google Analytics plugin that tracks how far users are scrolling. The plugin provides native support for Universal Analytics, Classic Google Analytics, and Google Tag Manager. It can also be used with any analytics service that supports events.

All information is available on the Project Page

Forks

Contributing

Bug reports and code contributions are welcome. Please see contributing.md.

Testing

There's a test HTML file that mocks the Google Analytics functions and writes the GA Event data to the console.

Contact

If you have any questions you can find me on Twitter at @robflaherty. If you need help fixing something, please provide a URL.

Changelog

1.2 (7/3/20): Fixed missing gtag.js support for pixel depth and timing events

1.1 (6/26/20): Added gtag.js support

1.0 (12/8/16): Added support for customer tracker name and custom dataLayer name.

0.9.1 (4/28/16): Added support for Universal Module Definition (UMD).

0.9 (11/19/15): Removed Baseline event. Added methods to add elements, remove elements, and reset the current scroll tracking state.

0.8 (7/18/15): Added option for custom GA global. Added '__gaTracker' as auto-detected global. Added option for overriding GTM.

0.7.2 (6/8/15): Fixed bug: https://github.com/robflaherty/jquery-scrolldepth/issues/62

0.7 (11/26/14): Added custom callback for sending scroll events to non-GA services

0.6 (7/18/14): https://github.com/robflaherty/jquery-scrolldepth/issues/36

0.5 (3/1/14): Added Pixel Depth option. Added option to turn off UserTiming. Removed test mode option.

0.4.1 (2/13/14): Fixed GTM firing double events

0.4 (12/23/13): Added support for Google Tag Manager

0.3 (11/21/13): Added throttling of scroll event callback for better performance.

0.2 (11/19/13): Added support for Universal Analytics.

0.1.2 (5/29/12): Added GA User Timing events to allow time tracking for scroll points.

0.1.1 (4/12/12): Added opt_noninteraction option to GA event to avoid impacting bounce rate.

0.1 (4/7/12): Initial release.

License

Licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial