sdh

scroll-data-hook

by Jorrit Tinholt
1.0.4 (see all)

React Hook that returns information about scroll speed, time, distance, direction and more

Readme

Scroll Data Hook

NPM

The useScrollData hook returns information about scroll speed, distance, direction and more. Useful when building dynamic navigation bars or doing other scroll related UI updates.

Check out the demo.

Installation

yarn add scroll-data-hook

Usage

import * as React from "react";
import { useScrollData } from "scroll-data-hook";

const MyComponent = () => {
  const {
    scrolling,
    time,
    speed,
    direction,
    position,
    relativeDistance,
    totalDistance
  } = useScrollData({
    onScrollStart: () => {
      console.log('Started scrolling');
    },
    onScrollEnd: () => {
      console.log('Finished scrolling');
    }
  });

  return (
    <div>
      <p>
        {scrolling ? 'Scrolling' : 'Not scrolling'}
      </p>

      <p>
        Scrolling time: {time} milliseconds
      </p>

      <p>
        Horizontal speed: {speed.x} pixels per second
      </p>

      <p>
        Vertical speed: {speed.y} pixels per second
      </p>

      <p>
        Direction: {direction.x} {direction.y}
      </p>

      <p>
        Relative distance: {relativeDistance.x}/{relativeDistance.y}
      </p>

      <p>
        Total distance: {totalDistance.x}/{totalDistance.y}
      </p>
    </div>
  )
};

License

MIT © dejorrit

This hook is created using create-react-hook.

