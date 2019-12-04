Scritch

Easily create a tiny CLI to help you write sharable scripts for your team

Write scripts in any scripting language (JavaScript, Bash, Python, etc)

Share your scripts as a CLI via npm

Depend on other CLIs/libraries distributed via npm

Injects useful environment variables into your script

Strips ANSI escape codes in CI

Install

npm install scritch

Guide

Create a new npm package:

git init company-cli && cd company-cli npm init

Create a cli.js file and call Scritch inside:

require( 'scritch' )(__dirname)

Then make it executable:

chmod +x ./cli.js

Add cli.js as your package.json#bin :

{ "bin" : "./cli.js" }

Next create a scripts folder:

mkdir scripts

Then start adding scripts in your favorite scripting language:

touch scripts/build.sh

set -e start=$(date +%s) echo "Building files..." for i in $(seq 1 10); do sleep 0.1 echo "- File $i built." done end=$(date +%s) total=$((end-start)) echo "10 files built in $((total) )s."

When you're done, make sure all the scripts you write are executable:

chmod +x ./scripts/*

Usage

Package Structure

Your package structure should look like this:

/company-cli/ package .json cli .js (executable) /scripts/ build .sh (executable) lint .js (executable) test .py (executable)

Note: Scripts inside of scripts/* can be written in any scripting language.

In order to make the appropriate files executable you can run:

chmod +x ./cli.js chmod +x ./scripts/*

Your package.json file should have the following fields:

{ "name" : "company-cli" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "Our company's CLI" , "bin" : "cli.js" , "dependencies" : { "scritch" : "*" } }

API Usage

The simplest usage of scritch is the following cli.js file:

require ( 'scritch' )(__dirname)

But scritch accepts other options: