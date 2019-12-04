openbase logo
scritch

by Jamie Kyle
1.3.1 (see all)

A small CLI to help you write sharable scripts for your team

Readme

Scritch

Easily create a tiny CLI to help you write sharable scripts for your team

  • Write scripts in any scripting language (JavaScript, Bash, Python, etc)
  • Share your scripts as a CLI via npm
  • Depend on other CLIs/libraries distributed via npm
  • Injects useful environment variables into your script
  • Strips ANSI escape codes in CI

Install

npm install scritch

Guide

Create a new npm package:

git init company-cli && cd company-cli
npm init

Create a cli.js file and call Scritch inside:

#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname)

Then make it executable:

chmod +x ./cli.js

Add cli.js as your package.json#bin:

{
  "bin": "./cli.js"
}

Next create a scripts folder:

mkdir scripts

Then start adding scripts in your favorite scripting language:

touch scripts/build.sh

#!/bin/sh
set -e

start=$(date +%s)
echo "Building files..."

for i in $(seq 1 10); do
  sleep 0.1
  echo "- File $i built."
done

end=$(date +%s)
total=$((end-start))

echo "10 files built in $((total))s."

When you're done, make sure all the scripts you write are executable:

chmod +x ./scripts/*

Usage

Package Structure

Your package structure should look like this:

/company-cli/
  package.json
  cli.js (executable)
  /scripts/
    build.sh (executable)
    lint.js (executable)
    test.py (executable)

Note: Scripts inside of scripts/* can be written in any scripting language.

In order to make the appropriate files executable you can run:

chmod +x ./cli.js
chmod +x ./scripts/*

Your package.json file should have the following fields:

{
  "name": "company-cli",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "description": "Our company's CLI",
  "bin": "cli.js",
  "dependencies": {
    "scritch": "*"
  }
}

API Usage

The simplest usage of scritch is the following cli.js file:

#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname)

But scritch accepts other options:

#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname, {
  // An alternate path to where your scripts are located
  scriptsPath: 'build/scripts',

  // Additional help content, great for examples
  help: `
    Examples
      Build all files:
      $ company-cli build

      Lint all files:
      $ company-cli lint

      Run all tests:
      $ company-cli test
  `,
  // Additional environment variables you would like to pass to all scripts
  env: {
    HELPER_ENV_VARIABLE: 'some value'
  }
})

