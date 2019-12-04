Easily create a tiny CLI to help you write sharable scripts for your team
npm install scritch
Create a new npm package:
git init company-cli && cd company-cli
npm init
Create a
cli.js file and call Scritch inside:
#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname)
Then make it executable:
chmod +x ./cli.js
Add
cli.js as your
package.json#bin:
{
"bin": "./cli.js"
}
Next create a
scripts folder:
mkdir scripts
Then start adding scripts in your favorite scripting language:
touch scripts/build.sh
#!/bin/sh
set -e
start=$(date +%s)
echo "Building files..."
for i in $(seq 1 10); do
sleep 0.1
echo "- File $i built."
done
end=$(date +%s)
total=$((end-start))
echo "10 files built in $((total))s."
When you're done, make sure all the scripts you write are executable:
chmod +x ./scripts/*
Your package structure should look like this:
/company-cli/
package.json
cli.js (executable)
/scripts/
build.sh (executable)
lint.js (executable)
test.py (executable)
Note: Scripts inside of
scripts/*can be written in any scripting language.
In order to make the appropriate files executable you can run:
chmod +x ./cli.js
chmod +x ./scripts/*
Your
package.json file should have the following fields:
{
"name": "company-cli",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Our company's CLI",
"bin": "cli.js",
"dependencies": {
"scritch": "*"
}
}
The simplest usage of scritch is the following
cli.js file:
#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname)
But scritch accepts other options:
#!/usr/bin/env node
require('scritch')(__dirname, {
// An alternate path to where your scripts are located
scriptsPath: 'build/scripts',
// Additional help content, great for examples
help: `
Examples
Build all files:
$ company-cli build
Lint all files:
$ company-cli lint
Run all tests:
$ company-cli test
`,
// Additional environment variables you would like to pass to all scripts
env: {
HELPER_ENV_VARIABLE: 'some value'
}
})