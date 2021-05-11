Using npm-scripts has become a popular way of maintaining the various build tasks needed to develop Node.js modules. People like npm-scripts because it's simple! This is a common refrain:
Don't bother with grunt, gulp, or broccoli, just add a little script to your package.json and run it with
npm run name:of:script
Indeed, this is much simpler, but it can quickly become a mess. Take a look at what happened to our testdouble.js library's package.json. Using npm-scripts for everything is simple to start with, but it can't hope to guard against the complexity that naturally accumulates over the life of a project.
We wrote scripty to help us extract our npm scripts—particularly the gnarly ones—into their own files without changing the command we use to run them. To see how to do this yourself, read on!
$ npm install --save-dev scripty
scripts directory
scripts/foo/bar
"foo:bar" script in
"scripts" in your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"foo:bar": "scripty"
}
From this point on, you can run
npm run foo:bar and scripty will use npm's
built-in
npm_lifecycle_event environment variable to look up
scripts/foo/bar and execute it for you.
This pattern is great for extracting
scripts that are starting to become unwieldy inside your
package.json, while
still explicitly calling out the scripts that your package supports (though
where to take that aspect from here is up for
debate).
Ready to take things to the next level? Check this stuff out:
To pass command-line args when you're running an npm script, set them after
-- and npm will forward them to your script (and scripty will do its part by
forwarding them along).
For example, if you had a script in
scripts/echo/hello:
#!/usr/bin/env sh
echo Hello, "$1"!
Then you can run
npm run echo:hello -- WORLD and see your script print
"Hello, WORLD!".
Let's say you have two test tasks in
scripts/test/unit and
scripts/test/integration:
"scripts": {
"test:unit": "scripty",
"test:integration": "scripty"
}
And you want
npm test to simply run all of them, regardless of order. In that
case, just add a
"test" entry to your
package.json like so:
"scripts": {
"test:unit": "scripty",
"test:integration": "scripty",
"test": "scripty"
}
And from then on, running
npm test will result in scripty running all the
executable files it can find in
scripts/test/*.
Suppose in the example above, it becomes important for us to run our scripts in
a particular order. Or, perhaps, when running
npm test we need to do some other
custom scripting as well. Fear, not!
Without changing the JSON from the previous example:
"scripts": {
"test:unit": "scripty",
"test:integration": "scripty",
"test": "scripty"
}
Defining a script named
scripts/test/index will cause scripty to only run that
index script, as opposed to globbing for all the scripts it finds in
scripts/test/*.
If you have a certain command that will match mutiple child scripts (for
instance, if
npm run watch matches
scripts/watch/js and
scripts/watch/css), then you can tell scripty to run the sub-scripts in
parallel by setting a
SCRIPTY_PARALLEL env variable to
'true'. This may
be used to similar effect as the
npm-run-all module.
To illustrate, to run a scripty script in parallel, you might:
$ SCRIPTY_PARALLEL=true npm run watch
Or, if that particular script should always be run in parallel, you can set the variable in your package.json:
"scripts": {
"watch": "SCRIPTY_PARALLEL=true scripty"
}
Which will run any sub-scripts in parallel whenever you run
npm run watch.
Finally, if you always want to run scripts in parallel, any option can be
set in your package.json under a
"scripty" entry:
"scripty": {
"parallel": true
}
Windows support is provided by scripty in two ways:
scripts directory can be safely executed by Windows,
no action is needed (this is only likely if you don't have collaborators on
Unix-like platforms)
scripts-win/ directory with a symmetrical set of scripts to whatever
Unix scripts might be found in
scripts/
To illustrate the above, suppose you have this bash script configured as
"test/unit" in your package.json file and this bash script defined in
scripts/test/unit:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
teenytest --helper test/unit-helper.js "lib/**/*.test.js"
In order to add Windows support, you could define
scripts-win/test/unit.cmd
with this script:
@ECHO OFF
teenytest --helper test\unit-helper.js "lib\**\*.test.js"
With a configuration like the above, if
npm run test:unit is run from a Unix
platform, the initial bash script in
scripts/ will run. If the same CLI
command is run from Windows, however, the batch script in
scripts-win/ will be
run.
By default, scripty will search for scripts in
scripts/ relative to your
module root (and if you're running windows, it'll check
scripts-win/ first).
If you'd like to customize the base directories scripty uses to search for your
scripts, add a
"scripty" object property to your package.json like so:
"scripty": {
"path": "../core/scripts",
"windowsPath": "../core/scripts-win"
}
You can configure either or both of
"path" and
"windowsPath" to custom
locations of your choosing. This may be handy in situations where multiple
projects share the same set of scripts.
You can configure scripty to include certain node modules into its executable
search space. This is beneficial if you would like to create a centralized place
for your scripts and then share them across multiple projects. To include modules
add a
"scripty" object property,
modules, to your package.json like so:
"scripty": {
"modules": ["packageA", "packageB"]
}
Each node module must contain a
scripts directory. Below is an example directory
structure:
In the above example the resolution of
foo would resolve to
root.scripts.foo. Local scripts
take priority over ones defined in modules. The resolution of
bar would resolve to
root.node_modules.packageA.scripts.bar as packageA was the first module defined
in the
scripty.modules config.
To perform a dry run of your scripts—something that's handy to check which scripts will run from a particular command without actually executing potentially destructive scripts, you can set an environment variable like so:
$ SCRIPTY_DRY_RUN=true npm run publish:danger:stuff
This will print the path and contents of each script the command would execute in the order they would be executed if you were to run the command normally.
Worth mentioning, like all options this can be set in package.json under a
"scripty" entry:
"scripty": {
"dryRun": true
}
Scripty is now quieter by default.
The output can be configured to a level of
verbose,
info,
warn, or
error.
Any logs equal to or higher than the setting are shown.
All logs are printed to STDERR (to aid in redirection and piping).
$ SCRIPTY_LOG_LEVEL=verbose npm run publish:danger:stuff
This will print the path and contents of each script the command executes.
If you always want scripty to run your scripts at a certain level,
you can set it in your package.json under a
"scripty" entry:
"scripty": {
"logLevel": "warn"
}
SCRIPTY_SILENT and
SCRIPTY_QUIET are aliases for
SCRIPTY_LOG_LEVEL=silent
SCRIPTY_VERBOSE is an alias for
SCRIPTY_LOG_LEVEL=verbose
(also
"silent": true, etc in package.json#scripty)
SCRIPTY_DRY_RUN=true implies log level
info
Explicit setting from logLevel takes precedence; otherwise, conflicting values between silent/verbose/dryRun will respect the highest level. If no setting is provided, scripty will infer its log level from npm's log level.
Is this pure magic? - Nope! For once, instilling some convention didn't
require any clever metaprogramming, just environment variables npm already sets;
try running
printenv from a script some time!
Why isn't my script executing? - If your script isn't executing, make sure
it's executable! In UNIX, this can be accomplished by running
chmod +x scripts/path/to/my/script (permissions will also be stored in git)
How can I expect my users to understand what this does? Documenting your
project's use of
scripty in the
README is probably a good idea. Here's
some copy pasta if you don't feel like writing it up yourself:
npm scripts
MyProject uses
scriptyto organize npm scripts. The scripts are defined in the
scriptsdirectory. In
package.jsonyou'll see the word
scriptyas opposed to the script content you'd expect. For more info, see scripty's GitHub.
{{ insert table containing script names and what they do, e.g. this }}
This project follows Test Double's code of conduct for all community interactions, including (but not limited to) one-on-one communications, public posts/comments, code reviews, pull requests, and GitHub issues. If violations occur, Test Double will take any action they deem appropriate for the infraction, up to and including blocking a user from the organization's repositories.