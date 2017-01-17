Scripted is a fast and lightweight code editor with an initial focus on JavaScript editing. Scripted is a browser based editor and the editor itself is served from a locally running Node.js server instance.
What are the key features?
dependencies and also uses JSDoc comments to help it understand the code.
- Basic content assist for HTML, CSS
- For JavaScript, content assist is driven by a type inferencing engine which is aware of AMD/CommonJS module
define() clauses)
The editor is actually the Eclipse Orion editor with a few additional bells and whistles. Anyone familiar with editing in Eclipse will immediately know many of the key bindings the Scripted editor supports.
Many of these are covered in this introductory screencast:
The only pre-req for trying it out is that you have Node.js installed. Grab it from here: http://nodejs.org/. The team has been testing with a range of versions from 0.6 to 0.8 but haven't tested all of them exhaustively. It is recommended that you try to use the latest (0.8.16 at time of writing).
npm install -g scripted
(possibly with a
sudo prefix on linux/mac). This will install the most recently published release. There are no further steps if installing via this route and
scr command will immediately be available to launch Scripted.
This will install directly from master.
npm install -g https://github.com/scripted-editor/scripted/tarball/master
(again possibly with a
sudo). Master is under constant development so you may see a hiccup or two but we try to keep it fully functional.
Version 0.4.0 zip
Version 0.4.0 Release Notes
Version 0.3.0 zip
Version 0.3.0 Release Notes
Once unzipped, ensure the bin folder contents are executable on mac/linux:
chmod 755 bin/*
And add the bin folder to your PATH.
mac/linux: export PATH=<pathToUnzipLocationOrClone>/bin:$PATH
win: set PATH=<pathToUnzipLocationOrClone>\bin;%PATH%
git clone https://github.com/scripted-editor/scripted
cd scripted
npm install
If you already have a clone of the scripted repo and want to update to the latest master, don't forget that you also need to update external dependencies that may have changed. Run the following commands from the root of your clone.
git checkout master
git pull
git clean -fxd
npm install
Whatever route you took to installing it, just run:
scr myfile.js
When working with Scripted, think about it like using
vi/
emacs. From wherever you are in your terminal window you
can launch Scripted and start editing a file.
Launching scripted will cause the Node.js server to start in the background.
Here are some of the more vital key bindings to use once the editor is open. Where
Cmd/Ctrl is specified it means
Cmd on Mac and
Ctrl on Linux/Windows:
F1 - open help to show all key bindings (or press '?' in the top right)
Cmd/Ctrl+s - save!
Cmd/Ctrl+Shift+E - open/close subeditor
Cmd/Ctrl+Shift+F - open Find File dialog. Inside the dialog, you can search for files in the project by regular expression and:
Click a result to open it in main editor
Shift+Click a result to open it in sub-editor
Cmd/Ctrl+Click a result to open it in a new tab
Cmd/Ctrl+Shift+o - open outline view. A dialog will present the functions and you can quickly navigate to them
Cmd/Ctrl+F - in-file search
Ctrl+Space - content assist
F8 - navigate to declaration
Shift+F8 - open declaration in subeditor
Cmd/Ctrl+F8 - navigate to declaration in new tab
Alt+Shift+F - format
On the left hand side is a traditional navigator for opening different files. Above the editor is a breadcrumb, hover over a component to see other files in that directory.
The editor does support a degree of customization, see the section on the Features page.
Scripted receives most testing in Chrome and Firefox, you may need one of those browsers in order to get the most out of it.
When you open Scripted on a file, it will attempt to infer the root of your project by locating the nearest
.git/
.project file
in the hierarchy. Knowing the root is important because that is the scope in which searching and dependency analysis is done. If
you don't have one of these markers for the root, you can create an empty
.scripted file to indicate the root.
As of Jan 2013 the project is at version 0.3. There is a long way to go but the team have been using Scripted to develop Scripted for a while now.
If you have more ideas for what you'd like to see, let us know via a Github issue or our scripted-dev discussion group.
Sure! Just press Fork at the top of this github page and get coding. Before we accept pull requests we just need you to sign a simple contributor's agreement - which you can find here. Signing the contributor's agreement does not grant anyone commit rights to the main repository, but it does mean that we can accept your contributions, and you will get an author credit if we do. Active contributors might be asked to join the core team, and given the ability to merge pull requests. Pull requests should ideally reference a JIRA ticket in the issuetracker that details what the request is addressing.
The codebase is entirely JavaScript/HTML/CSS.
If you are keen to contribute but aren't sure what to work on, take a look at the github issues for inspiration. The codebase is very new in places and isn't that tricky to get to grips with.
If you don't feel like coding but still want to contribute, please join the discussion on the issues and scripted-dev group.