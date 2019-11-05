This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.
It has a known issue of generating non-deterministic hashes (see #49, #56, #60). Do not use it.
In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using
raw-loader instead:
- import('script-loader!someScript.js')
+ import('raw-loader!someScript.js').then(rawModule => eval.call(null, rawModule.default))
If you need some transformations to be applied to the script you want to load, you may need to find or write yourself a separate loader for that. Some documentation that might be helpful:
npm install --save-dev script-loader
Executes JS script once in global context.
⚠️ Doesn't work in NodeJS
import './script.exec.js';
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.exec\.js$/,
use: [ 'script-loader' ]
}
]
}
}
import 'script-loader!./script.js';
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
sourceMap
{Boolean}
false
|Enable/Disable Sourcemaps
useStrict
{Boolean}
true
|Enable/Disable useStrict
sourceMap
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
To include source maps set the
sourceMap option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.script\.js$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'script-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
]
}
]
}
}
useStrict
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
To disable use strict set the
useStrict option to
false.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.script\.js$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'script-loader',
options: {
useStrict: false,
},
},
]
}
]
}
}
