! NO LONGER MAINTAINED !

This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.

It has a known issue of generating non-deterministic hashes (see #49, #56, #60). Do not use it.

In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using raw-loader instead:

- import('script-loader!someScript.js') + import('raw-loader!someScript.js').then(rawModule => eval.call(null, rawModule.default))

If you need some transformations to be applied to the script you want to load, you may need to find or write yourself a separate loader for that. Some documentation that might be helpful:

Script Loader

Install

npm install --save-dev script-loader

Usage

Executes JS script once in global context.

⚠️ Doesn't work in NodeJS

Config (recommended)

import './script.exec.js' ;

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.exec\.js$/ , use : [ 'script-loader' ] } ] } }

Inline

import 'script-loader!./script.js' ;

Options

Name Type Default Description sourceMap {Boolean} false Enable/Disable Sourcemaps useStrict {Boolean} true Enable/Disable useStrict

sourceMap

Type: Boolean Default: false

To include source maps set the sourceMap option.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.script\.js$/ , use : [ { loader : 'script-loader' , options : { sourceMap : true , }, }, ] } ] } }

useStrict

Type: Boolean Default: true

To disable use strict set the useStrict option to false .

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.script\.js$/ , use : [ { loader : 'script-loader' , options : { useStrict : false , }, }, ] } ] } }

