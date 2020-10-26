tl;dr
This project is no longer maintained. It does not support Webpack 5.
A bit more detail
Any look at the project activity will show that I have not been able to maintain this project adequately.
The advent of version 5 of Webpack requires another bout of refactoring that I simply have no time for.
Consequently v2.15.0 will be the last version of this plugin. My thanks to all users, and especially to all contributors, of this plugin over the years.
My apologies to all those whose webpack 5 migration has been made more complicated by this decision.
But I still want to use the plugin...
Feel free!
My last update works with versions of v4.44.2 of webpack and v4.5.0 of html-webpack-plugin.
Forkers feel free! That's what the licence is for.
In fact, if you fork with an intention to support on-going development, let me know! I'll happily link to your repository here and offer some tips (main one: ditch backward compatibility - it's a pain).
I will formally archive this repository at the end of the 2020.
Enhances html-webpack-plugin functionality with different deployment options for your scripts including:
async attribute;
defer attribute;
type="module" attribute;
preload resource hint;
prefetch resource hint
This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin - a plugin that simplifies the creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles.
The raw html-webpack-plugin incorporates all webpack-generated javascipt as synchronous
<script> elements in the generated html. This plugin allows you to:
You must be running webpack (1.x, 2.x, 3.x, 4.x) on node 6+. Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev script-ext-html-webpack-plugin
Not that you will need v3.0.6+ or v4.x of html-webpack-plugin
For those requiring earlier versions of node, please use the last 1.x version of this plugin. However please note this does not have webpack 4.x support:
$ npm install --save-dev script-ext-html-webpack-plugin@1.8.8
You may see an
UNMET PEER DEPENDENCY warnings for webpack and various plugins.
This is fine; in testing, we dynamically download multiple versions of webpack (via the dynavers module).
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin()
]
The order is important - the plugin must come after HtmlWebpackPlugin.
The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.
Some more useful scenarios:
All scripts set to
async:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
defaultAttribute: 'async'
})
]
All scripts set to
async except 'first.js' which is sync:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
sync: 'first.js',
defaultAttribute: 'async'
})
]
Configuration offers much more complex options:
You must pass a hash of configuration options to the plugin to cause the addition of attributes:
inline: a script matching pattern defining scripts that should be inlined in the html (default:
[]);
sync: a script matching pattern defining script names that should have no attribute (default:
[]);
async: a script matching pattern defining script names that should have an
async attribute (default:
[]);
defer: a script matching pattern defining script names that should have a
defer attribute (default:
[]);
defaultAttribute:
'sync' | 'async' | 'defer' The default attribute to set -
'sync' actually results in no attribute (default:
'sync');
module: a script matching pattern defining script names that should have a
type="module" attribute (default:
[]);
preload: a script matching pattern defining scripts that should have accompanying preload resource hints (default:
[]);
prefetch: a script matching pattern defining scripts that should have accompanying prefetch resource hints (default:
[]);
custom: a single hash or an array of hashes with the following structure:
test: a script matching pattern defining scripts that should have a custom attribute added;
attribute: a
String attribute to add;
value: (optional) a
String value for the attribute; if not set the attribute has no value set (equivalent of
true).
A script matching pattern matches against a script's name. It can be one of:
String- matches if it is a substring of the script name;
RegExp;
String's and/or
RegExp's - matches if any one element matches;
test with a value of one of the above.
In more complicated use cases it may prove difficult to ensure that the pattern matching for different attributes are mutually exclusive. To prevent confusion, the plugin operates a simple precedence model:
if a script name matches the
inline script matching pattern, it will be inlined;
if a script name matches the
sync script matching pattern, it will have no attribute, unless it matched condition 1;
if a script name the
async script matching pattern, it will have the
async attribute, unless it matched conditions 1 or 2;
if a script name matches the
defer script matching pattern, it will have the
defer attribute, unless it matched conditions 1, 2 or 3;
if a script name does not match any of the previous conditions, it will have the `defaultAttribute' attribute.
The
module attribute is independent of conditions 2-5, but will be ignored if the script isinlined.
The
preload and
prefetch configuration also have allow an additional property in the hash form that can be passed to include dynamically loaded (asynchronous) scripts. This property is
chunks and can have one of the following
String values:
initial: default behaviour, no asynchronour scripts;
async: only asynchronouse scripts;
all: all scripts
Note that you must still supply a
test script matching pattern which is also applied when selecting scripts.
All scripts with 'important' in their name are sync and all others set to
defer:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
sync: 'important',
defaultAttribute: 'defer'
})
]
Alternatively, using a regular expression:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
sync: /important/,
defaultAttribute: 'defer'
})
]
All scripts with 'mod' in their name are async and type 'module', all others are sync (no explicit setting for this as it is the default):
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
async: 'mod',
module: 'mod'
})
]
Script 'startup.js' is inlined whilst all other scripts are async and preloaded:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
inline: 'startup',
preload: /\.js$/,
defaultAttribute: 'async'
})
]
All scripts are preloaded with a
crossorigin attribute set to enable CDN's:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
custom: {
test: /\.js$/,
attribute: 'crossorigin',
value: 'anonymous'
},
preload: {
test: /\.js$/
}
})
]
All asynchronous scripts are added as
preload resource hints. All other scripts are
async:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
async: /\.js$/,
preload: {
test: /\.js$/,
chunks: 'async'
}
})
]
All scripts have custom attribute
type='text/paperscript' and ui.js also has a custom attribute of
id='1235':
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
custom: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
attribute: 'type',
value: 'text/paperscript'
},
{
test: 'ui.js',
attribute: 'id',
value: '12345'
}
]
})
]
And so on, to craziness:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
inline: 'startup',
sync: [/imp(1|2){1,3}}/, 'initial'],
defer: ['slow', /big.*andslow/],
module: [/^((?!sync).)*/, 'mod'],
prefetch: 'indirectly-referenced.js',
defaultAttribute: 'async'
})
]
Any problems with real-world examples, just raise an issue.
In the above examples the actual script names are used to select the deployment option. You may not wish to couple asset names to your deployment like this. Instead you can use Webpack's entry configuration to create aliases that the plugin will then use for its pattern matching. Your
webpack.config.js will look something like this:
entry: {
a: path.join(__dirname, 'lib/myFunctions.js'),
b: path.join(__dirname, 'lib/otherFunctions.js'),
c: path.join(__dirname, 'lib/criticalFuntions.js')
},
output: {
...
filename: '[name].js'
}
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
inline: ['c'],
defer: ['a', 'b']
})
]
Several notes and caveats apply:
<script>'s only. If you wish to inline css please see the sister plugin
style-ext-html-webpack-plugin.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
cache: false
}),
new ScriptExtHtmlWebpackPlugin({
inline: ['myinlinedscript.js']
})
]
In most cases, modern browsers will intelligently preload referenced script assets.
However if you wish, this plugin can add resource hint elements to the
<head> element of the form:
<link rel="[preload|prefetch]" href="[scriptname]" as="script">
Use the
preload and
prefetch configuration options.
Where
preload and
prefetch patterns overlap,
preload takes precedence.
Possibly a more compelling use case is to preload/prefetch dynamically loaded scripts generated by Webpack's code splitting. Since v1.7.0, this plugin can do this - see 'Dynamically Loaded Scripts' above.
Notes:
crossorigin="anonymous" - see the Configuration Examples above;
w3c definition;
