THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED - You can find more information about this in our blog post, Leaving Scribe. In summary:
A rich text editor framework for the web platform, with patches for browser inconsistencies and sensible defaults.
For an introduction, you may want to read the blog post Inside the Guardian’s CMS: meet Scribe, an extensible rich text editor.
Please note: There is a lot of missing documentation for Scribe and many of its plugins. We plan to improve this, however in the meantime we encourage you to look at the code. Scribe is very small in comparison to other libraries of its kind.
You can join us on IRC at [#scribejs] on freenode, or via the Google Group.
Scribe only actively supports a sub-set of browsers.
At the core of Scribe we have:
contenteditable;
Scribe patches many browser inconsistencies in the native command API.
bower install scribe
Alternatively, you can access the distribution files through GitHub releases.
Scribe is an AMD module:
require(['scribe', 'scribe-plugin-blockquote-command', 'scribe-plugin-toolbar'],
function (Scribe, scribePluginBlockquoteCommand, scribePluginToolbar) {
var scribeElement = document.querySelector('.scribe');
// Create an instance of Scribe
var scribe = new Scribe(scribeElement);
// Use some plugins
scribe.use(scribePluginBlockquoteCommand());
var toolbarElement = document.querySelector('.toolbar');
scribe.use(scribePluginToolbar(toolbarElement));
});
You can see a live example here, or view the code here.
Also be sure to check the
examples directory for an
AMD syntax example as well as a CommonJS (browserify) example.
allowBlockElements
undo: { enabled: false }
defaultCommandPatches
defaultPlugins
defaultFormatters
For detailed documentation see the wiki page on options.
A plugin is simply a function that receives Scribe as an argument:
function myPlugin(scribe) {}
A consumer can then use your plugin with
Scribe.use:
scribe.use(myPlugin);
Plugins may package whatever functionality you desire, and you are free to use native APIs to do so. However, you are required to wrap any DOM manipulation in a transaction, so that we can capture state changes for the history. For example:
function myPlugin(scribe) {
scribe.transactionManager.run(function () {
// Do some fancy DOM manipulation
});
}
Scribe has a rich plugin ecosystem that expands and customises what it can do.
See the wiki for a list of plugins and how to create new ones
See the wiki's FAQ