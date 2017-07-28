Screeps Profiler

The Screeps Profiler is a library that helps to understand where your CPU is being spent in the game of Screeps.

It works by monkey patching functions on the Global game object prototypes, with a function that record how long each function takes. The primary benefit of using this profiler is that you can get a clear picture of where your CPU is being used over time, and optimize some of the heavier functions. While it works best for players that heavily employ prototypes in their code, it should work to some degree for all players.

Setup

Installation

You have two options for installing this script. You can either use npm and a compiler like webpack, or you can copy/paste the screeps-profiler.js file and use the provided screeps require function.

Your main.js will will need to be configured like so.

const profiler = require ( 'screeps-profiler' ); profiler.enable(); module .exports.loop = function ( ) { profiler.wrap( function ( ) { }); }

Console API

You can make use of the profiler via the Screeps console.

Game.profiler.profile(ticks, [functionFilter]); Game.profiler.stream(ticks, [functionFilter]); Game.profiler.email(ticks, [functionFilter]); Game.profiler.background([functionFilter]); Game.profiler.output([lineCount]); Game.profiler.reset(); Game.profiler.restart();

Note: It can take up to 30 ticks if you're using module.exports.loop for these commands to work without issue.

profile - Will run for the given number of ticks then will output the gathered information to the console.

stream - Will run for the given number of ticks, and will output the gathered information each tick to the console. The can sometimes be useful for seeing spikes in performance.

email - This will run for the given number of ticks, and will email the output to your registered Screeps email address. Very useful for long running profiles.

background - This will run indefinitely, and will only output data when the output console command is run. Very useful for long running profiles with lots of function calls.

output - Print a report based on the current tick. The profiler will continue to operate normally. This is currently the only way to get data from the background profile.

reset - Stops the profiler and resets its memory. This is currently the only way to stop a background profile.

restart - Restarts the profiler using the same options previously used to start it.

In each case, ticks controls how long the profiler should run before stopping, and the optional functionFilter parameter will limit the scope of the profiler to a specific function.

Example output

Below is a sample output of Game.profiler.profile(1000)

calls time avg function 2000 12293.9 , 6.147 Room.work 10914 6025.0 , 0.552 Creep.work 2000 3534.5 , 1.767 Spawn.work 70000 1949.3 , 0.028 Structure.work 2832 1733.8 , 0.612 Creep.moveTo 3727 1093.7 , 0.293 Creep.moveToAndHarvest 1659 886.0 , 0.534 Creep.takeEnergyFrom 8466 871.9 , 0.103 Room.createConstructionSite 3500 852.7 , 0.244 Creep.harvest 975 745.8 , 0.765 Creep.deliverEnergyTo 2615 741.1 , 0.283 Room.needsCouriers 278 700.5 , 2.520 RoomPosition.findPathTo 278 673.6 , 2.423 Room.findPath 21342 575.4 , 0.027 Spawn.availableEnergy 2805 535.1 , 0.191 Room.getStorage 2108 511.7 , 0.243 Creep.move 1830 487.1 , 0.266 Creep.moveByPath 1439 483.9 , 0.336 Creep.moveToAndUpgrade 26596 454.5 , 0.017 Room.find 4247 443.1 , 0.104 Room.droppedControllerEnergy Avg: 15.43 Total: 15425.31 Ticks: 1000 Est. Bucket (20 limit): 5055

Seeing that Spawn.work is high, we might run Game.profiler.profile(200, 'Spawn.work') to see what about Spawn.work is taking so long. From that we would get:

calls time avg function 62 137.7 , 2.221 Spawn.work 103 25.8 , 0.251 Room.needsCouriers 41 23.9 , 0.583 Room.needsUpgraders 41 18.6 , 0.452 Room.needsHarvesters 41 17.6 , 0.429 Room.getSourcesNeedingHarvesters 105 16.1 , 0.154 Room.getStorage 548 14.9 , 0.027 Spawn.availableEnergy 341 12.1 , 0.035 Room.find 62 8.4 , 0.135 Room.harvesterCount 48 8.3 , 0.174 Spawn.extend 211 7.9 , 0.037 Room.getExtensions 41 7.3 , 0.178 Room.droppedControllerEnergy 103 7.1 , 0.069 Room.courierCount 62 7.1 , 0.115 Room.getHarvesters 41 6.5 , 0.158 Room.needsBuilders 12 6.1 , 0.509 Spawn.buildBuilder 62 5.8 , 0.094 Room.setupFlags 103 5.6 , 0.055 Room.getCouriers 15 5.0 , 0.330 Room.upgraderWorkParts 41 4.8 , 0.116 Room.builderCount Avg: 13.54 Total: 2707.90 Ticks: 200 Est. Bucket (20 limit): 1774

Note: Each function recorded here was part of a call stack with Spawn.work at the root.

Registering additional code

The profiler automatically registers many of the built in functions in Screeps, but not every player extends the provided prototypes. The profiler supports arbitrary registration of objects and functions as well, but takes a bit more work to setup. In order to do it, you'll need to import the profiler wherever you want to register a function, then call registerClass , registerObject , or registerFN .

Example:

const profiler = require ( 'screeps-profiler' ); class SuperOmegaCreep { work() { hiddenManagersPlaybook.delegate(); } } profiler.registerClass(SuperOmegaCreep, 'SuperOmegaCreep' ); const gameHandlerObject = { handleGame : () => { } }; profiler.registerObject(gameHandlerObject, 'gameHandlerObject' ); function getAllScouts ( ) { return Object .keys(Game.creeps).filter( creepName => { const creep = Game.creeps[creepName]; return creep.memory.role === 'scout' ; }); } getAllScouts = profiler.registerFN(getAllScouts, 'mySemiOptionalName' );

Note: The second param is optional if you pass a named function function x() {} , but required if you pass an anonymous function var x = function(){} .

Potential Overhead