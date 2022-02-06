TooAngel NPC / bot / source code for screeps

Nowadays there are a couple of other automated screeps bot around. The TooAngel bot layed the groundwork for bots on the private server and the full automation idea. It was the first full automated open source code base and invented the idea of an community driven merge processes as well as a full automated bot deploy process. This was copied by other screeps projects like Quorum.

Pull Requests are automatically merged (World Driven) and deployed to the Screeps TooAngel account.

There are different occasions where you get into contact with the TooAngel NPC / bot / source code.

This is not a good example for code quality or structure, most LOCs written while fighting or other occasions which needed quick fixes or in the ingame editor (getting better :-)). But I think there are a couple of funny ideas. Every contribution is welcome.

