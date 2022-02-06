openbase logo
sbt

screeps-bot-tooangel

by Tobias Wilken
1.4.2 (see all)

Artificial intelligence for screeps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

484

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

TooAngel NPC / bot / source code for screeps

CircleCI npm version

https://screeps.com/

Nowadays there are a couple of other automated screeps bot around. The TooAngel bot layed the groundwork for bots on the private server and the full automation idea. It was the first full automated open source code base and invented the idea of an community driven merge processes as well as a full automated bot deploy process. This was copied by other screeps projects like Quorum.

Pull Requests are automatically merged (World Driven) and deployed to the Screeps TooAngel account.

Use cases

There are different occasions where you get into contact with the TooAngel NPC / bot / source code.

Note

This is not a good example for code quality or structure, most LOCs written while fighting or other occasions which needed quick fixes or in the ingame editor (getting better :-)). But I think there are a couple of funny ideas. Every contribution is welcome.

Features

Design

More details of the AI design

