Screeps API

This is a nodejs API for the game Screeps

Notice on authentication

As of 12/29/2017 Screeps now uses auth tokens obtained via your screeps account settings. User/pass auth will stop working February 1, 2018! Screeps Announcement

CLI Usage

As of 1.7.0, a small CLI program ( screeps-api ) is included.

Server config is specified via a .screeps.yml file conforming to the Unified Credentials File format

screeps-api Usage: [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number --server < server > Server config to use (default: main) -h, --help output usage information Commands: raw < cmd > [args...] Execute raw API call memory [options] [path] Get Memory contents segment [options] < segment > Get segment contents. Use 'all' to get all) download [options] Download code upload [options] < files... > Upload code

API Usage

As of 1.0, all functions return Promises

const { ScreepsAPI } = require ( 'screeps-api' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const api = await ScreepsAPI.fromConfig( 'main' , 'appName' ) console .log(api.appConfig.myConfigVar) const api = new ScreepsAPI({ token : 'Your Token from Account/Auth Tokens' protocol : 'https' , hostname : 'screeps.com' , port : 443 , path : '/' }); api.auth( 'screeps@email.com' , 'notMyPass' ,{ protocol : 'https' , hostname : 'screeps.com' , port : 443 , path : '/' }) api.memory.get() .then( memory => { fs.writeFileSync( 'memory.json' , JSON .stringify(memory)) }) .catch( err => console .error(err)); api.memory.get( 'rooms.W0N0' ) .then( memory => { fs.writeFileSync( 'memory.rooms.W0N0.json' , JSON .stringify(memory)) }) .catch( err => console .error(err)); api.me().then( ( user )=> console .log(user)) api.socket.connect() api.socket.on( 'connected' ,()=>{ }) api.socket.on( 'auth' ,(event)=>{ event.data.status contains either 'ok' or 'failed' }) api.socket.subscribe( 'console' ) api.socket.on( 'console' ,(event)=>{ event.data.messages.log }) api.socket.subscribe( 'console' , (event)=>{ event.data.messages.log }) api.socket.subscribe( 'cpu' ,(event)=> console .log( 'cpu' ,event.data)) api.code.get( 'default' ).then( data => console .log( 'code' ,data)) api.code.set( 'default' ,{ main : 'module.exports.loop = function(){ ... }' }) api.socket.subscribe( 'memory/stats' ,(event)=>{ console .log( 'stats' ,event.data) }) api.socket.subscribe( 'memory/rooms.E0N0' ,(event)=>{ console .log( 'E0N0 Memory' ,event.data) })

Endpoint documentation

Server endpoints are listed in the docs folder: