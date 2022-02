A tiny beautiful angular based analytics tool to visually represents protractor tests results from https://github.com/azachar/protractor-screenshoter-plugin

Screenshots

Reporter Controls

Expanded Spec

Console log management

Stacktrace filtering

Instead of

Development

To run the app

gulp serve

It comes autimatically with seed data located in e2e/seed

To launch tests

gulp test (Unit tests)

gulp protractor (E2E tests)

To pause protractor at the place of e2e test failure, set the environmental variable TEST_DEBUG as follow prior the execution of gulp

export TEST_DEBUG=true

To make a build