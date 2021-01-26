openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scr

screenshoteer

by Vladimir Carrer
1.1.1 (see all)

Make website screenshots and mobile emulations from the command line.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Screenshoteer

Makes web screenshots and mobile emulations from the command line.

Tool based on puppeteer.

Installation 

npm i -g screenshoteer

You can use screenshoteer like this:

screenshoteer  --url https://www.example.com

or .html localy copy the url path from the browser

screenshoteer --url file:///Users/../index.html
screenshoteer --url file:///C:/Users/../Random-HTML-file.html

And with the help of puppeteer(Headless Chrome) it will generate screenshot of the entire web page.

Parameters:

-h help
--url web page url
--emulate - emulate web device example: --emulate "iPhone 6"
--fullpage - can be true or false. It will take screenshot of entire web page if is true. True is the default parameter.
--pdf - generate additional pdf
--w - width of the Web Page in px
--h - height of the Web Page in px
--waitfor - wait time for the page load in milliseconds
--waitforselector - wait for the selector to appear in page --el - css selector document.querySelector
--auth - basic http authentication
--no - exclude "image", "stylesheet", "script", "font"
--click - example: ".selector>a" excellent way to close popups or to click some buttons on the page.
--file - output file name (optional, otherwise based on page title and timestamp)
--theme - switch to dark or light color theme
--vd - Emulate vision deficiency 'achromatopsia', 'deuteranopia', 'protanopia', 'tritanopia', 'blurredVision', and 'none'

Example: 

screenshoteer  --url https://news.ycombinator.com --fullpage false

screenshoteer  --url https://www.reddit.com/r/nodejs --emulate "iPhone 7"

screenshoteer  --url https://www.nytimes.com  --emulate "Nexus 4"

screenshoteer --url https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/ --w 600 --h 800 --fullpage false

screenshoteer --url https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/ --w 600 --h 0 --fullpage false

screenshoteer --url https://lobste.rs --pdf

screenshoteer --url https://lobste.rs --w 500

screenshoteer --url  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=18598672 --el ".fatitem"

screenshoteer --url  https://site.com --auth "username;password"

screenshoteer --url https://www.nytimes.com --no "image"

screenshoteer --url https://www.nytimes.com --no "script"

screenshoteer --url https://www.economist.com/ --click ".ribbon__close-button"

screenshoteer --url file:///Users/../index.html

screenshoteer --url https://www.slashdot.org --file /tmp/slashdot.png

screenshoteer --url https://mxb.dev/blog/color-theme-switcher/ --theme dark

screenshoteer --url https://news.ycombinator.com --vd blurredVision

List of of supported mobile devices: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/DeviceDescriptors.js

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial