Screenshoteer

Makes web screenshots and mobile emulations from the command line.

Tool based on puppeteer.

Installation

npm i -g screenshoteer

You can use screenshoteer like this:

screenshoteer --url https://www.example.com or .html localy copy the url path from the browser screenshoteer --url file:///Users/../index.html screenshoteer --url file:///C:/Users/../Random-HTML-file.html

And with the help of puppeteer(Headless Chrome) it will generate screenshot of the entire web page.

Parameters:

-h help

--url web page url

--emulate - emulate web device example: --emulate "iPhone 6"

--fullpage - can be true or false. It will take screenshot of entire web page if is true. True is the default parameter.

--pdf - generate additional pdf

--w - width of the Web Page in px

--h - height of the Web Page in px

--waitfor - wait time for the page load in milliseconds

--waitforselector - wait for the selector to appear in page --el - css selector document.querySelector

--auth - basic http authentication

--no - exclude "image", "stylesheet", "script", "font"

--click - example: ".selector>a" excellent way to close popups or to click some buttons on the page.

--file - output file name (optional, otherwise based on page title and timestamp)

--theme - switch to dark or light color theme

--vd - Emulate vision deficiency 'achromatopsia', 'deuteranopia', 'protanopia', 'tritanopia', 'blurredVision', and 'none'

screenshoteer --url https://news.ycombinator.com --fullpage false screenshoteer --url https://www.reddit.com/r/nodejs --emulate "iPhone 7" screenshoteer --url https://www.nytimes.com --emulate "Nexus 4" screenshoteer --url https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/ --w 600 --h 800 --fullpage false screenshoteer --url https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/ --w 600 --h 0 --fullpage false screenshoteer --url https://lobste.rs --pdf screenshoteer --url https://lobste.rs --w 500 screenshoteer --url https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=18598672 --el ".fatitem" screenshoteer --url https://site.com --auth "username;password" screenshoteer --url https://www.nytimes.com --no "image" screenshoteer --url https://www.nytimes.com --no "script" screenshoteer --url https://www.economist.com/ --click ".ribbon__close-button" screenshoteer --url file:///Users/../index.html screenshoteer --url https://www.slashdot.org --file /tmp/slashdot.png screenshoteer --url https://mxb.dev/blog/color-theme-switcher/ --theme dark screenshoteer --url https://news.ycombinator.com --vd blurredVision

List of of supported mobile devices: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/DeviceDescriptors.js

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License