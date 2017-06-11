openbase logo
screenshot-stream

by Kevin Mårtensson
4.2.0 (see all)

Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream

Readme

screenshot-stream Build Status

Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream

Install

$ npm install --save screenshot-stream

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const screenshot = require('screenshot-stream');

const stream = screenshot('http://google.com', '1024x768', {crop: true});

stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('google.com-1024x768.png'));

API

screenshot(url, size, [options])

url

Type: string

Add page to capture.

size

Type: string

Set viewport size.

options

Type: Object

Define options to be used.

crop

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Crop to the set height.

delay

Type: number (seconds)
Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot. Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (seconds)
Default: 60

Number of seconds after which PhantomJS aborts the request.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

hide

Type: Array

Hide an array of DOM elements.

headers

Type: Object
Default: {}

Set custom headers.

cookies

Type: Array or Object

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object of what phantomjs.addCookie accepts.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

format

Type: string
Default: png

Set format to render the image as. Supported formats are png and jpg.

scale

Type: number
Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

userAgent

Type: string

Set a custom user agent.

transparent

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

.on('error', callback)

Type: Function

PhantomJS errors.

.on('warning', callback)

Type: Function

Warnings with for example page errors.

CLI

See the pageres CLI.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

