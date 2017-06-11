Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream
$ npm install --save screenshot-stream
const fs = require('fs');
const screenshot = require('screenshot-stream');
const stream = screenshot('http://google.com', '1024x768', {crop: true});
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('google.com-1024x768.png'));
Type:
string
Add page to capture.
Type:
string
Set viewport size.
Type:
Object
Define options to be used.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Crop to the set height.
Type:
number (seconds)
Default:
0
Delay capturing the screenshot. Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.
Type:
number (seconds)
Default:
60
Number of seconds after which PhantomJS aborts the request.
Type:
string
Capture a specific DOM element.
Type:
string
Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.
Type:
string
Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.
Type:
Array
Hide an array of DOM elements.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Set custom headers.
Type:
Array or
Object
A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object of what
phantomjs.addCookie accepts.
Type:
string
Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
string
Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
string
Default:
png
Set format to render the image as. Supported formats are
png and
jpg.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Scale webpage
n times.
Type:
string
Set a custom user agent.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set background color to
transparent instead of
white if no background is set.
Type:
Function
PhantomJS errors.
Type:
Function
Warnings with for example page errors.
