Capture screenshot of a website and return it as a stream

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const screenshot = require ( 'screenshot-stream' ); const stream = screenshot( 'http://google.com' , '1024x768' , { crop : true }); stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'google.com-1024x768.png' ));

API

url

Type: string

Add page to capture.

size

Type: string

Set viewport size.

options

Type: Object

Define options to be used.

crop

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Crop to the set height.

delay

Type: number (seconds)

Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot. Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (seconds)

Default: 60

Number of seconds after which PhantomJS aborts the request.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

hide

Type: Array

Hide an array of DOM elements.

headers

Type: Object

Default: {}

Set custom headers.

cookies

Type: Array or Object

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object of what phantomjs.addCookie accepts.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

format

Type: string

Default: png

Set format to render the image as. Supported formats are png and jpg .

scale

Type: number

Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

userAgent

Type: string

Set a custom user agent.

transparent

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

Type: Function

PhantomJS errors.

Type: Function

Warnings with for example page errors.

CLI

See the pageres CLI.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson