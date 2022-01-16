Simple wrapper for cross-browser usage of the JavaScript Fullscreen API, which lets you bring the page or any element into fullscreen. Smoothens out the browser implementation differences, so you don't have to.
This package is ESM. Please familiarize yourself with that that implies.\ If you cannot use ESM or need to support older browsers without using transpilation, use version 5.2.0.
This package is feature complete. No new features will be accepted.
Only 0.7 kB gzipped.
npm install screenfull
Also available on cdnjs (older version).
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.request();
}
document.fullscreenEnabled =
document.fullscreenEnabled ||
document.mozFullScreenEnabled ||
document.documentElement.webkitRequestFullScreen;
function requestFullscreen(element) {
if (element.requestFullscreen) {
element.requestFullscreen();
} else if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) {
element.mozRequestFullScreen();
} else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) {
element.webkitRequestFullScreen(Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT);
}
}
if (document.fullscreenEnabled) {
requestFullscreen(document.documentElement);
}
// This is not even entirely comprehensive. There's more.
Note: Safari is supported on desktop and iPad, but not on iPhone. This is a limitation in the browser, not in Screenfull.
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', () => {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.request();
} else {
// Ignore or do something else
}
});
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
const element = document.getElementById('target');
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', () => {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.request(element);
}
});
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
const element = document.getElementById('target');
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', () => {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.request(element, {navigationUI: 'hide'});
}
});
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
const element = $('#target')[0]; // Get DOM element from jQuery collection
$('#button').on('click', () => {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.request(element);
}
});
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
$('img').on('click', event => {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.toggle(event.target);
}
});
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.on('change', () => {
console.log('Am I fullscreen?', screenfull.isFullscreen ? 'Yes' : 'No');
});
}
Remove listeners with:
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
screenfull.off('change', callback);
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.on('error', event => {
console.error('Failed to enable fullscreen', event);
});
}
See the demo for more examples, and view the source.
You can use the Angular.js binding to do something like:
<div ngsf-fullscreen>
<p>This is a fullscreen element</p>
<button ngsf-toggle-fullscreen>Toggle fullscreen</button>
</div>
import {Directive, HostListener} from '@angular/core';
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
@Directive({
selector: '[toggleFullscreen]'
})
export class ToggleFullscreenDirective {
@HostListener('click') onClick() {
if (screenfull.isEnabled) {
screenfull.toggle();
}
}
}
<button toggleFullscreen>Toggle fullscreen<button>
Make an element fullscreen.
Accepts a DOM element and
FullscreenOptions.
The default element is
<html>. If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a descendant.
If your page is inside an
<iframe> you will need to add a
allowfullscreen attribute (+
webkitallowfullscreen and
mozallowfullscreen).
Keep in mind that the browser will only enter fullscreen when initiated by user events like click, touch, key.
Returns a promise that resolves after the element enters fullscreen.
Brings you out of fullscreen.
Returns a promise that resolves after the element exits fullscreen.
Requests fullscreen if not active, otherwise exits.
Accepts a DOM element and
FullscreenOptions.
Returns a promise that resolves after the element enters/exits fullscreen.
Events:
'change' | 'error'
Add a listener for when the browser switches in and out of fullscreen or when there is an error.
Remove a previously registered event listener.
Alias for
.on('change', function)
Alias for
.on('error', function)
Returns a boolean whether fullscreen is active.
Returns the element currently in fullscreen, otherwise
undefined.
Returns a boolean whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen. If your page is inside an
<iframe> you will need to add a
allowfullscreen attribute (+
webkitallowfullscreen and
mozallowfullscreen).
Exposes the raw properties (prefixed if needed) used internally:
requestFullscreen,
exitFullscreen,
fullscreenElement,
fullscreenEnabled,
fullscreenchange,
fullscreenerror
That's not supported by browsers for security reasons. There is, however, a dirty workaround. Create a seamless iframe that fills the screen and navigate to the page in that instead.
import screenfull from 'screenfull';
document.querySelector('#new-page-button').addEventListener(() => {
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
iframe.setAttribute('id', 'external-iframe');
iframe.setAttribute('src', 'https://new-page-website.com');
iframe.setAttribute('frameborder', 'no');
iframe.style.position = 'absolute';
iframe.style.top = '0';
iframe.style.right = '0';
iframe.style.bottom = '0';
iframe.style.left = '0';
iframe.style.width = '100%';
iframe.style.height = '100%';
document.body.prepend(iframe);
document.body.style.overflow = 'hidden';
});
