Simple wrapper for cross-browser usage of the JavaScript Fullscreen API, which lets you bring the page or any element into fullscreen. Smoothens out the browser implementation differences, so you don't have to.

This package is ESM. Please familiarize yourself with that that implies.\ If you cannot use ESM or need to support older browsers without using transpilation, use version 5.2.0.

Not supported on iPhone

This package is feature complete. No new features will be accepted.

Only 0.7 kB gzipped.

npm install screenfull

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.request(); }

Vanilla JavaScript

document .fullscreenEnabled = document .fullscreenEnabled || document .mozFullScreenEnabled || document .documentElement.webkitRequestFullScreen; function requestFullscreen ( element ) { if (element.requestFullscreen) { element.requestFullscreen(); } else if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) { element.mozRequestFullScreen(); } else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) { element.webkitRequestFullScreen(Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT); } } if ( document .fullscreenEnabled) { requestFullscreen( document .documentElement); }

Supported browsers

Note: Safari is supported on desktop and iPad, but not on iPhone. This is a limitation in the browser, not in Screenfull.

Fullscreen the page

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; document .getElementById( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.request(); } else { } });

Fullscreen an element

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; const element = document .getElementById( 'target' ); document .getElementById( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.request(element); } });

Hide navigation user-interface on mobile devices

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; const element = document .getElementById( 'target' ); document .getElementById( 'button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.request(element, { navigationUI : 'hide' }); } });

Fullscreen an element with jQuery

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; const element = $( '#target' )[ 0 ]; $( '#button' ).on( 'click' , () => { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.request(element); } });

Toggle fullscreen on a image with jQuery

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; $( 'img' ).on( 'click' , event => { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.toggle(event.target); } });

Detect fullscreen change

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.on( 'change' , () => { console .log( 'Am I fullscreen?' , screenfull.isFullscreen ? 'Yes' : 'No' ); }); }

Remove listeners with:

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; screenfull.off( 'change' , callback);

Detect fullscreen error

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.on( 'error' , event => { console .error( 'Failed to enable fullscreen' , event); }); }

See the demo for more examples, and view the source.

Fullscreen an element with Angular.js

You can use the Angular.js binding to do something like:

< div ngsf-fullscreen > < p > This is a fullscreen element </ p > < button ngsf-toggle-fullscreen > Toggle fullscreen </ button > </ div >

Fullscreen the page with Angular 2

import {Directive, HostListener} from '@angular/core' ; import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; ({ selector: '[toggleFullscreen]' }) export class ToggleFullscreenDirective { ( 'click' ) onClick() { if (screenfull.isEnabled) { screenfull.toggle(); } } }

< button toggleFullscreen > Toggle fullscreen < button >

Make an element fullscreen.

Accepts a DOM element and FullscreenOptions .

The default element is <html> . If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a descendant.

If your page is inside an <iframe> you will need to add a allowfullscreen attribute (+ webkitallowfullscreen and mozallowfullscreen ).

Keep in mind that the browser will only enter fullscreen when initiated by user events like click, touch, key.

Returns a promise that resolves after the element enters fullscreen.

Brings you out of fullscreen.

Returns a promise that resolves after the element exits fullscreen.

Requests fullscreen if not active, otherwise exits.

Accepts a DOM element and FullscreenOptions .

Returns a promise that resolves after the element enters/exits fullscreen.

Events: 'change' | 'error'

Add a listener for when the browser switches in and out of fullscreen or when there is an error.

Remove a previously registered event listener.

Alias for .on('change', function)

Alias for .on('error', function)

Returns a boolean whether fullscreen is active.

Returns the element currently in fullscreen, otherwise undefined .

Returns a boolean whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen. If your page is inside an <iframe> you will need to add a allowfullscreen attribute (+ webkitallowfullscreen and mozallowfullscreen ).

Exposes the raw properties (prefixed if needed) used internally: requestFullscreen , exitFullscreen , fullscreenElement , fullscreenEnabled , fullscreenchange , fullscreenerror

How can I navigate to a new page when fullscreen?

That's not supported by browsers for security reasons. There is, however, a dirty workaround. Create a seamless iframe that fills the screen and navigate to the page in that instead.

import screenfull from 'screenfull' ; document .querySelector( '#new-page-button' ).addEventListener( () => { const iframe = document .createElement( 'iframe' ) iframe.setAttribute( 'id' , 'external-iframe' ); iframe.setAttribute( 'src' , 'https://new-page-website.com' ); iframe.setAttribute( 'frameborder' , 'no' ); iframe.style.position = 'absolute' ; iframe.style.top = '0' ; iframe.style.right = '0' ; iframe.style.bottom = '0' ; iframe.style.left = '0' ; iframe.style.width = '100%' ; iframe.style.height = '100%' ; document .body.prepend(iframe); document .body.style.overflow = 'hidden' ; });

Resources