Automated Visual Testing for Storybook (React, Vue, Angular or HTML) using Screener.io.
Screener-Storybook will use your existing Storybook stories as visual test cases, and run them against Screener's automated visual testing service. Get visual regression tests across your React, Vue, Angular or HTML components with no additional coding!
When your project is setup, you can run a test with the following command:
npm run test-storybook
To test interactions, you can add
steps to your existing Storybook stories. Each
step is an instruction to interact with the component. This is useful for clicking buttons, filling out forms, and getting your components into the proper visual state to test. This also keeps your stories and interaction test code in the same place.
To add
steps to a React story, wrap your component within a
Screener component, and pass it a
steps prop. The
steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.
Here is an example:
import Screener, {Steps} from 'screener-storybook/src/screener';
storiesOf('MyComponent', module)
.add('default', () => (
<Screener steps={new Steps()
.click('.selector')
.snapshot('name')
.end()
}>
<MyComponent />
</Screener>
));
To add
steps to a Vue story, add a
steps prop to the story object being returned. The
steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.
Here is an example:
import Steps from 'screener-runner/src/steps';
storiesOf('MyComponent', module)
.add('default', () => ({
render: h => h(MyComponent),
steps: new Steps()
.click('.selector')
.snapshot('name')
.end()
}));
To add
steps to an Angular story, add a
steps prop to the story object being returned. The
steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.
Here is an example:
import * as Steps from 'screener-runner/src/steps';
storiesOf('MyComponent', module)
.add('default', () => ({
component: MyComponent,
props: {},
steps: new Steps()
.click('.selector')
.snapshot('name')
.end()
}));
The following step methods are currently available. Methods with selectors have built-in waits to simplify test flow creation:
click(selector): this will click on the first element matching the provided css selector.
When selector is not found, will automatically retry. Default timeout is 15 seconds.
Optional
options param can contain a
maxTime option (in ms):
.click('.selector', {maxTime: 30000})
snapshot(name, [options]): this will capture a visual snapshot.
Optional
options param can contain a
cropTo field:
.snapshot('open', {cropTo: '.selector'})
hover(selector): this will move the mouse over the first element matching the provided css selector.
mouseDown(selector): this will press and hold the mouse button over the first element matching the provided css selector.
mouseUp(selector): this will release the mouse button.
selector is optional.
focus(selector): this will set cursor focus on the first element matching the provided css selector.
setValue(selector, value, [options]): this will set the value of the input field matching the provided css selector.
Optional
options param can contain an
isPassword option:
.setValue('.selector', 'text', {isPassword: true})
clearValue(selector): this will clear the value of the input field matching the provided css selector.
keys(selector, keys): this will send the provided keys to the first element matching the provided css selector.
executeScript(code): this executes custom JS code against the client browser the test is running in. The
code parameter is a string.
ignore(selector): this ignores all elements matching the provided css selector(s).
clearIgnores(): this resets all ignores added using the ignore(selector) step.
wait(ms): this will pause execution for the specified number of ms.
wait(selector): this will wait until the element matching the provided css selector is present. Default timeout is 60 seconds.
Optional
options param can contain a
maxTime option (in ms):
.wait('.selector', {maxTime: 90000})
waitForNotFound(selector): this will wait until the element matching the provided css selector is Not present.
cssAnimations(isEnabled): this will override the global cssAnimations option for the current UI state. Set to
true to enable CSS Animations, and set to
false to disable.
rtl(): this will set the current UI state to right-to-left direction.
ltr(): this will set the current UI state to left-to-right direction.
url(url): this will load a new url.
end(): this will return the steps to be run.
Note: When adding
Steps using the fluent API, you must end the method chain with
end().
To test against multiple resolutions or devices, you can add
resolutions to your screener configuration file, with an array of resolutions.
Each resolution item in the array is either:
<width>x<height>. Example:
1024x768
deviceName and optional
deviceOrientation
Here is an example:
module.exports = {
...
resolutions: [
'1024x768',
{
deviceName: 'iPhone 6'
},
{
deviceName: 'iPhone 6 Plus',
deviceOrientation: 'landscape'
}
]
};
deviceName can be one of the following values:
|iPad
|iPhone 4
|Galaxy S6
|Nexus 4
|iPad Pro
|iPhone 5
|Galaxy S7
|Nexus 5
|iPhone 6
|Galaxy S8
|Nexus 5X
|iPhone 6 Plus
|Nexus 6P
|iPhone 7
|Nexus 7
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Nexus 10
|iPhone 8
|iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone X
Note: In Storybook v4.x, you need to add the
viewport meta tag for the browser to scale the UI correctly. You can do this by creating a file called
preview-head.html inside the Storybook config directory and adding the following:
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
For Cross Browser Testing, Screener provides cloud browsers and device emulators. The following browsers are available:
To test against additional browsers, Screener provides integrations with Sauce Labs to provide access to Safari and Edge browsers. For more information, view the Sauce Labs Integration documentation.
Cross Browser Testing is available through Screener's Perform plan. By default, Screener runs tests against the Chrome browser.
To test against multiple browsers, add the
browsers option to your
screener.config.js file:
// screener.config.js
module.exports = {
...
browsers: [
{
browserName: 'chrome'
},
{
browserName: 'firefox'
},
{
browserName: 'internet explorer',
version: '11'
}
]
};
|browserName
|version
|chrome
|-do not set-
|firefox
|-do not set-
|internet explorer
|11
|microsoftedge
|view supported versions
|requires Sauce Labs Integration
|safari
|view supported versions
|requires Sauce Labs Integration
When using Sauce Labs browsers, you have the option to use the Sauce Connect tunnel by setting the flag
launchSauceConnect: true. When enabled, Sauce Connect will be launched and managed by this module, and assigned a unique tunnel identifier.
sauce: {
username: 'sauce_user',
accessKey: 'sauce_access_key',
maxConcurrent: 10, // optional available concurrency you have from Sauce Labs
launchSauceConnect: true // optional,
}
RECOMMENDATION: when using Sauce Connect with screener-storybook, it is highly recommended to run tests with a static Storybook build.
Using Sauce Connect version
4.6.2.
Sauce Connect Integration requires all browsers to be Sauce Labs Browsers. An error is thrown when using non-Sauce browsers.
Logs for Sauce Connect are saved in the root of your project under
sauce-connect.log for debugging purposes.
A unique
tunnelIdentifier is automatically generated for you when using the Sauce Connect Integration. An error is thrown when
tunnelIdentifier is set manually.
When running Sauce Connect tunnel on your localhost, please note that Sauce Connect only supports a limited set of valid ports.
screener-storybook will pick one of them in the set for you.
For additional information on Sauce Connect please refer to the Sauce Connect FAQ and Sauce Connect Troubleshooting documentation.
To run Screener against a static Storybook build, instead of starting the Storybook Dev server, follow these setup instructions:
1 Update your Storybook config file (
.storybook/config.js or
.storybook/preview.js), and add the following code to the end of the file:
if (typeof window === 'object') {
window.__screener_storybook__ = require('@storybook/react').getStorybook;
}
2 Re-export your Storybook project into a static web app:
npm run build-storybook
3 Update your
screener.config.js file, and add the
storybookStaticBuildDir option with its value set to your static Storybook folder:
// screener.config.js
module.exports = {
...
storybookStaticBuildDir: 'storybook-static'
};
Note: Screener will automatically set
build,
branch, and
commit options if you are using one of the following CI tools: Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, Visual Studio Team Services, Codeship, GitLab CI, Drone, Bitbucket Pipelines, Semaphore, Buildkite.
build: Build number from your CI tool (see note above). Screener will auto-generate a Build number if not provided.
branch: Branch name being built (see note above).
commit: Commit hash of the build (see note above).
resolution: Screen resolution to use. Defaults to
1024x768
Accepts a string in the format:
<width>x<height>. Example:
1024x768
Or accepts an object for Device Emulation. Example:
resolution: {
deviceName: 'iPhone 6'
}
deviceOrientation option also available. Can be
portrait or
landscape. Defaults to
portrait.
resolutions: Array of resolutions for Responsive Design Testing. Each item in array is a
resolution, either string or object format.
resolution and
resolutions are mutually exclusive. Only one can exist.
cssAnimations: Screener disables CSS Animations by default to help ensure consistent results in your visual tests. If you do not want this, and would like to enable CSS Animations, then set this option to
true.
ignore: Comma-delimited string of CSS Selectors that represent areas to be ignored. Example:
.qa-ignore-date, .qa-ignore-ad
hide: Comma-delimited string of CSS Selectors that represent areas to hide before capturing screenshots. Example:
.hide-addon-widget, .hide-ad
baseBranch: Optional branch name of your project's base branch (e.g. master). Set this option when developing using feature branches to:
storybookStaticBuildDir: Optional path to exported static Storybook app. When this is used, tests will be run against the static Storybook app only. See above section "Testing with Static Storybook App" for setup instructions.
includeRules: Optional array of RegExp expressions to filter states by. Rules are matched against state name. All matching states will be kept.
Example:
includeRules: [
/^Component/
]
Note:
includeRules can be added as a property to objects in
browsers or
resolutions in order to filter states specifically by a browser or resolution.
excludeRules: Optional array of RegExp expressions to filter states by. Rules are matched against state name. All matching states will be removed.
Example:
excludeRules: [
/^Component/
]
Note:
excludeRules can be added as a property to objects in
browsers or
resolutions in order to filter states specifically by a browser or resolution.
diffOptions: Visual diff options to control validations.
Example:
diffOptions: {
structure: true,
layout: true,
style: true,
content: true,
minLayoutPosition: 4, // Optional threshold for Layout changes. Defaults to 4 pixels.
minLayoutDimension: 10, // Optional threshold for Layout changes. Defaults to 10 pixels.
minShiftGraphic: 2, // Optional threshold for pixel shifts in graphics.
compareSVGDOM: false // Pass if SVG DOM is the same. Defaults to false.
}
disableDiffOnError: Option to disable performing diff on snapshots when underlying test session(s) had an error. Defaults to false.
failOnNewStates: Option to set build to failure when
new states are found, and to disable using
new states as a baseline. Defaults to true.
alwaysAcceptBaseBranch: Option to automatically accept
new and
changed states in base branch. Assumes base branch should always be correct.
failureExitCode: The exit code to use on failure. Defaults to 1, which will fail a CI build.
To NOT fail a CI build on Screener failure, set to 0. Example:
failureExitCode: 0
browsers: Optional array of browsers for Cross Browser Testing. Each item in array is an object with
browserName and
version properties.
browserName and
version must match one of the supported browsers/versions in the browser table above.
Example:
browsers: [
{
browserName: 'chrome'
},
{
browserName: 'safari',
version: '11.1'
}
]
ieNativeEvents: Option to enable native events in Internet Explorer browser. Defaults to false.
sauce: Optional Sauce Labs credentials for Cross Browser Testing.
Example:
sauce: {
username: 'sauce_user',
accessKey: 'sauce_access_key',
maxConcurrent: 10, // optional available concurrency you have from Sauce Labs
extendedDebugging: true, // optional
launchSauceConnect: true // optional, view "Sauce Connect" for more information
}
vsts: Optional configuration for integrating with Visual Studio Team Services.
Example:
vsts: {
instance: 'myproject.visualstudio.com'
}