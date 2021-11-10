Automated Visual Testing for Storybook (React, Vue, Angular or HTML) using Screener.io.

Screener-Storybook will use your existing Storybook stories as visual test cases, and run them against Screener's automated visual testing service. Get visual regression tests across your React, Vue, Angular or HTML components with no additional coding!

Installation

Go to https://screener.io/v2/new Follow the steps in the wizard to setup a New Project

Run

When your project is setup, you can run a test with the following command:

npm run test -storybook

Docs

Testing Interactions

To test interactions, you can add steps to your existing Storybook stories. Each step is an instruction to interact with the component. This is useful for clicking buttons, filling out forms, and getting your components into the proper visual state to test. This also keeps your stories and interaction test code in the same place.

With React

To add steps to a React story, wrap your component within a Screener component, and pass it a steps prop. The steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.

Here is an example:

import Screener, {Steps} from 'screener-storybook/src/screener' ; storiesOf( 'MyComponent' , module ) .add( 'default' , () => ( < Screener steps = {new Steps () .click (' .selector ') .snapshot (' name ') .end () }> < MyComponent /> </ Screener > ));

With Vue

To add steps to a Vue story, add a steps prop to the story object being returned. The steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.

Here is an example:

import Steps from 'screener-runner/src/steps' ; storiesOf( 'MyComponent' , module ) .add( 'default' , () => ({ render : h => h(MyComponent), steps : new Steps() .click( '.selector' ) .snapshot( 'name' ) .end() }));

With Angular

To add steps to an Angular story, add a steps prop to the story object being returned. The steps can then be generated using our fluent API below.

Here is an example:

import * as Steps from 'screener-runner/src/steps' ; storiesOf( 'MyComponent' , module ) .add( 'default' , () => ({ component : MyComponent, props : {}, steps : new Steps() .click( '.selector' ) .snapshot( 'name' ) .end() }));

Steps

The following step methods are currently available. Methods with selectors have built-in waits to simplify test flow creation:

click(selector) : this will click on the first element matching the provided css selector. When selector is not found, will automatically retry. Default timeout is 15 seconds. Optional options param can contain a maxTime option (in ms): .click( '.selector' , { maxTime : 30000 })

snapshot(name, [options]) : this will capture a visual snapshot. Optional options param can contain a cropTo field: .snapshot( 'open' , { cropTo : '.selector' })

hover(selector) : this will move the mouse over the first element matching the provided css selector.

mouseDown(selector) : this will press and hold the mouse button over the first element matching the provided css selector.

mouseUp(selector) : this will release the mouse button. selector is optional.

focus(selector) : this will set cursor focus on the first element matching the provided css selector.

setValue(selector, value, [options]) : this will set the value of the input field matching the provided css selector. Optional options param can contain an isPassword option: .setValue( '.selector' , 'text' , { isPassword : true })

clearValue(selector) : this will clear the value of the input field matching the provided css selector.

keys(selector, keys) : this will send the provided keys to the first element matching the provided css selector.

executeScript(code) : this executes custom JS code against the client browser the test is running in. The code parameter is a string .

ignore(selector) : this ignores all elements matching the provided css selector(s).

clearIgnores() : this resets all ignores added using the ignore(selector) step.

wait(ms) : this will pause execution for the specified number of ms.

wait(selector) : this will wait until the element matching the provided css selector is present. Default timeout is 60 seconds. Optional options param can contain a maxTime option (in ms): .wait( '.selector' , { maxTime : 90000 })

waitForNotFound(selector) : this will wait until the element matching the provided css selector is Not present.

cssAnimations(isEnabled) : this will override the global cssAnimations option for the current UI state. Set to true to enable CSS Animations, and set to false to disable.

rtl() : this will set the current UI state to right-to-left direction.

ltr() : this will set the current UI state to left-to-right direction.

url(url) : this will load a new url.

end() : this will return the steps to be run.

Note: When adding Steps using the fluent API, you must end the method chain with end() .

Testing Responsive Designs

To test against multiple resolutions or devices, you can add resolutions to your screener configuration file, with an array of resolutions.

Each resolution item in the array is either:

A string in the format: <width>x<height> . Example: 1024x768

. Example: Or an object with Device details: deviceName and optional deviceOrientation

Here is an example:

module .exports = { ... resolutions: [ '1024x768' , { deviceName : 'iPhone 6' }, { deviceName : 'iPhone 6 Plus' , deviceOrientation : 'landscape' } ] };

Available Devices

deviceName can be one of the following values:

iPad iPhone 4 Galaxy S6 Nexus 4 iPad Pro iPhone 5 Galaxy S7 Nexus 5 iPhone 6 Galaxy S8 Nexus 5X iPhone 6 Plus Nexus 6P iPhone 7 Nexus 7 iPhone 7 Plus Nexus 10 iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X

Note: In Storybook v4.x, you need to add the viewport meta tag for the browser to scale the UI correctly. You can do this by creating a file called preview-head.html inside the Storybook config directory and adding the following:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" >

Cross Browser Testing

Overview

For Cross Browser Testing, Screener provides cloud browsers and device emulators. The following browsers are available:

Chrome

Firefox

Internet Explorer 11

To test against additional browsers, Screener provides integrations with Sauce Labs to provide access to Safari and Edge browsers. For more information, view the Sauce Labs Integration documentation.

Cross Browser Testing is available through Screener's Perform plan. By default, Screener runs tests against the Chrome browser.

Adding Browsers

To test against multiple browsers, add the browsers option to your screener.config.js file:

module .exports = { ... browsers: [ { browserName : 'chrome' }, { browserName : 'firefox' }, { browserName : 'internet explorer' , version : '11' } ] };

Supported Browsers

Sauce Connect Integration

When using Sauce Labs browsers, you have the option to use the Sauce Connect tunnel by setting the flag launchSauceConnect: true . When enabled, Sauce Connect will be launched and managed by this module, and assigned a unique tunnel identifier.

sauce: { username : 'sauce_user' , accessKey : 'sauce_access_key' , maxConcurrent : 10 , launchSauceConnect : true }

Important Notes on Sauce Connect

RECOMMENDATION: when using Sauce Connect with screener-storybook, it is highly recommended to run tests with a static Storybook build.

Using Sauce Connect version 4.6.2 .

Sauce Connect Integration requires all browsers to be Sauce Labs Browsers. An error is thrown when using non-Sauce browsers.

Logs for Sauce Connect are saved in the root of your project under sauce-connect.log for debugging purposes.

A unique tunnelIdentifier is automatically generated for you when using the Sauce Connect Integration. An error is thrown when tunnelIdentifier is set manually.

When running Sauce Connect tunnel on your localhost, please note that Sauce Connect only supports a limited set of valid ports. screener-storybook will pick one of them in the set for you.

For additional information on Sauce Connect please refer to the Sauce Connect FAQ and Sauce Connect Troubleshooting documentation.

Testing with Static Storybook App

To run Screener against a static Storybook build, instead of starting the Storybook Dev server, follow these setup instructions:

1 Update your Storybook config file ( .storybook/config.js or .storybook/preview.js ), and add the following code to the end of the file:

if ( typeof window === 'object' ) { window .__screener_storybook__ = require ( '@storybook/react' ).getStorybook; }

2 Re-export your Storybook project into a static web app: npm run build-storybook

3 Update your screener.config.js file, and add the storybookStaticBuildDir option with its value set to your static Storybook folder:

module .exports = { ... storybookStaticBuildDir: 'storybook-static' };

Additional Configuration Options

Note: Screener will automatically set build , branch , and commit options if you are using one of the following CI tools: Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, Visual Studio Team Services, Codeship, GitLab CI, Drone, Bitbucket Pipelines, Semaphore, Buildkite.