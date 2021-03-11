Scream

Dynamic viewport management for mobile.

Calculate the dimensions of the "minimal" iOS 8 view relative to your viewport width.

Managing the Viewport

Configure management and dimensions of the viewport at the time of the initialization:

import Scream from 'scream' ; const scream = Scream({ viewport : true , width : { portrait : screen.width, landscape : screen.height } });

If enabled, scream generates the viewport meta tag to reflect the present orientation and in response to the orientationchangeend event.

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width={width},initial-scale={scale},minimum-scale={scale},maximum-scale={scale},user-scale=0" >

{width} the width set in the configuration for the current orientation.

the width set in the configuration for the current orientation. {scale} calculated scale needed to fit the document in the screen.

Configuration

Name Description Default viewport Manage the viewport of the page. true width.portrait Viewport width in the portrait orientation. screen.width ( device-width ) width.landscape Viewport width in the landscape orientation. screen.width ( device-width )

Safe Area Insert

With the introduction of devices with a notch, there is now the concept of viewport-fit=cover and safe-area-inset as explained here:

https://webkit.org/blog/7929/designing-websites-for-iphone-x/

This adds additional complexity as applying the viewport width needed for the minimal view calculation can cause content to clash with the notch in landscape mode. It is possible to calculate the padding required to prevent this clash in JavaScript but this only works if viewport-fit=cover is set and this may have an undesirable effect on the layout of the page.

Scream attempts to calculate the notch padding by first adding viewport-fit=cover to the viewport and then replacing it with the width of the safe area. This works well in most cases but may be undesirable if the notch has already been taken into account in the page design. In this case, it is recommended to manage the viewport tag manually by setting viewport: false and applying the relevant safe-area-inset padding with CSS.

Events

Orientation Change

The orientationchangeend event is fired when the orientation of the device has changed and the associated rotation animation has been complete.

– https://github.com/gajus/orientationchangeend

This is proxy for your convenience to perform operations that must follow the change of the device orientation and in the context of updated viewport tag. This is required when determining the view state.

scream.on( 'orientationchangeend' , () => { });

View Change

Invoked on page load and when view changes.

scream.on( 'viewchange' , (e) => { e.viewName; });

Unregister the event

The on method returns a listener object that you can use to unregister your event handler calling the method off .

const listener = scream.on( 'viewchange' , (e) => { }); scream.off(listener);

Screen

scream.getOrientation(); scream.getScreenWidth(); scream.getScreenHeight(); scream.getNotchPadding();

Viewport

scream.getViewportWidth(); scream.getViewportHeight(); scream.getScale();

Minimal View

This functionality is iOS 8 specific. It has been developed as part of Brim to bring back the minimal-ui.

scream.getMinimalViewSize(); scream.isMinimalView();

