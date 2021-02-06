ScratchCard is a js lib to simulate a scratchcard in browser with html5 and canvas.

You can see the demo page.

Install

You can install ScratchCard with npm:

npm install --save scratchcard-js

or just clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/Masth0/ScratchCard.git

and pick in the folder ./build the file scratchard.min.js

Getting started

import {ScratchCard, SCRATCH_TYPE} from 'scratchcard-js' const scContainer = document .getElementById( 'js--sc--container' ) const sc = new ScratchCard( '#js--sc--container' , { scratchType : SCRATCH_TYPE.SPRAY, containerWidth : scContainer.offsetWidth, containerHeight : 300 , imageForwardSrc : '/images/scratchcard.jpg' , imageBackgroundSrc : '/images/result.png' , htmlBackground : '<p class="test"><strong>Hello i am HTML content !</strong></p>' , clearZoneRadius : 50 , nPoints : 30 , pointSize : 4 , callback : function ( ) { alert( 'Now the window will reload !' ) window .location.reload() } }) sc.init().then( () => { sc.canvas.addEventListener( 'scratch.move' , () => { let percent = sc.getPercent().toFixed( 2 ) console .log(percent) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { alert(error.message); });

Events

'scratch.move'