openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sj

scratchcard-js

by Masth0
1.4.10 (see all)

ScratchCard is a js lib to simulated a scratchcard in browser with html5 and canvas.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scratchcard-js

Build version

ScratchCard is a js lib to simulate a scratchcard in browser with html5 and canvas.

You can see the demo page.

Install

You can install ScratchCard with npm:

npm install --save scratchcard-js

or just clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/Masth0/ScratchCard.git

and pick in the folder ./build the file scratchard.min.js

Getting started

import {ScratchCard, SCRATCH_TYPE} from 'scratchcard-js'

const scContainer = document.getElementById('js--sc--container')
const sc = new ScratchCard('#js--sc--container', {
  scratchType: SCRATCH_TYPE.SPRAY,
  containerWidth: scContainer.offsetWidth,
  containerHeight: 300,
  imageForwardSrc: '/images/scratchcard.jpg',
  imageBackgroundSrc: '/images/result.png',
  htmlBackground: '<p class="test"><strong>Hello i am HTML content !</strong></p>',
  clearZoneRadius: 50,
  nPoints: 30,
  pointSize: 4,
  callback: function () {
    alert('Now the window will reload !')
    window.location.reload()
  }
})

// Init
sc.init().then(() => {
  sc.canvas.addEventListener('scratch.move', () => {
    let percent = sc.getPercent().toFixed(2)
    console.log(percent)
  })
}).catch((error) => {
  // image not loaded
  alert(error.message);
});

Events

'scratch.move'

sc.canvas.addEventListener('scratch.move', function() {
  let percent = sc.getPercent();
  console.log(percent);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial